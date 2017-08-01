VN:D [1.9.6_1107]Mauled,
Now reading: Mauled
Mauled
- A. F. Branco, Legal Insurrection
- 6:30 am August 1, 2017
- 1 comments
Share on:
Share on:
Related posts
Conspiracy!
- 6:30 am July 28, 2017
- 6 comments
Brain Freeze
- 6:30 am July 26, 2017
- 11 comments
Chasing the Mirage
- 6:30 am July 17, 2017
- 5 comments
Join the discussion
Literal blood on McCain’s hands. People will die (in his case MORE people) because of this arrogant self-serving tool.
Poetic Justice would be that his brain tumor treatment is denied by the Death Panel once Trump pulls Congress’ sweet deal. Would anyone cry? Would a single real American anywhere shed a tear for this man?
I seriously doubt it.