Mitt Romney not doing so well in latest poll

Americans apparently don’t like Sen. Mitt Romney.
Only 18% of Americans have a favorable view of the Utah Republican, according to a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll. Among the group, a mere 2% have a “very positive” view of Romney, while 16% have a “somewhat positive” view of him.
The poll showed 38% of Americans have a negative view of the freshman senator, evenly split between “somewhat negative” and “very negative.” Another 37% described him as neutral and 7% didn’t know his name or weren’t sure.
This is an excerpt. Read more at Deseret News.
Utahns also don’t think much of Romney, according to a Y2 Analytics poll for UtahPolicy.com released in October.
Romney has a 46% approval rating among Utahns — 16% strongly approve and 30% somewhat approve. The poll says 51% strongly or somewhat disapprove of the senator, while 4% don’t know.
Romney won his Utah Senate seat with 63% of the vote last year.
