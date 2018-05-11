McCain says he regrets choosing Sarah Palin as running mate

McCain wrote in his book, “The Restless Wave,” that he regretted not choosing his friend, Connecticut Senator Joseph Lieberman, as his running mate, calling it “another mistake that I made,” according to The New York Times. McCain reportedly wrote that his advisers warned him against picking a vice-presidential candidate who caucused with Democrats. – Fox News

He also takes some accountability for former Gov. Sarah Palin’s mistakes on the campaign trail in 2008 after selecting her as his running mate. “She stumbled in some interviews,” Mr. McCain says, “and had a few misjudgments in the glare of the ceaseless spotlight. Those missteps, too, are on me. She didn’t put herself on the ticket. I did.” – Washington Times

Sarah Palin said Thursday that Sen. John McCain’s (R-Ariz.) admission that he regrets picking her as his running mate in his failed 2008 presidential bid is “like a perpetual gut-punch.” The former Republican vice presidential nominee said the senator’s recent remarks were “not what Sen. McCain has told me all these years, as he’s apologized to me repeatedly for the people who ran his campaign,” she told the Daily Mail before speaking at a pro-Trump PAC fundraiser. “That’s not what Sen. McCain has told me all these years, as he’s apologized to me repeatedly for the people who ran his campaign – some who now staff MSNBC, the newsroom there, which tells you a lot,” said Palin.

