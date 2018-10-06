Kavanaugh confirmed to Supreme Court

Senators confirmed Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court Saturday in a vote lacking in drama but freighted with meaning, bringing to a close what senators called the nastiest confirmation battle in modern political history.

Chief Justice John G. Roberts was preparing to swear Judge Kavanaugh in later in the afternoon, making him Justice Kavanaugh.

Republicans linked arms, braved a political maelstrom and lead the chamber to a 50-48 vote, even as protesters shouted from the rafters, warning of impending electoral doom for those who’d backed the judge.

Every Republican on the floor voted in favor, save Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who voted “present.” All but one Democrat voted against confirmation. And one Republican missed the vote to attend his daughter’s wedding.

This is an excerpt. Read more at the Washington Times.

————–

Sen. Susan Collins delivered a masterful defense of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Friday, and moments later a key Democrat also announced his support, virtually ensuring Judge Kavanaugh’s elevation to the high court.

Ms. Collins, a Maine Republican who had been the most-watched senator in the chamber ahead of the vote, took a scalpel to Democratic objections on both legal and moral grounds, defended Republicans’ handling of sensitive sexual assault allegations, and blasted outside interest groups for plumbing the “rock bottom” in their desperation to try to defeat Judge Kavanaugh.

“I will vote to confirm Judge Kavanaugh,” Ms. Collins said, drawing applause from her colleagues, many of whom came to the floor to hear her tour de force defense of the political center.

Read Susan Collins’s Historic Floor Speech on Brett Kavanaugh

Immediately after her speech Sen. Joe Manchin III, West Virginia Democrat, announced his support for Judge Kavanaugh, giving him 51 votes in the Senate and guaranteeing his confirmation.

This is an excerpt. Read more at the Washington Times.

The full senate is voting on Kavanaugh this Saturday, October 6. We’re going to flood the Capitol that day because THIS IS IT: This is our last chance to #CancelKanavaugh. https://t.co/OeAwfxJIVR pic.twitter.com/8yZhqiE0Gm — Women's March (@womensmarch) October 5, 2018

You Might Like







VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 10.0/10 (2 votes cast)