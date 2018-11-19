VN:D [1.9.6_1107]Gross Incompetence is No Excuse,
Gross Incompetence is No Excuse
- Michael Ramirez
- 3 comments
I don’t find it at all unusual for incompetence to look Exactly like fraud.
Incompetence is merely the plausible deniability of fraud. These democrats know exactly what they’re doing. They have been stealing elections for decades and have become exceedingly good at it.
Yes, they ARE grossly incompetent, when it comes to running a LEGAL election. Conniving Dems like Brenda Snipes don’t even know how to DO that! But they sure know–and TRY–every trick in the book to run a CROOKED election, where they can just manufacture votes out of thin air after the fact, until they get to the number they want for whatever conniving Commucrat candidate they are trying to foist on us with their BLATANT election fraud.