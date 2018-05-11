McCain says he regrets choosing Sarah Palin as running mate

McCain wrote in his book, “The Restless Wave,” that he regretted not choosing his friend, Connecticut Senator Joseph Lieberman, as his running mate, calling it “another mistake that I made,” according to The New York Times. McCain reportedly wrote that his advisers warned him against picking a vice-presidential candidate who caucused with Democrats. – Fox News
He also takes some accountability for former Gov. Sarah Palin’s mistakes on the campaign trail in 2008 after selecting her as his running mate. “She stumbled in some interviews,” Mr. McCain says, “and had a few misjudgments in the glare of the ceaseless spotlight. Those missteps, too, are on me. She didn’t put herself on the ticket. I did.” – Washington Times
Sarah Palin said Thursday that Sen. John McCain’s (R-Ariz.) admission that he regrets picking her as his running mate in his failed 2008 presidential bid is “like a perpetual gut-punch.”
The former Republican vice presidential nominee said the senator’s recent remarks were “not what Sen. McCain has told me all these years, as he’s apologized to me repeatedly for the people who ran his campaign,” she told the Daily Mail before speaking at a pro-Trump PAC fundraiser.
“That’s not what Sen. McCain has told me all these years, as he’s apologized to me repeatedly for the people who ran his campaign – some who now staff MSNBC, the newsroom there, which tells you a lot,” said Palin.
I voted for Palin. Who the hell is this mccainy fellow??
That would be Senor Juan McCain (RINO-Mexico).
McCain has been literally losing his mind to brain cancer. It is well known by brain cancer doctors that all terminal brain cancer patients are mentally incompetent and say looney things and make looney decisions.
Unfortunately, evil people and the evil-minded media will take advantage of these hopelessly silly patient actions before they die. McCain will probably not live to see the mid-term elections this November.
This
This is very true and his comments should be ignored!
McLame was like this before brain cancer. All he’s doing now is pretty much admitting it.
The Forrestal firebug.
Same here. I voted for Palin in 2008.
The plan was, they get in office and then about 6 months in, McCain strokes out. Palin becomes President and all is right.
Obamacare never happens.
No Elana Kagan or Sonya Sotomayor.
No legalized gay marriage.
No $20T federal debt.
No ISIS.
No Benghazi.
I regret the vietnamese letting this guy go…..
From the article above: ““That’s not what Sen. McCain has told me all these years, as he’s apologized to me repeatedly for the people who ran his campaign – some who now staff MSNBC, the newsroom there, which tells you a lot,” said Palin.” You are 100% right Sarah, the McCain globalist, open borders Traitor criminals are at MSNBC aka Pravda. That says alot about John Maverick Traitor!
To the American republican voter, SP as a running mate was no problem. Palin was exciting to listen to, quick on her feet and full of vim and vigor. In short, quite an attractive candidate. The real problem was his subservience to the opponent on the democrat side. Failure to stand and fully engage on all fronts was clearly evident throughout the campaign.
Please, dear God, help me to be less bitter and more gracious in my waning days than Sen. McCain is being at this moment in his life. I voted for Sen. McCain in large part because of Ms. Palin, but also because this USAF Brat respected Sen. McCain’s military service and was raised to presume that an honorable character accompanies one who has chosen that profession. It is both disturbing and embarrassing to witness the man for whom I voted now trashing Ms. Palin, gleefully admitting to his role in the “dossier” matter, and actively working to bring down the current, legitimately elected President of the United States. My mother – the wife and then widow of a career USAF officer – was so proud to vote for Sen. McCain because he “is a good man who served the country and will do the right things as President”. I am glad that she did not live to witness this ugly side to the man’s character. She would have been devastated, as I am now.
And i bet Palin regrets Mccain PICKING her.. Her stock went down just as much as his did.
Even unto death, the “Songbird” is true to himself, that is, vainglorious, narcissistic, petty, vindictive, self-righteous, graceless, inhumane, and despicable. He believes the myth created by his influential father and political cronies that depicted him as a self-less, brave, honorable, patriotic, tough, war hero, though he was not, and is not, any of those things. He’ll go out with a bevy of grandstanders looking to outdo each other with praise for this fraud, ignoring the facts that belie the myth, and glorying in their own hypocrisy. His family might well grieve for him, but those of us who know about the real John McCain, will not. My condolences to the family, but to the life and character of John McCain, good riddance.
Doced: What a pointed and incredibly well-written reply. Kudos to you for your insight and fluency.
Most of the votes he got were probably cast for Palin. He sounds like he is learning a lesson from Hillary and is blaming everything but what is truly the problem. The person that looked back at him in his mirror!
sara palin was the only bright spot in his sorry campaign.
I rated this article as 10 stars. I’m actually GLAD McCain admitted he never wanted Sarah Palin.
It means he’s 100% worthless, not just 99.9% worthless. I’ve said for years that the ONLY thing McCain ever did right in his adult life was to pick Palin as his running mate. Now we find out he was pressured into it by smarter people.
I no longer need to qualify my assertions that McCain was completely worthless. Now he admitted it. The one and only thing he ever got right wasn’t his idea.
Additionally I respect Joe Lieberman a billion times more than I do McCain. Joe was the only respectable Dem, which is why they kicked him out of the Party.
Anyway thanks for clearing that up, John McCain. You’re no longer useless. Now you’re worthless. You finally made it to 100%. Yay!
There may have been a chance if it were Palin/McCain. He probably could have handled VP duties like going to funerals and ribbon cuttings.
I voted for MISS SARAH and would do so again if given the chance.
POW (?) McCain committed political suicide with his mistretment of Sarah Palin.
Maybe in 2024.
Pence/Palin
1st of all John , had we had any inkling that you were a democrat you yourself would not picked anyone because you would have been in the garbage can yourself. 2nd of all, you need to be concerned about a whole lot more than these things you are talking about, being this close to death’s door. The President had it about right . You are a loser.
Sadly, McCain is spending his last months blaming and hating others for his political failures. Sad because it’s only God’s judgement who will determine who we really were, and then,and only then, will our real sins and failures be made known and our eternity revealed.
McAsshat was Palin’s mistake as he is the one who dragged down the ticket. He will be a loser til his death.
I’ll wager Palin regrets having associated with congenital loser McCain.
When the going gets tough, follow the Hillary Clinton handbook of the blame game…..Everyone but the person solely responsible…..JOHN MCCAIN (the man without plan or vision to make America Great Again).
I am certain that Sarah Palin is sorry she ever heard the name, John McCain… let alone run for office on his ticket. Sen. McCain is a disgraced RINO whose bitter, betrayal, of his party, is only exceeded by the betrayal of his comrades in Arms, while held captive in the prion camps of N. Viet Nam.
I’m a Navy vet too [Viet Nam era] and have, since my service, studied American history written prior to 1926 [before the commies started revising our history], plus the bible and our wonderfully written and endurable constitution. I don’t know what John McCain did in captivity, what kind of pilot he was etc., etc., I only know what he’s done politically since then…which has been the actions of an absolutely two-faced globalist, helping to install the New World Order in place of our constitutional republic and removing our sovereignty. I don’t know why he does what he does and can only surmise it was somehow for his own benefit or some group owns his fidelity, and it doesn’t fit the profile of someone who loves America. We’re all going to die so there’s nothing special or singularly sad about any ones passing and all he deserves is military honors for being in the Navy. And as far as Trump is concerned, he actually said this, “He’s not a war hero, he’s a war hero because he was captured. I like people that weren’t captured.” Trump is making a distinction between performing an heroic act while engaging the enemy as opposed to having others call someone a hero because they endured what a lot of other men also endured. Trump was simply saying getting captured is not in and of itself heroic and nothing more is intimated. McCain s record shows he owes allegiance to someone other than the American people.
I bet she regrets his asking her as well.
Ok, but remember all the votes you got were due to a combo of:
* down-earthiness of Palin
* voters not knowing in-full about you (I confess to being in that classification — due to it was the first POTUS election I could vote in)
* voters knowing 0bama to be considerably worse (which got proved past even where I considered over the 8 years)
Another mistake he made was not being a good enough pilot to keep from getting shot down in Vietnam!
And this makes him a hero?
Voting for McCaine, was a choice between two lousy candidates, Sarah was the only bright spot, in tha whole election. By the way, I’m sorry McCaine is ill, and I wish him the very best.
No matter who McCaine had selected, he was not a credible candidate.
In 2008, we could have and should have done much better when the party choose McCain; too old and handicapped (both physically and mentally) to win. We now know that he is/was a RINO.
In 2012, Romney was obviously a RINO from the very beginning; having established, on the state level, the pattern for socialized medicine, aka Obamacare.
In 2016, we could and should have done better than Trump; who supported the east coast liberals most of his life. The junior senator from Texas should have been nominated instead.
Alas, the elitist “leadership” of the GOP have refused to listen to the rank and file but have chosen one of their own and the nation is suffering because of this. I want a Conservative nominee who has proven Conservative experience and who clearly communicates Conservative policies and who promises to be a genuine Conservative president. This requires strong moral character, established goals, and determination to fulfill the mandate.
God bless Sarah Palin. She has probably forgotten more about liberty than McCain will ever know.
Little eye-poker right…er, I mean Left to the very end.
This jerk, being the menace that he is, probably really wanted to have his good buddy Chucky Schmucky Schumer as his running mate but knew it wouldn’t fly.
Palin was the ONLY reason he got as far as he did, and he knows it.
History, once again, repeats with this little jerk. First in ‘nam in regards to fellow soldiers (sing, sing, little songbird), and now with the only person who breathed life into his fledgling campaign.
Some loyal friend he is. Traitor back then as he is now…leopard can’t change his spots.
I’m really wishing now that Palin would’ve declined songbirds request to be his running mate…probably would’ve saved her from the relentless attacks from then to now(ongoing).
I wouldn’t be the least bit surprised if the little songbird was behind those as well, given some of his recent admissions.
Calling this jerk a snake would be a real insult to snakes (and I don’t even like snakes).
I don’t wish bad on him, or anyone else for that matter, but I’m not going to feel bad when he finally does kick the bucket.
Poster child for Term Limits.