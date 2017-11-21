Jones blurs radical abortion stance to steal Moore votes

Doug Jones – the Democratic Senate candidate looking to capitalize on sexual harassment allegations waged against Republican rival Roy Moore – is trying to change his radical anti-life, pro-abortion stance to usher in the pro-life votes of his competitor.

Dubbed a full-term abortion backer from his own comments and political platform, Jones is reportedly attempting to mask his extreme views on abortion to court Alabama voters in an overwhelming pro-life state.

The old Kerry flip-flop?

Looking to distance himself from previous comments he made on the hot-button issue – including the fact that he rejects any restrictions on abortion until the day of the baby’s birth – Jones is now trying to reposition his abortion stance through the media.

The liberal politician previously told MSNBC that he becomes a “right-to-lifer” only after a baby is born, but he is now telling the media that he is a victim of an “attack” by those who have labeled him as a radical pro-abortion advocate.

“Those comments, everybody wants to attack you so they are going to make out on those comments what they want to their political advantage,” Jones told Al.com. “To be clear, I fully support a woman’s freedom to choose to what happens to her own body. That is an intensely, intensely personal decision that only she, in consultation with her god, her doctor, her partner or family, that’s her choice.”

In his attempt to disarm pro-life voters in Alabama, Jones maneuvered to soften his pro-late-term abortion stance.

“Having said that, the law for decades has been that late-term procedures are generally restricted except in the case of medical necessity,” he continued. “That’s what I support. I don’t see any changes in that. It is a personal decision.”

However, just a couple of months ago in September, Jones interviewed with a major leftist media hub proclaiming something extremely different.

“I want to make sure that as we go forward, people have access to contraception, they have access to the abortion that they might need – if that’s what they choose to do,” Jones told MSNBC’ MTP Daily Host Chuck Todd at the time, according to Breitbart. “I think that that’s going to be an issue that we can work with and talk to people about from both sides of the aisle.”

Furthermore, after being asked by Todd whether or not he would support legislation aimed at banning late-term abortions, Jones was resolute, insisting that his position to unconditionally support abortion has remained consistent – and will not change.

“I’m not in favor of anything that is going to infringe on a woman’s right and her freedom to choose,” the pro-abortion aspiring Senator maintained. “That’s just the position that I’ve had for many years. It’s a position I continue to have. But when those people – I want to make sure that people understand that once a baby is born, I’m going to be there for that child. That’s where I become a right to lifer.”

Changing his tone … nothing more

Even though Jones currently appears to be more moderate – as pro-lifers are preparing to hit the ballot box – it is contended that the far-left Democrat is as blue as anyone in his party when it comes to abortion.

“Besides taking up the Democrats’ false ‘war on women’ narrative that Republicans want to stop ‘access to contraception,’ Jones’s position on abortion all along has been akin to that of failed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s view that unborn babies have no constitutional rights,” Breitbart’s Dr. Susan Berry reported.

Alabama Citizens Action Program (ALCAP) Executive Director Joe Godfrey asserts that Jones is merely toning down his pro-abortion rhetoric because he is more than aware that Alabama has always been a solid pro-life state.

“My guess is that he is backing away from his previous comments because he knows how repugnant late term abortions are to most people in Alabama,” Godfrey told Breitbart. “He knows that to get conservative voters who are unsure about Roy Moore to vote for him, he had better soften his stance on that issue. However, he still believes in aborting innocent babies in the womb – whether late term or not. He seems worried about the rights of mothers, but completely ignores the rights of the children who have been conceived.”

He warned Alabama voters about Jones’ political tactics and then gave conservatives some food for thought as they ponder who to pick in the special election battle to fill Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ vacated Senate seat on December 12.

“We must ask ourselves, ‘Does he really still believe in his heart that late term abortions should be legal, but is just changing his tune for political reasons?’” Godfrey posed. “Conservatives need to understand that, while we are unsure about Roy Moore’s past, we are very sure that Doug Jones does not share our Alabama values.”

So far left, he can’t be right

For Alabama voters who are still unsure about Jones’ true stance on abortion, they are encouraged to visit Jones’ very own campaign website, where it becomes clear that he stands hand-in-hand with the world’s largest – and most scandal-plagued – abortion provider.

“I will defend a woman’s right to choose and stand with Planned Parenthood,” Jones declares on his official website.

Voters should also be aware that Moore’s liberal rival stands far to the left on numerous other social issues, including socialized health care and the green agenda embraced by radical environmentalists and global warming alarmists.

“Everyone has the right to quality, affordable health care [Obamacare],” Jones proclaims on his site. “I believe in science and will work to slow or reverse the impact of climate change.”

He also is unapologetically pro-LGBT and wants to keep it easy for illegal aliens to be able to vote.

“Discrimination cannot be tolerated or protected – America is best when it builds on diversity [pro-LGBT rights] and is welcoming of the contributions of all,” Jones impresses on his site. “Voter suppression is un-American – we must protect voting rights [for citizens and non-citizens].”

He is also a declared supporter of feminism and wants to hike the minimum wage to a level that has proven to make business owners go out of business, as it has in its flop in Seattle, Washington.

“Women must be paid an equal wage for equal work at all levels,” Jones insists on his campaign website. “It is past time we raise the minimum wage to a livable wage.

Beware of Jones.

Dr. Alveda King, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s niece who leads Civil Rights for the Unborn at Priests for Life, wants to make pro-life advocates realize how important the upcoming Alabama election is for the preborn.

“Every election counts in the race for life,” King shared with Breitbart. “Judge Roy Moore stands for the sanctity of human life from the womb to the tomb. Doug Jones does not. We must always vote our values. Life is a civil right.”

Priests for Life National Director Frank Pavone also warns about the dire consequences of voting for a strong pro-abortion Senate candidate.

“Doug Jones, like Hillary Clinton, represents well the extreme position of the Democrat Party platform on abortion,” Pavone told Breitbart. “There’s not a baby in the womb they are willing to protect – or if there is, they aren’t willing to say so. The first thing we should require of public servants is that they can tell the difference between serving the public and killing the public.”

Susan B. Anthony List President Marjorie Dannenfelser also cautioned against Jones months before the Moore controversy surfaced.

“Doug Jones clearly has no problem with the fact that the U.S. is only one of seven nations – alongside North Korea and China – to allow elective abortion-on-demand after five months,” Dannenfelser impressed in her pro-life organization’s press release issued in September. “His extremism puts him dramatically out of step with Alabama voters. Alabama is one of 20 states to take a stand against the brutality of late-term abortions having approved a state limit in 2011. Polls consistently show that a large majority of Americans – women in higher numbers than men – support bringing our national laws into line with basic human decency.”

