McCain Calls Nuclear Option Proponents ‘Stupid Idiots’

Perpetual GOP malcontent Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) called lawmakers “stupid” who believed invoking the so-called “nuclear option” to confirm Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court would ultimately improve the Senate, during a gaggle with reporters Tuesday.

The Arizona senator was prompted Tuesday by an unidentified reporter to react to individuals who say “the Senate will be a better place” after the nuclear option is invoked.

“I would like to meet that idiot,” McCain fired back, “I would like to meet that numbskull that would say that, that after 200 years — at least 100 years — of this tradition where the Senate has functioned pretty well, they think it’d be a good idea to blow it up.”

