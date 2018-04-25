GQ strikes ‘foolish’ Bible from should-read list

The editors of GQ magazine, in all their literary acumen, struck the Bible from its recently assembled “21 Books You Don’t Have to Read” list.
Good thing they didn’t list the Koran. Mocking Christians is fairly safe business. Mock the wrong Muslim and bam, there goes your head.
But here’s what they wrote: “The Holy Bible is rated very highly by all the people who supposedly live by it but who in actuality have not read it.”
Was there a poll taken? Missed that one.
Anyhow, the critique goes on: “Those who have read it know there are some good parts, but overall it is certainly not the finest thing that man has ever produced.”
Again — the link to the poll, please?
On top of that, most of those who’ve read and who read the Bible know it’s not “produced by man,” but written with man’s hands at the direction of the Holy Spirit — meaning, the author and producer is God.
“It is repetitive, self-contradictory, sententious, foolish and even at times ill-intentioned,” GQ continues, before offering a substitute read. “If the thing you heard was good about the Bible was the nasty bits, then I propose Agota Kristof’s ‘The Notebook,’ a marvelous tale of two brothers who have to get along when things get rough.”
OK. So they don’t like the Bible, don’t see the Bible as divinely inspired — definitely don’t see the Bible as the inerrant word of God — and think it belongs on the trash heap of human history. Everybody’s entitled to their opinions.
But thing is: The Bible continues to dominate the best-seller lists worldwide, even in these modern secularized days. Moreover, it’s not exactly a work of fiction, comparable to a William Shakespeare classic or Ayn Rand book or, yes, especially an Agota Kristof yarn.
It’s the Bible, the book of God’s direction to His people.
Mocking the Bible, dismissing its importance, equating it with silly works of fiction is a not-so-subtle mock of the entire Christian faith and those who believe in Christ. And that’s fine; this is America, land of the free.
But let’s see those same GQ editors stick the Muslim book of faith on their next list, along with the reasons why it’s a stupid read. Let’s see the mocking put-down of the words “produced by man” in the Koran, yes?
Right. Chances are pretty high — that’s just not going to happen.
• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter, @ckchumley.
When GQ’s (Gentlemns’ Quarterly) sales and subscription equals that of the Bible then maybe they will be qualified to judge. Just another Jealous liberal media outlet who thinks their imagined relevance and opinion is more spiritual if not more empirical than the Good book, that will remain long after GQ is a forgotten rag sheet used to line birdcages where the whitewashed content reflects the whitewashed droppings.
To me GQ has always been a worthless rag of a magazine..
Ones relationship with GOD is entirely up to them.
Well said sir.
Illegitimate people are only capable of illegitimate relationships. Enter the illegitimate father abandoned Liberals with no concept of what an earthly father is all about, hence no concept of what a heavenly father is about either. The God they see in the mirror is the most illegitimate thing of all.
GQ will never attack Islam, only Christianity. Secondly, what does one expect, when GQ had Colin Kaepernick, on its cover, Colin being a communist, Che Guevara / Castro lover!
Just like the FFRA cowards only ever go after christians/catholics.. Same with the Always commie lovers union…
The people at GQ are the ones who are fools in the eyes of God.
The Bible is the accumulated wisdom of man and an epic of human history, but it was transcribed from oral tradition over several millennia in three languages, frequently by semi-literate men, compiled, recompiled, edited, reedited, modified, added to, redacted, agreed to, disagreed with, etc. Even Billy Graham said that it wasn’t necessarily written by God, but inspired by God. I’ve read much of the Old and New Testaments and even took a course, “Literature from the Bible,” decades ago in college where we studied the King James version. The fact that it’s endured this long and is so universally read is a testament to its value, but according to the great Rabbi Hillel the Elder who, when asked to explain the Torah said, “What is hateful to you, do not do to your fellow: this is the whole Torah; the rest is the explanation; go and learn”.
For people who don’t believe God even exists, they sure do make a fuss out of godly things.
Judgment day awaits us all.
I agree. I’ve never understood the rabid hatred for anything god from these atheists..
We Reap What We Sow ! Judgement Day Awaits ! Jesus Christ is a Fair And Eternal Judge !
So, I wonder, are Mein Kampf and the Quran on GQ’s should-read list?
GQ can reject gravity, but those jumping off buildings will still accelerate at 32 feet per second per second. GQ can define 50 shades of (psychological) sexual identity, but DNA tests will show, from birth to death, that each and every one of us is either a (biological) XX or XY. GQ can editorialize global warming and call for the end of industrialization, but world temperatures will continue to fluctuate from higher to lower averages in 30-year cycles, despite false data sets and misplaced temp sensors.
Calls to reject the Bible because God warns against the corruption and perversion of sex (one of several fruits produced by the tree of rejecting God) says far more about GQ than it does the Bible.
66 Books, three languages, written over a period of 1000 years — and yet there is a unified theme and a harmony of perspectives that rises above culture. Today’s “Pop Art” mocks the grace and beauty of art, and “professional sports” is an oxymoron. In today’s America, “absurdity reigns, and confusion makes it look good” (Dallas Willard, The Divine Conspiracy, 7).