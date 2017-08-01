Loading posts...
Home Mauled
Mauled

  1. Literal blood on McCain’s hands. People will die (in his case MORE people) because of this arrogant self-serving tool.

    Poetic Justice would be that his brain tumor treatment is denied by the Death Panel once Trump pulls Congress’ sweet deal. Would anyone cry? Would a single real American anywhere shed a tear for this man?

    I seriously doubt it.

