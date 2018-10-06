Kavanaugh confirmed to Supreme Court

Senators confirmed Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court Saturday in a vote lacking in drama but freighted with meaning, bringing to a close what senators called the nastiest confirmation battle in modern political history.
Chief Justice John G. Roberts was preparing to swear Judge Kavanaugh in later in the afternoon, making him Justice Kavanaugh.
Republicans linked arms, braved a political maelstrom and lead the chamber to a 50-48 vote, even as protesters shouted from the rafters, warning of impending electoral doom for those who’d backed the judge.
Every Republican on the floor voted in favor, save Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who voted “present.” All but one Democrat voted against confirmation. And one Republican missed the vote to attend his daughter’s wedding.
This is an excerpt. Read more at the Washington Times.
Sen. Susan Collins delivered a masterful defense of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Friday, and moments later a key Democrat also announced his support, virtually ensuring Judge Kavanaugh’s elevation to the high court.
Ms. Collins, a Maine Republican who had been the most-watched senator in the chamber ahead of the vote, took a scalpel to Democratic objections on both legal and moral grounds, defended Republicans’ handling of sensitive sexual assault allegations, and blasted outside interest groups for plumbing the “rock bottom” in their desperation to try to defeat Judge Kavanaugh.
“I will vote to confirm Judge Kavanaugh,” Ms. Collins said, drawing applause from her colleagues, many of whom came to the floor to hear her tour de force defense of the political center.
Read Susan Collins’s Historic Floor Speech on Brett Kavanaugh
Immediately after her speech Sen. Joe Manchin III, West Virginia Democrat, announced his support for Judge Kavanaugh, giving him 51 votes in the Senate and guaranteeing his confirmation.
This is an excerpt. Read more at the Washington Times.
This is who @SenatorCollins is: pic.twitter.com/U9klDNzeWr
— Women's March (@womensmarch) October 5, 2018
The full senate is voting on Kavanaugh this Saturday, October 6.
We’re going to flood the Capitol that day because THIS IS IT: This is our last chance to #CancelKanavaugh. https://t.co/OeAwfxJIVR pic.twitter.com/8yZhqiE0Gm
— Women's March (@womensmarch) October 5, 2018
Join the discussion
I too am Brett Kavanaugh, now even Courageous Senator Collins who likewise stood her ground and cut through the fog like a knife, All I can say is WOW!
Low balling Beer bashing Tanking Tanqueray ginned up Democrat Senators, choke on a well thrown, well-mixed Collins Highball. After hearing that speech I’m switching from Beer to Tom Collins.
Definition “Gin Up” -to make something up, usually make a small thing (an object) or even an excuse (like a lie), out of stuff that is around, or just make it up.
Listened to the entire speech. It was the most coherent presentation of facts relevant to Kavanaugh’s nomination, and the absolute disassembly of democrat’s nefarious effort to derail it.
Didn’t like Collins before, but she earned my respect yesterday.
until he is confirmed i dont believe it.
He was officially confirmed today. Believe it. Now I suppose I need to watch this speech everyone’s talking about.
Once again, let’s not fall into the trap of thinking the Dems will just quit and congratulate us on a game well played. We should expect another “new low” for them to sink to. They don’t understand they’re actually going low, but instead feel they’re going high. There’s a limit to how low you could go, but no limit to how high you can go. So even though this is over, it’s not over. It’s never over.
I don’t know what their next move will be but it will be a low blow whatever it is. Dems are incapable of truly taking the moral high ground. How could the party of satanism, sodomy, and socialism ever take the high ground? By performing even more abortions? I think not.
For this one fleeting moment though, I choose to breathe a long-overdue sigh of relief. This was a good fight, for all the right reasons, and we won. Let’s enjoy this moment.
Thanks be to the Lord for His work in bringing a righteous man like Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. Though not as “showy” as the Crossing of the Red Sea or the raising of Lazarus, God is blessing America in this, our time of great need.
YES, absolutely! Give God praise and glory for Judge K and for President Trump!! WE ARE TAKING BACK AMERICA IN THE NAME OF JESUS CHRIST!!
Well, it’s got something in common with the Crossing of the Red Sea. ‘Part A’ — which we’ve just been through, and is coming to a close in a few hours — is the parting of the Sea which will allow Judge Kavanaugh to walk through, unscathed, to the Promised Land ( in this case, the Supreme Court ). ‘Part B’ will happen next month — as the Demonic Scum who attacked and pursued him, enter the same space he just crossed through, and are destroyed ( drowned ) as the Red Waves come crashing down upon them. Remember: EVERYONE who is a Conservative ( and even if a Moderate ) MUST VOTE NEXT MONTH, for this Prophecy of ‘Part B’ to become a reality — and then, WE TOO, will make that crossing into the Promised Land — this one being, finally having a Senate and a House with HEALTHY MAJORITIES of Republicans ( instead of razor-thin ones, thereby holding us hostage to the wind-blown whims of the likes of Flake, Murkowski, Collins, etc. ) — and hopefully, a greater percentage of which will be Principled Conservatives than is the case now — so that we won’t have to fret and worry so much about individual Senators’ and Representatives’ votes. EVERYONE MUST VOTE NEXT MONTH — TAKE NOTHING FOR GRANTED ! GOD REWARDED YOU TODAY — AGAINST IMPOSSIBLE ODDS, BROUGHT YOU ACROSS THE CHASM SAFELY — AND VOTING NEXT MONTH WILL BE A WONDERFUL WAY OF EXPRESSING OUR GRATITUDE FOR THIS WONDROUS GIFT WHICH TODAY WE HAVE BEEN GIVEN.
Yes indeed get ready for a Political plethora of last minute Pre-election claims of Conservative male candidate sexual misconduct allegations and accusations, where private personal things on females that were not supposed to get casting-couched exposed by being “Weinsteined” get similarly exposed without the now cast aside accusing woman’s permission by getting “Feinsteined” an expression destined to rank among American slang use equal to that of being ‘Borked”
Sen. Kennedy says of Nancy Pelosi, “Billy Goat brain and Mockingbird mouth!” I love it!
This Can eating Billy Goat thought per party had this election in the can…….because they threw it in the can, a place they visit quite frequently when planning their next election strategy. “Hey Chuck, our strategy is not working, I think we need to go to the can, smear things aren’t moving according to plan”
The war is only beginning
If the Weimar Republicans had confronted the Nazi Brownshirts in the 1930s, like the American Republicans just confronted the Femi-Nazi brown skirts of today, we could have avoided WWII. We just might have avoided WWIII.
Agreed, Jota. The Dems may not be smart or patriotic, but they are persistent.
Let’s replace Ginsberg next.
Thank you, Harry Reid!
Never thought I’d ever have reason to say that. 😉