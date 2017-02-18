Obama leads troops from ‘shadow White House’

Former President Obama has set up shop in Washington, and some say that through his non-profit Organizing for Action is quietly directing the relentless opposition to President Trump.

The day after President Trump’s stunning victory, then-President Barack Obama said this from the White House:

“I have instructed my team to follow the example that President Bush’s team set eight years ago and work as hard as we can to make sure that this is a successful transition, because we are now all rooting for his success.”

But quite the opposite is being advocated on Obama’s Organizing for Action website:

“What are you willing to fight for? Because the big fights require all of us.”

The former community organizer’s first public words since leaving the White House were that he is “heartened by the level of engagement taking place in communities around the country” – a not-so-subtle encouragement to the angry and sometimes violent protests seeking to delegitimize the Trump presidency.

Political pundit Paul Sperry told FOX News that Obama is leading the battle. “They want you to believe that this is some broad-based, sudden uprising against Trump’s policies, but it’s not,” he said. “It’s just Obama and his radical activists.”

Sperry writes in a recent column that Obama has more than 30,000 agitators – or “troops,” as he describes them – at his beck and call; and “will command them from a bunker less than two miles from the White House.”

He adds: “The 55-year-old Obama is not content to go quietly into the night like other ex-presidents.”

Radio talk-show host Sandy Rios says the opposition is relentless, but knows how to make themselves look bigger than they really are.

“The American people need to just take a deep breath and realize we do have a formidable opponent,” she cautions. “But in some ways he’s like the Wizard of Oz behind the curtain.”

She says only about 30 percent of Americans are hard-left liberals, leaving the remaining 70 percent as conservative or persuadable.

