GQ strikes ‘foolish’ Bible from should-read list

The editors of GQ magazine, in all their literary acumen, struck the Bible from its recently assembled “21 Books You Don’t Have to Read” list.

Good thing they didn’t list the Koran. Mocking Christians is fairly safe business. Mock the wrong Muslim and bam, there goes your head.

But here’s what they wrote: “The Holy Bible is rated very highly by all the people who supposedly live by it but who in actuality have not read it.”

Was there a poll taken? Missed that one.

Anyhow, the critique goes on: “Those who have read it know there are some good parts, but overall it is certainly not the finest thing that man has ever produced.”

Again — the link to the poll, please?

On top of that, most of those who’ve read and who read the Bible know it’s not “produced by man,” but written with man’s hands at the direction of the Holy Spirit — meaning, the author and producer is God.

“It is repetitive, self-contradictory, sententious, foolish and even at times ill-intentioned,” GQ continues, before offering a substitute read. “If the thing you heard was good about the Bible was the nasty bits, then I propose Agota Kristof’s ‘The Notebook,’ a marvelous tale of two brothers who have to get along when things get rough.”

OK. So they don’t like the Bible, don’t see the Bible as divinely inspired — definitely don’t see the Bible as the inerrant word of God — and think it belongs on the trash heap of human history. Everybody’s entitled to their opinions.

But thing is: The Bible continues to dominate the best-seller lists worldwide, even in these modern secularized days. Moreover, it’s not exactly a work of fiction, comparable to a William Shakespeare classic or Ayn Rand book or, yes, especially an Agota Kristof yarn.

It’s the Bible, the book of God’s direction to His people.

Mocking the Bible, dismissing its importance, equating it with silly works of fiction is a not-so-subtle mock of the entire Christian faith and those who believe in Christ. And that’s fine; this is America, land of the free.

But let’s see those same GQ editors stick the Muslim book of faith on their next list, along with the reasons why it’s a stupid read. Let’s see the mocking put-down of the words “produced by man” in the Koran, yes?

Right. Chances are pretty high — that’s just not going to happen.

• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter, @ckchumley.

