Is There a Constitutional Right to Join the Military? Transgenders Say Yes

Transgender persons have a constitutional right to serve in the armed forces, liberal and gay-rights groups said in new lawsuits filed Monday to try to block President Trump’s new directive restricting military service.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Maryland filed one lawsuit there, while the Human Rights Campaign and other organizations filed a separate challenge in Washington state. The organizations say they’re representing transgender persons either looking to enlist or already serving in the military.
Mr. Trump on Friday told the Pentagon to reject trans applicants, stop paying for sex-change surgery and to figure a strategy for how to handle those troops already serving.
His directive overturns a 2016 Obama-era policy that opened the military up to openly serving transgender troops.
The groups suing said Mr. Trump’s reinstated ban is arbitrary, and isn’t backed up by Pentagon research, but rather motivated by “animus.”
“Allowing men and women who are transgender to serve openly and providing them with necessary health care does nothing to harm military readiness or unit cohesion,” said Josh Block, a senior staff attorney at the ACLU.
Nicole Oxman, a spokeswoman with the Justice Department, said they are examining the claims in each of the lawsuits and conferring within the government.
Both the ACLU of Maryland and the Human Rights Campaign argue the medical costs for trans troops is minimal compared to the expense of enacting the ban.
The Human Rights Campaign cites a 2016 study commissioned by the Department of Defense, which found transition related medical care would cost between $2.4 and $8.4 million each year, while recruiting and replacing trans troops already serving would cost roughly $960 million.
The Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law estimated in 2014 that 8,800 transgender individuals were serving in the military and roughly 134,300 transgender individuals were veterans or had retired from reserve and guard service.
The lawsuits argue the Trump administration is violating the Fifth Amendment right of due process and the First Amendment right of free speech by enacting the ban after the previous administration began recruiting transgender persons. The suits also note 18 other countries permit transgender individuals to serve in their ranks.
Josh Blackman, a law professor at South Texas College of Law, said the cases could become another flashpoint for an active judiciary to try to hinder Mr. Trump.
“Courts have traditionally been deferential to the executive branch when it comes to military affairs, but, as seen in the travel ban litigation, the courts have been all-too ready to dismiss the president’s defenses as pretextual,” said Mr. Blackman.
Jonathan Turley, a law professor at George Washington University, said transgender discrimination “represents a new frontier of constitutional law.”
Because courts have given deference to the military, Mr. Turley said the context of this litigation against the ban is not ideal for those challenging the ban because courts haven’t given sexual orientation the highest level of review as they have with regards to race and religion.
“This challenge selects the worst possible context to test transgender rights,” he said.
© Copyright (c) 2017 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
First and foremost–NO ONE has a RIGHT to join the military. You apply and your suitability for service is evaluated, and if you are deemed fit you are allowed to serve… it’s as simple as that.
As for the transgenders… back in the 70s and 80s, when the whole gay pride movement was gaining steam, many people argued that accepting homosexuality would open the door towards extremists trying to normalize such behavior as incest, pedophilia, bestiality, etc. Critic dismissed this line of reasoning as absurd… yet, here we are, 30 years later, homosexuality is the norm and now we are being derided for pushing back against transgenderism. You cannot compromise with a thief unless you wish to give something of yourself.
The services have been weeding out unfit applicants since before the draft was implemented. Criteria are both physical and mental, but it comes down to one issue: will the applicant’s particular issue be more trouble than he/she is worth? If one’s presence is deemed to potentially disrupt military order and discipline, then he is out. It is about protecting America, not appeasing a group who has gender privates issues. Their privates will remain private with no promotion potential!
And since anyone dependent on drugs can’t serve (such as diabetics etc)< AND TRANNIES need all sorts of medication even after they complete their 'switching over' operations, HOW THE HELL can anyone say they are 'qualified' to join is insane..
ALSO THERE IS NO RIGHT to join a "VOLUNTEER service"..
“The Pentagon says 71 percent of America’s 34 million 17-24 year old population would fail to qualify for enlistment.”
http://www.businessinsider.com/heres-why-most-americans-cant-join-the-military-2015-9
The biggest single reason for failing to meet the requirements, the kids are too fat, but maybe, if they are also confused about their gender we can see girls who think they are boys in combat roles because their rights supercede military readiness.
And that’s the kicker. THere are requirements to be met to join. Trannies can’t meet those cause they are NOT OF sound body and mind!
While one might think that the answer is NO. See due to mental illness one can be barred from many things and if one DENIES the FACT of their DNA proven gender they are mentally ill. As are those who claim they are not. See REALITY is not changeable it fits certain rules and just because someone wants money does not change the rules or the TRUTH. See born a man is always going to be a man and the same goes for born a woman ever a woman will be. See you can wrap 5 tons of ***** in a gold package but that don’t make it a good thing to get. Just because it looks one way does not make it that way. There snakes that get by because they look poisonous but they are not but that does not mean that the others are not poisonous as well. Looks can and do deceive. So the LIE that is Gender dysphoria is something to make money and nothing more. Those who are supposedly changed can NEVER Stop treatment since that would allow the body to try and revert back to it’s true state. That means constant mental health and constant pills supply’s from the drug companies. If they did not have this payday going on Gendr dysphoria would be a major mental illness as it should be. But money rules.
Excellent point, and I agree completely, however it’s not just companies selling drugs. It’s attorneys, advocate and activist groups, people who want to make money selling books and movies and those just looking for lawsuit payouts. And those joining the military in hopes of getting their surgery and drugs paid for.
Only if LIBERAL IGNORANCE RUINS EVERYTHING.
But unfortunately we’ve already seen TOO MANY liberal judges and DA’s win in stopping Trump’s agenda through the courts…
If someone joins the military and has sex change surgery, they will be unable to be deployed for around eight months. The cost is estimated to be around $1.3 million per year for the cost of trans service. Why would any logical mind think this is the right thing to do? They would also need the VA for a lifetime of medical services caused by their choice. Once again, why do we need to do this?
therigel, we know now to figure a leftist agenda to always follow the money, and in this case of transgenders in the military, look no further than big pharma who lobby the politicans who are in favor of this nonsense. A full scale sex reassignment surgery (male to female) costs well over $100,000, otherwise, they cost $50,000 per and $7 -$15,000 per for female to male. Who knows if a tranny is only joining the military just to get free surgery. How is getting sex surgery done proving their patriotism? It is shaming our country and our allies know it.
It seems like the left wing liberal mind thinks that people that have a problem with the sex they were born with have a constitutional right to have the taxpaying public pay for their realignment. What better way for them to do that, and it not cost them anything, than to join the military? What a crock of crap, but not really surprising considering we’re talking about the liberal mind.
“How does joining just to get sex surgery show patriotism”..
SIMPLE it doesn’t. Just like imo those who join, ONLY TO milk the Gi-bill and Tuition assistance, then as soon as they get their degree/certification(s), do what EVER they can to get out, are not patriots.
Back on my 1st overseas naval base, we had 3 people who did just that. One joined up for a 6 year stint (cause you had to serve 4 OR more years on your contract, to qualify to get/use Tuition assistance).. One of those 3, was a fellow Electronics technician (sonar), the other 2 were Yeomen. ALL 3, the month they finished their degree program, WILLFULLY failed a Semi-annual PRT, and cause they did it willfully, got booted out.. SO THEIR contract was null and void..
YET THE mil was still saddled with paying out for the education they all got..
IMO IN situations like that, those who DID join, then willfully did something to get booted, SHOULD BE STRIPPED of their degree/certifications, or better yet, Be forced to pay BACK ALL they hoodwinked the military for AND STILL lose their certs!
the military has always selected and rejected based on what wanted
Forget everything else, the 14th Amendment has long since replaced the rest of the Constitution.
Which is why IMO it needs to be totally repealed!!!!!
You have to EARN the right to be in the Military.
I was REFUSED ( and rightly so ) for two reasons:
… Allergies. Yes, allergies. Even shots and such back then would not – could not control my sneezing and such. Imagine on Mission and I start to sneeze and have watery eyes. There goes the Mission! I totally understood.
… Bad Feet. Beyond Flat Feet.
See? I was refused and I understood why. Yes, I wanted the College Benefits, as that would be the only way to college for me.
But DENIED.
It was a good thing too. I was able to find myself and .. well life worked out okay for me.
No, it’s not a right. You have to PASS some tests and rightly so!
So far i know just under a hundred people personally who were Disquallified for serving. just over 3 dozen were flat out because of weight. 8 were for being color blind. 2 were for being legally blind in one eye. 7 were for being too SHORT (yes there is a minimum height requirement), almost 2 dozen were for other medical issues, a dozen were for MENTAL issues (OCD, bipolar etc)..
There is no constitutional right, nor should there ever be. To get in, you have to first graduate high school and then prove you have the smarts and pass a test on reading comprehension, writing and arithmetic. Then you have to pass an extensive physical exam. After that, you have to pass a background check to get a security clearance. There is no constitutional right here at all. Finally, you swear an oath to protect the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic, to obey the commands of the officers appointed over you and to be judged based on the UCMJ. You are signing your life over for a contracted period. Serving in the military is a CONTRACT. It is not a right.
To the loonies among us that feel privileged and have ‘rights’ that really DO NOT exist…..
It is an HONOR to SERVE your country.
It is something less if your only intention is personal gratification or personal gain.
Personal gain, in their case would be unlimited FREE healthcare that is NOT FREE to the people that PAY for your “free” healthcare.
The Military IS NOT an ego trip. If you have an ego, don’t count on getting through bootcamp without a re-education of your value to the nation.
NOW….
If you want to bring back the DRAFT and you are denied the choice, HEY!, I’m all for that.
Straight from Highschool, or your 18th birthday, FOUR YEARS active duty, then out to go find your own place in the world.
To begin RAISING INTELLIGENT PEOPLE for a change would be AWESOME FOR THE NATION!
End of part one STILL NO CHARACTER COUNTER? WHY?
PART TWO.
As it is, you get out of high school, then go straight to college where FREE WILL is sucked out of your soul and replaced by DUMBING DOWN of with little knowledge you picked up with the socialism shoved in your face for the first 12 years of your education.
4 years of ACTIVE DUTY SERVICE TO YOUR COUNTRY would sidestep the indoctrination and give you USABLE KNOWLEDGE for getting married, raising a family, watching politicians and KEEP THEM HONEST. THAT would be the Greatest SERVICE to YOUR COUNTRY.
But, because your were raised and trained to be a snowflake, there really isn’t much value in that couild be useful to the MILITARY.
THEY EXPECT THE BEST AND THEY GET IT.
IT IS DRUG OUT OF YOU, KICKING AND SCREAMING, but when they are done, they have PEOPLE that actually have value to the Nation.
Go find a warm spot, melt the snowflake you are, then present yourself so we can see what we have to work with!
All citizens have the right to join as long as they fall within the guidelines. If you have a mental condition let’s say one thinks they are female and they have a penis, that in it self will disqualify a citizen. A person with cancer has a right to join until it is determined the citizen has cancer. Once the transgender disinformation is identified as a propaganda tool of the left it needs to be designated a mental illness and treated as such.
Pity the leftists have already pushed to get it no longer SEEN as a mental illness.. Which would remove THAT angle of it being a disqualifying factor, if they get their way and it IS removed as one.
The militant homosexual lobby bullied the APA into removing homosexuality from the DSM in 1974. They are doing the same thing now with transgenderism. Next it will be pedophilia. Soon there will be no sexual perversion that can be considered a mental illness. The radical left want the destruction of the USA, and rampant sexual perversion is one of the steps to accomplish this. Look at Roman Empire.
There is no constitutional right to serving in the Military. Everyone allowed in must meet the selection criteria they have in place and as always with the military, that criteria can and does change from time to time. If you look to the periods in our history when we had an active draft to support combat needs, there were a lot of people who were denied service for failing to meet the selection criteria. With an all volunteer force they can and should be even more picky about who they let in.
Someone needs to get a microphone in front of Diane Feinstein. I’m sure if she believes that all veterans are mentally ill and should not be allowed to own firearms, she will believe that the metrowhatevers are all completely mentally ill and should never be allowed to serve in any capacity.
One of these days they are going to ask to ban weapons in the army because it’s a phallic symbol of male dominance.
Johns Hopkins and Fairfield Universities
Part 5 of 5 parts
P.S. Bottom line: To reiterate while I invariably have a laissez-faire attitude towards almost everyone when it comes to interpersonal relations, based upon personal anecdotal experience I respectfully believe that gays, lesbians and yes even transgender personnel shouldn’t serve in the U.S. military. Why? Yes, it’s probably unfair and according to many overly draconian, but it’s one thing for the foregoing to serve openly within a garrison duty, but in combat when everyone’s life or death literally is on the line, I respectfully believe that it’s just too much on the plates of the commanders to have to deal concurrently not only with the avowed enemy, but also to have to deal with the invariably internecine squabbles/fraught/fomented by aberrant sexual proclivities and drama on the part of the men and women under his/her command. I must quickly add that the issues of gays and lesbians serving within the U.S. military have already been adjudicated/decided by the courts and it’s literally a moot point. Nonetheless, the foregoing is my posture/my story, and at least for the time being unless I’m proven wrong I’m sticking to it! What’s your opinion?
Fred Harden III AKA “GreyHairandGreyMatter”
Johns Hopkins and Fairfield Universities
Part 4 of 5 parts
Finally, while I invariably have a laissez-faire attitude/posture towards others especially when it comes to interpersonal relations, I respectfully believe that U.S. military Commanding Officers in today’s military have just too much on their plates to focus effectively on the mission plus also deal with the obvious travail(s)/the untold drama of dealing also with transgender personnel on a daily basis in U.S. military matters too.
Fred Harden III AKA “GreyHairandGreyMatter”
Part 3 of 5 parts
Parenthetically/anecdotally because according to others I was a relatively handsome, virile and heterosexual single male at the time and openly acknowledged to be in terrific physical shape I was often enticed/inveigled to participate in various sexual acts with many of my subordinate WACs that would have been, if actually consummated, illicit and unbecoming an officer and a gentleman. Truthfully, though constantly tempted, I fortunately didn’t succumb to their very enticing wiles primarily because I had too much respect for everyone under my command, plus probably parenthetically because I also had too much respect for myself as an officer and a gentleman too.
Fast forward to today and it’s unfortunate that so many officers and senior NCO’s succumb to illicit sexual temptation. Realistically and conversely, however, when you have handsome virile men and attractive amenable women working together in such close proximity many times there is almost always unavoidable sexual combustion. It’s even more complicated from a supervisory standpoint today because both gays and lesbians now serve openly in the U.S. military services. But it’s up to the superior(s) in my estimation to make certain that he or she [Yes, both guys and gals as it works both ways] doesn’t take undue advantage of any subordinate especially in a work-related or professor-student context.
Fred Harden III AKA “GreyHairandGreyMatter”
Johns Hopkins and Fairfield Universities
Part 2 of 5 parts
In addition to focusing intently on the mission much of my waking hours [Far more than was ideally necessary] were spent trying to deal efficiently, effectively and fairly with the omnipresent “heing and sheing,” the “sheing and sheing” and the “heing and heing” that took place almost on a daily basis! Plus, I also dealt with soldiers of both sexes who unfortunately also had alcohol and drug related problems/issues such as with marijuana and cocaine [Fortunately, I didn’t encounter issues with heroin at the time.] Plus, of course, some soldiers also had problems/issues with finances, marital problems and PTSD, etc. Again, this occurred over a half-century ago even before “Don’t ask don’t tell.” Indeed, there was little, if any, tolerance whatsoever for gays or lesbians at the time within the U.S. military. I memorably recall being instrumental in justifiably getting an attractive PFC WAC who was my secretary/clerk, e.g., discharged from the U.S. Army because she was unfortunately being unmercifully preyed upon by some of the [Lesbian] WAC sergeants. Really!
Fred Harden III AKA “GreyHairandGreyMatter”
Johns Hopkins and Fairfield Universities
Part 1 of 5 parts
Almost everyone has probably heard the doggerel of Hogamous, Higamous, man is Polygamous, Higamous, Hogamous, woman is Monogamous and I could probably cavalierly opine/spew such poetic satirical misogynistic claptrap, but that would avoid constructively addressing the issue(s) and the solution(s)…not necessarily a panacea but possible solutions.
After returning from a lengthy assignment in the Far East [Being assigned for 13 months to the closest U.S. artillery and cavalry battalions to North Korea…facetiously, the longest decade of my life] and a brief stint in Europe my next [last active-duty] U.S. military assignment was as assistant Headquarters Commandant of approximately 600 men and 200 women at Ft. MacArthur, San Pedro, CA, to conclude my active duty military obligation during the burgeoning Vietnam War at the age of 24 during the mid-60s. In retrospect, it wasn’t that I was such a terrific U.S. Army artillery and intelligence/Commanding officer, although fortunately most of my superiors, peers and subordinates thought I was, but realistically this plum assignment in my estimation was probably due to the fact that there was a shortage of U.S. Army officers in CONUS at that pivotal time in our military history/Vietnam involvement.
Fred Harden III AKA “GreyHairandGreyMatter”
You have a pretty lofty opinion of yourself, don’t you Fred. Pride goes before the fall.
It is so simple:
A male body shall enlist and serve as a male. There are no special surgeries, no hormone therapies, no cross-dressing, no special considerations. A male body will shower in a male shower facility, a male body will use male bathroom facilities. All male bodies capable of meeting these requirements may enlist, all others will go home.
A female body shall enlist and serve as a female. There are no special surgeries, no hormone therapies, no cross-dressing, no special considerations. A female body will shower in a female shower facility, a female body will use female bathroom facilities. All female bodies capable of meeting these requirements may enlist, all others will go home.
Every adult has the “right” to walk into a recruiting office. But he/she does not have the “right” to join the military. QUALIFICATIONS separate the accepted from the unaccepted. In this sense, the military is just like any other form of employment. They accept those who qualify.
Nope, not for anybody. Has nothing to do with sex or otherwise. GP.
The way I see it is: do we want to win wars, or social engineering awards? Consider the consequences.
There is nothing in the Constitution anywhere that gives ANYONE the ‘right to serve’ in the military or anywhere else in the government. And how does banning those unfit to serve from going in to the military violating their first amendment rights?
Transgenders should allowed to serve in he military, but under the same conditions as non-trans enlistees. That means they serve their enlistments as their biological sex, with no provisions for for special uniforms, quarters, non-regulation medical procedures, etc. If they are truly sincere about serving, they ought to be able to tolerate the term of enlistment as their biological gender. If they can’t it could possibly mean that they have psychological issues hat would preclude being accepted anyway.
That would work in theory…however, by definition a transgender person would be out of uniform if expressing their “gender identity,” over their gender reality. Transgender individual have not necessarily had all (or necessarily any) transformative surgeries.
Xhe may not be able to use the urinal; or Xhe may look a LOT like a guy–which might make shower time in forward bases…daunting for the rest of the females in Xhe’s unit. I would guess that there could be similar “awkward” moments if a change the other way.
As military funds are so limited that the service branches have been scrimping on equipment & maintenance for years…the transformative surgeries (which some judge will undoubtedly mandate be provided to any and all without limit) will be taking away even more from already inadequate resources…so that the US armed forces can cater to this as something of a social experiment.
As all the PC talking heads have stipulated that being LGTB is wholly a biological thing, perhaps the government should invest research funds into identifying the “yet-to-be-found” LGTB genes in the DNA/RNA strands.
Paying for gene-therapy would be far less risky than the needed battery of sex-change surgeries for the trans people and a LOT less expensive for the taxpayers. Just saying.
Except that no such gene exists, and so said therapy will never be developed.
IMHO: Actually, I’m guessing there isn’t such a gene…but we are studiously NOT doing any related research, for fear we’ll confirm this as a fact. However; if there IS a gene that can be “turned off (or on)”…then all this transgender and sex reassignment stuff becomes “elective surgery,” associated with a preference rather than a biological necessity.
The demanded “rights” all go away. It would be the same as if someone were demanding the “right” to have blue eyes or blonde hair…or not to have blue eyes or blonde hair–and we shouldn’t have to pay for that either.
“Except that no such gene exists, and so said therapy will never be developed”
Yes the elusive gene that some how dictates behaviour that an entire chromosome (XY, XX) could not
Also, find it interest that you never see a transgender man trying to look like a butch ****.
So it is really NOT gender but a specify, and a very small set of, the types of the gender women
The Constitution isn’t vague by saying on that matter BUT gives Congress the authority to raise and support land and naval forces plus a militia, it can also set guidelines. However, the President is the Commander in Chief and has the final say unless Congress specifically authorizes it. The courts, should they make a ruling, would be usurping powers granted to a specific branch of government.
In my conniving brain, I like to write stories etc, there would be a diabolical solution for the commanders. From 2 Samuel. David was desirous of the wife of Uriah the Hittite, Bathsheba, so he commanded his general, Ahab, to place the man in the thick of the battle where he would certainly be killed, and he was. Wicked, wicked, wicked! I should slap myself silly but I already am.