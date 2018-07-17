Hollywood Balks At Brett Kavanaugh

No one is more upset about Trump’s second Supreme Court nomination than the liberal media … unless it’s the entertainment elites in Hollywood and Manhattan. These liberals couldn’t see the flagrant hypocrisy surrounding their sentences as they unloaded their fear and loathing on television and Twitter.

For example, notice the white male late-night comedians mocking Trump for naming a white male to the court. On ABC, Jimmy Kimmel joked Trump “narrowed his candidates down to three — but, in the end, Kavanaugh was the white man for the job.” Stephen Colbert pulled a Bingo card from his pocket on CBS. “I have Trump nomination Bingo,” he announced. “You see, all the squares say ‘White Guy.'”

This is fascinating from the insulated world of late-night comedy shows, where all of the hosts (except for Trevor Noah and Samantha Bee) are white guys. Colbert didn’t make this joke when CBS exchanged Colbert for David Letterman, and James Corden for Craig Ferguson.

Merrick Garland is another one of those white guy judges out there. But Obama nominated him, so who cares?

That’s not all. Colbert also mocked the name Brett as the name of a Ruby Tuesday waiter. That’s rich coming from a guy who pronounces his last name like he’s the snobbish maitre’d at Le Cirque. On Twitter, Colbert claimed a senator had called Kavanaugh “the Forrest Gump of Republican politics.” It would be amusing to see Colbert take on Kavanaugh in a match of intellects.

In one last stab at a late-night white guy, Conan O’Brien’s sidekick Andy Richter was so alarmed he tweeted (in capital letters). “WHY DOES ANYONE TALK ABOUT THIS PRESIDENT AS IF THE FACT THAT HE’S CARRYING OUT A PUTIN-ASSIGNED CHORE LIST ISN’T AS OBVIOUS AS THE BLUE SKY?”

Earth to Andy: in Hollywood, it has long been considered a paranoid “Red Scare” to proclaim the conspiracy theory that someone in power — or in Hollywood — is a Russian agent.

This Tinseltown tweet was also painfully clueless: “I don’t know what kind of a judge Brett Kavanaugh is but he and all the other white and in many cases old folks at the event looked so out of date, so out of sync with what the world is becoming. What the world needs to become. A last gasp of a way of life we’re past.”

This philosopher’s name is Ken Olin. If you’re young and have never heard of this man, he starred on an all-white ABC drama called “Thirtysomething” back in the 1980s. At 63, Olin is mocking “out of date old folks” (like Kavanaugh) who are 10 years his junior.

Then there are the anti-gun hypocrites, led by actress Julianne Moore, fresh from her role as the drug-lord supervillain in the hyperviolent movie “Kingsman: The Golden Circle.” Moore tweeted: “This country cannot afford a justice on the Supreme Court who is likely to support the gun lobby’s extreme, absolutist interpretation of the Second Amendment.”

To be a Constitutional originalist is to dabble in extremism.

For sheer lunacy, “Hellboy” star Ron Perlman compared Kavanaugh’s Catholicsm to Sharia: “The move back to Medieval Values, Shariah Law even, where old, bitter men get to tell women what is best for their bodies, lives, and well being is as done a deal as this is Twitter. Unless we say NO! NO!” In these slanderous circles, it’s apparently a Catholic conspiracy by the Supreme Court to impose Sharia law?

Finally, there were the loony producers who insist this democratic process is the end of democracy. “Autocracy here we come,” tweeted Rob Reiner. “Even CONSIDERING this nomination will cement the first American dictatorship,” added Joss Whedon.

Paging George Orwell: The Two Minutes Hate has commenced.

L. Brent Bozell III is the president of the Media Research Center. Tim Graham is director of media analysis at the Media Research Center and executive editor of the blog NewsBusters.org. To find out more about Brent Bozell III and Tim Graham, and read features by other Creators Syndicate writers and cartoonists, visit the Creators Syndicate webpage at www.creators.com.

