Investigate and Prosecute the Press

The House Intelligence Committee has released the “Scope of Investigation” for its inquiry into the alleged Russian active measures campaign targeting the 2016 U.S. election. One item on the agenda is, “What possible leaks of classified information took place related to the Intelligence Community Assessment of these matters?” That is an easy one.
One of the answers lies with Washington Post columnist David Ignatius, who “broke” the story regarding illegal surveillance of Trump national security adviser Michael T. Flynn. Ignatius received illegal leaks of classified communications involving Flynn and Sergey I. Kislyak, the Russian Ambassador to the United States. The claim we see so often in the media that Flynn was too cozy with Russia is a smokescreen. The purpose of the leaks, which likely came from the CIA and perhaps other agencies, was to stop Flynn before he could take action to reform the U.S. intelligence community. That’s obvious when you consider that Ignatius is an admitted mouthpiece for the CIA and has a reputation for doing what the agency demands of him.
The owner of the paper he works for, Jeff Bezos, does business with the CIA.
Since it’s doubtful that Ignatius will volunteer his testimony and reveal his sources, a subpoena will be necessary. He can then be prosecuted if, as expected, he conceals the names of those who used him as a conduit for illegal leaks of classified information. It is clear that he has inside information about the “alternative government,” as attorney Larry Klayman calls this network of secret operatives, or the “Deep State,” as others call it. These are the “anonymous sources” who manipulate the press, reveal national security information, and threaten the foundations of our constitutional republic. They are the real traitors, not the officials who had innocent conversations with Russians.
Does House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) have the guts to get to the bottom of this subversion of our democratic system? Like President Trump, he says he is concerned about illegal leaks. It’s time for him to take action. Otherwise, the illegal leakers will keep picking off our elected officials and those they appoint, using secret information they twist and distort for partisan political purposes.
Gregg Jarrett, a Fox News anchor and former defense attorney, should understand this. But he has weighed in on this topic and seems to conclude that Ignatius is above the law.
He says, “Whoever conveyed the information contained therein to The Washington Post committed a felony. The Post reporter, David Ignatius, who published the classified material may also be prosecuted, but he should not be” (emphasis added).
Here’s where Jarrett makes a mistake that plays into the hands of an irresponsible press.
Jarrett says, “The law draws little distinction between the leakers and the recipient who publishes the classified information. Assuming the leakers will not reveal themselves, the government may feel it has no choice but to prosecute the only person whose name is known. That is, the reporter.” However, he goes on, “This would be a mistake. While the statute itself clearly criminalizes the publishing of classified material, the First Amendment should and must render that portion of the law unconstitutional as it applies to a journalist.”
That’s his opinion. The appropriate statute, 18 U.S. Code Chapter 37, section 798, on the “Disclosure of classified information,” authorizes prosecution of those who leak, and those who publish the leaks. The relevant sections “do not exempt any class of professionals, including reporters, from their reach,” as one Justice Department official has testified.
Jarrett argues for a press exception, saying, “The Framers well knew that a free press is a cherished cornerstone in any democracy. It is the only real way to hold government officials accountable for their actions.”
In this case, however, Ignatius may stand in the way of holding the government accountable because he is protecting the identities of illegal leakers.
Jarrett himself notes the highly classified nature of the information that was disclosed. “The collection of signals transmitted from communications systems as ‘signals intelligence’ is known by the acronym SIGINT,” he points out. “The National Security Agency collects and analyzes the information. But any of the 16 other agencies that make up the U.S. intelligence community may have gained access to the Flynn-Kislyak conversations. Many of them likely did, given Ignatius’s reference to ‘multiple agencies’ as his sources.”
Rather than exercise his First Amendment rights, Ignatius may be protecting a conspiracy of government officials whose motive is to destroy those members of the Trump administration who they oppose. By protecting these people, Ignatius is not holding government accountable; he is protecting a criminal enterprise.
The conservative journalist Kenneth R. Timmerman has it exactly right. He says, “The rogue weasels have struck. Terrified that Lieutenant General Michael T. Flynn would tear them out root and branch, they connived and colluded, anonymously of course, to leak highly-sensitive intelligence information to destroy Flynn before he could destroy them.”
He is referring to how Flynn, former director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, had plans to reform the U.S. intelligence community and purge traitors from the intelligence community.
Timmerman authored Shadow Warriors: The Untold Story of Traitors, Saboteurs, and the Party of Surrender, which documented the existence of a network of current and former government officials, many from the CIA, working to undermine U.S. foreign policy and benefit America’s enemies.
In the Flynn case, he figures the leakers were senior career officials who could be counted on to leak sensitive information that would embarrass or confuse President Trump. His column, published on February 14, concluded, “It’s time for the Attorney General to launch a thorough investigation to unmask the leakers, before the damage gets worse.”
It did get worse, with another leak targeting Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Once again, The Washington Post was the chosen vessel for the leakers.
In his column about the war on the Trump administration from within the intelligence community and the Justice Department, Timmerman wrote, “When domestic enemies rear their head and seek to undermine the president and his lawful orders, that’s called sedition.”
If these “domestic enemies” are free to use members of the media for their own purposes, then democracy has become a terrible joke. Seditious or espionage activities have to be exposed.
As the House Intelligence Committee moves forward, members should consider the relevance of another statute, 18 U.S. Code Chapter 115. It deals with “Treason, Sedition, and Subversive Activities.”
The First Amendment is not a license to subvert the government elected by the people. Members of the press must be held accountable for their crimes.
The American people are counting on Rep. Nunes to take proper action. The fate of the Trump administration may depend on whether he does his job, and does it quickly.
- Call his office at 202-225-4121. Tell him we know that Ignatius was the admitted recipient of these illegal leaks and that he should be held accountable. There is no time to waste.
Cliff Kincaid is the Director of the AIM Center for Investigative Journalism and can be contacted at cliff.kincaid@aim.org.
Investigate and Prosecute the Press,
Excellent column, Cliff Kincaid!
Absolutely spot on !
On the down side Sessions has recused himself from the Russian investigation of our elections. On the positive side he now has more time to investigate the Press and the Liberal Media, who like the finger pointing Democrat politicians will be found to have spent more quality time with Russians than anyone in Trumps Crew. Socialist birds of a feather DO flock together, now in the form of media vultures. If the agenda of the Russians is to cause weakening division among WE THE PEOPLE, the Media and the Democrats are getting the job done for them in spades.
Fantastic!
There needs to be some kind of checks and balance system. the best I’ve heard to date is where the accused is prosecuted full measure, if they are found to be guilty of the circulating gossip. There is a caveat here though, if there is no grounds for all the fear and persecution put upon the defendant, then the perpetrator of the prosecutorial side would receive the same punishment that they had hoped to pile on the defendant. Though I truly believe this could apply to false rape accusations, or making up stories about someone else to shield oneself from prosecution, this really needs to apply to false reporting. It has created rioting by race baiting, it has destroyed people financially who wanted only to run for office and help with a broken society, etc., etc… I can already hear the chorus of first amendment die hard’s. I believe myself to be one. But it doesn’t seem to be that big a deal to go after gun rights, of worse, destroying someone who stands on their Christian beliefs. They are utterly destroying a 73 year old lady because she could not be a part of the ceremony. She directed them to parties who would, she said she would supply the flowers, she just couldn’t be a part of the ceremony. letfreedombloom.com is how we can help her. If you are part of the new nazi movement that’s out squashing all speech you don’t like, I don’t expect you to care, but for the rest of us, we cannot let this stand.
If we decide to prosecute lying journalists, we would then be forced to endure something that is equally bad: In order to prosecute, it would become necessary to define truth in the courts, and that process would be carried out by lawyers and judges, who occasionally show themselves to be persons of questionable character.
The decision to prosecute journalists for lying is an absolute last resort…but on the other hand, national security is an absolute first priority, which cannot and should not be subordinated to the rights of treasonous and disloyal journalists who are dedicated to destroying America.
It’s a tough decision to make. We can be grateful that we have a man like Donald Trump in our presidency…a man who is capable of perceiving the importance of this issue, and competent enough to decide what course of action to take.
“The decision to prosecute journalists for lying is an absolute last resort”
This is NOT about prosecuting journalist for lying. I believe they have a right to lie as long as no one is forced to believe them or no life, liberty, or property is placed in danger by it.
What this is about is telling the truth by disclosing information for the purpose of doing the nation harm while acting in an interest which will benefit them or a select group of individuals and places their interest above the nations, which makes them enemies of the people and they deserve to be hanged.
Root them out and hang them, before they kill us all
They are a threat to not only our lives but our very existence
Act now as if your very life depends upon it because it does
And if Rep. Nunes is the only one who can see this threat our lives hang by a thread
No individual can claim to be a member of an organization which is a corner stone of the Republic with a pry bar in hand over turning the very foundation
Pray that more will open their eyes
Expect that a major purge will be required, with addition of criminal charges along with terminations. Note that many miscreants will require usage of the Witness Protection Program, for one can expect that the trail will lead much higher than the intelligence agencies.
Are you kidding me? The precedent has been set, and is reinforced every day that Clinton stays out of Federal prison for willfully, wantonly disclosing classified information. At the very worst, any involved in the info pipeline will receive a strongly worded admonition in their personnel folder. Maybe we should dissolve CIA and outsource our intelligence gathering to some more competent country. Say maybe Belize.
Am I too subtle? I believe Hillary, and Bill, are not ‘high’ enough.
We may have a free press but that doesn’t mean give them the freedom use information that if classified is a crime to posess! It is quite clear that any holdover from the former administration is now a suspect in leaking and cover ups. The bureaucratic (Democrat) swamp is for draining as fast as possible, and if this leads to members of congress let the chips fall.
Corruption breeds corruption. We all know why Schumer and his despicable band of democrats are creating a smoke screen as to protect their power structure.