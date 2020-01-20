Lindsey Graham: Nancy Pelosi ‘orchestrated the church of holy hell’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has insisted that she prays regularly for President Trump, but Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Lindsey Graham says her actions speak louder than words.

“To my friends on the Democratic side, you know, I like Nancy Pelosi, I’ve known her for years, and I think she is a very religious person,” Mr. Graham said on “Fox News Sunday.”

“But when it comes to Donald Trump, Nancy Pelosi may pray for him privately, but she’s orchestrated the church of holy hell,” Mr. Graham said. “From the time Trump has been sworn in to now has been one thing after another.”

He said he hoped for a swift Senate impeachment trial in response to reports that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell plans to give each side two 12-hour days to make their cases.

“The sooner this is over, the better for the country. We can get back to do the business of the American people,” Mr. Graham said.

House Democrats have sought to call new witnesses during the Senate trial, which begins Tuesday, arguing that a truncated process would be unfair.

House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff, the lead House impeachment manager, said the lingering question was “will there be a fair trial?”

“Will the senators allow the House to call witnesses to introduce documents?” he asked on ABC’s “This Week.” “That is the foundational issue on which everything else rests. And one thing that the public is overwhelmingly in support of, and that is a fair trial.”

Mr. Graham scoffed at Democrats insisting on fairness, saying he saw little even-handedness in the House impeachment proceedings.

“Here’s what I would say to the House folks: You took 48 days to impeach this president, you did not allow him to call any witnesses, he could not have a lawyer present during the House Intel Committee, this has been a partisan railroad job, and you’re asking for fairness in the Senate?” said Mr. Graham. “You’ve violated every norm of what we do.”

