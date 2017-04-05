McCain Calls Nuclear Option Proponents ‘Stupid Idiots’

Perpetual GOP malcontent Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) called lawmakers “stupid” who believed invoking the so-called “nuclear option” to confirm Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court would ultimately improve the Senate, during a gaggle with reporters Tuesday.
The Arizona senator was prompted Tuesday by an unidentified reporter to react to individuals who say “the Senate will be a better place” after the nuclear option is invoked.
“I would like to meet that idiot,” McCain fired back, “I would like to meet that numbskull that would say that, that after 200 years — at least 100 years — of this tradition where the Senate has functioned pretty well, they think it’d be a good idea to blow it up.”
Yes…McCain is a stupid idiot…he knows he is and doesn’t Know how to avoid having us knowing it too!
I concur, McCain the lamebrain, he should have been put out to pasture long ago.
Just another RINO and thinks he is a know it all “NOT” Dumb as a box of rocks.
You are wrong, McCain isn’t intelligent enough to qualify as stupid
Poor old, senile, dysfunction, RINO McCain seriously needs to step down and go home. My question is why does anyone even let him open his mouth in public. My other question would be is exactly WHY do people in AZ keep voting for him. I seriously think that him losing the election (and I’m very thankful for that) his mind has never been the same and he feels he needs to vindicate himself but rather than sitting back in his rocking chair, he keeps flapping his jaws to hear himself talk….or should I say blabber.
Oh! That John McCain, the guy who was hot-dogging on the Forrestal and caused a fire that killed 134 of his shipmates, the guy who was hot-dogging in his A-4 and got shot down, the guy who made propaganda movies for the Viet Cong? None of us, U.S. care about what you think any longer because it is obvious that you don’t think you just say things to get press. He would french kiss a Komodo dragon if it made the AP, or Yahoo News! Arizona, please retire this buffoon. His is a laughing stock and is detrimental to decent, original thought in America.
[You are wrong, McCain isn’t intelligent enough to qualify as stupid]
Yea he would need to gain at least 40 more IQ points to qualify as stupid…
Had I known that McCain would be senile in eight years, I would have never voted for him. Of course his pathetic campaign should have been a sign. Sarah Palin was the only bright light in his campaign. Now, I think the best thing for him to do for his country, is to resign, go home and keep his mouth shut.
John McCain shut up, and go home or change parties. You show no signs of being a Republican! If you want to be a Democrat go all the way.
His senility is really getting worse. Time for this useless idiot to go.
There needs to be term limits or age limit on these politicians. He’s embarrassing to watch and the left wing media loves to use this useful idiot!
McCain is the idiot.. if he don’t want the republicans to invoke the nuclear option, then just maybe he needs to sit down and talk to the demented democrats… there is NO good reason for them to go against Gorsuch
The people who need to know this are the people who keep electing him. McCain should have been gone long ago. IMO?
Maybe we need an IQ test on the voters in AZ then..
http://www.wvwnews.net/story.php?id=819
He’s acting like a Democrat collecting from Soros.
I am not surprised by McCains ‘surly’ speech of late; in fact, I think for the first time we are getting a clean look at who John McCain really is!
Oh, and John, once you devolve into calling those you disagree with idiots, stupid and other such ad hoc attacks,you’ve lost the argument. You may also want to think about to whom you are speaking and what they know about you that could land you in the clinker for the rest of your natural life. Tred carefully Johnny boy, whatever ‘they’ have on you is making you fall apart at the frey dear boy. *tsk tsk tsk.
~M
No need! There is no 60 vote requirement for confirmation of a Supreme Court nominee! Just another lie made up by the Lib-Dims! Even the Lib WAPO gave Chuck Schemer and his Lib Dim buddies in the Senate 3 Pinocchios on that one…LOL!!!
Once the Committee reports out the nomination, the whole Senate considers it. A simple majority vote is required to confirm or to reject a nominee, but a successful filibuster threat could add the requirement of a supermajority of 60 needed in favor of cloture, which would allow debate to end and force a final vote on confirmation.
McCain the RINO was known by his fellow POWs in the Hanoi Hilton as Songbird. Some hero, huh? Not to be trusted then or now. McCain is the perfect poster boy for Term Limits. Let’s all pray ‘GOD SAVE THE USA!’
John McCain is why the republican party hasn’t been more effective in accomplishing much in Washington. It isn’t a secret, and hasn’t been for a long time, that the progressive democrats count on John McCain to be on their side working to undermine the republican party. John McCain has become unhinged over Hillary Clinton losing the election and he’s snapping and biting, foaming at the mouth, in a fit of temper. Don’t fret little fellow, Papa Obama still loves you, you can still kiss his ring!
Are you sure its obama’s ring he is freeting over not being able to kiss any more? IMO its a lot lower than that, and in a spot the sun doesn’t shine!!
McCain needs to shut his mouth and go.. He is nothing but a trouble maker anymore… if he don’t want the Nuclear Option invoked, then what He SHOULD do is talk the MORON Democrats.. there is NO reason for them to vote against Gorsuch.. he is MORE than qualified to do the job… they simply don’t want to vote for him because they hate president Trump and want to obstruct anything he does.. and they are still made like little crybabies over the judge that Obama wanted to put in..
the demented democrats and McCain need to GROW UP
This old fool is why we need TERM LIMITS after being in DC too you become senile just look at both sides of congress and how foolish they act and talk crazy.
Arizona – time to impeach Old John…
We don’t impeach, we RECALL.
Then get to work RECALLING HIS BEHIND!!
Not since 2013 has the tradition of a 60-vote mandate been necessary to confirm a U.S. Supreme Court Justice. It changed after the 2012 election when Republicans increased in the Senate and Sen. Harry Reid introduced the Simple Majority (The Nuclear Option) to help Obama appoint another liberal judge to the Supreme Court. See: https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2017/02/01/rush-explainer-the-nuclear-option/
Traditions change. Ask any liberal. This is the new tradition now.
Sen. McCain has become as much an opposition to Trump and Conservatives as any liberal. He has lost so much respect.
McCain didn’t “lose” my respect — he never had it to begin with.
ottozeit. I would say for 90% of those on this site, he’s never had our respect.. He has always been a traitor in the GOP’s midst..
McCain has gone full senile.
It was a VERY short walk.
“I would like to meet that idiot,” McCain fired back, “I would like to meet that numbskull that would say that…”
You’ve already met him, John — He’s called Mitch McConnell.
Or, Harry Reid and ‘John McCain.’
Probably not a good idea for Mr McCain to use that expression to describe others. He may be accused of being in good company.
Anyone who resorts to name calling just weakens any argument they make. I’d expect better from a Senator. McCain is increasingly demonstrating curmudgeonly, obstructionist behavior. The time for him to retire is NOW!
He should call someone an idiot boy is that a joke.
McCain is an embarrassment to Az as well as the nation. Poster child for thorazine and term limits.
The reality is that BEFORE REID and for most of the country’s history a simple majoriity[Nuclear Option] was the norm. He doesn’t even know history
One doesn’t have return to the days of yesteryear only 2013 when the dems changed the rules.
Once the Committee reports out the nomination, the whole Senate considers it. A simple majority vote is required to confirm or to reject a nominee, but a successful filibuster threat could add the requirement of a supermajority of 60 needed in favor of cloture, which would allow debate to end and force a final vote on confirmation.
“I would like to meet that idiot,” Hey, John, did you not look in your mirror today? You and those other ‘democrat lite’ pseudo conservative clowns are the very reason NOTHING ever gets done in what used to be America’s “deliberative body,” the United States Senate! Check that, it ONLY gets done if his democrat pards want it….
I was for it before I was against it.
Wasn’t F Troop shot in ARIZONA?
I’m sure he guest-starred.
Appointment and confirmation to the Supreme Court of the United …
https://en.wikipedia.org/…/Appointment_and_confirmation_to_the_Supreme_Court_…
A super majoriity is a Dem Wish list item. Google it
John saw a surveillance camera in the bushes ahead. Not able to resist the urge to put his face in it, he was captured. The rest is history.
As opposed to the “useful idiots” who are opposed?
If he weren’t so dangerous, it would be sad to watch the continuing deterioration of his mind.
I just got an e-mailed survey from McCain’s pal, Lindsey Graham asking SC GOP voters whether we were in favor or against the appointment of Judge Gorsuch ?!?
I’m sure their fellow Senator in the “Gang of 8”, Chuck Schumer, sent a similar poll to his NYS constituents. (/sarc)
As they say, with friends like that, DJT does not need enemies.
Exactly. Trump needs to watch both his front and his back..
Since Sen. McCain is talking about “stupid idiots”, I think the worst of stupid idiots would be the senator who had the chance to confirm Judge Gorsuch and did not do it.
AGREED!!!!!!!!!!!!!!