Forget, Hell! Trump wades into Civil War

The press today is never dumber than when they report on politics. Except when they try tackling history. Especially American history. And most especially Civil War history.
Which is kind of funny considering that an entire region of the United States has been obsessed with every drama, maneuver and mortar blast of that conflict since the day it ended along the banks of the Appomattox River over a century and a half ago.
A slight bit biased here and there, perhaps. But as for the dates, figures and details — they are studied like the cosmos. Home-brew historians can re-enact every battle and skirmish and pinpoint within inches where their forbearers fell and died during the most ferocious battles.
Now, before anybody starts hurling accusations about how racist Southerners are for studying the Civil War, let’s remember one very important point. The South lost the war.
It’s a funny thing about things like this throughout history. To the victor go the spoils. But the beaten never forget.
“Forget, Hell!” one might say.
Just ask Japan. The intricate tomes of loss by Southern writer William Faulkner and the wailing, mournful tunes of bluegrass music so deeply entwined with the South have been a salve to the Emperor’s people since their annihilation at the end of World War II.
Enthusiastically studying history is not about wanting to repeat it. Quite the opposite. It is about understanding who we are and how we got here and how we might avoid some of the more unpleasant experiences from history.
This is not a task that furrows the brow of your average political reporter today. They just see people who aren’t like them, who maybe talk a little funny and vote a lot different. For reporters, anyone like that, clearly, must be just about the worst thing you can call a person today: “racist.”
And there is no one more racist to these sheltered snowflakes than Don from Queens.
To these elite, the “otherness” of President Trump makes them feel so uncomfortable it drives them utterly mad. The fact Mr. Trump beat the whole political system and sits across the Resolute Desk from Kanye West is simply more than they can bear.
So he must be racist. And, somehow, so is Kanye.
Then Mr. Trump wanders into one of the most epic moments of Civil War history during a speech last week in Ohio, birthplace of legendary Civil War Gen. Ulysses S. Grant.
“So Robert E. Lee was a great general,” Mr. Trump said. “And Abraham Lincoln developed a phobia. He couldn’t beat Robert E. Lee.”
Cue the media, who somehow went wild over Mr. Trump complimenting Gen. Lee as a “great general.”
As anyone who has ever studied four minutes of Civil War history knows, of course, Mr. Trump’s comments are totally and completely factual and accurate. Lee was a brilliant tactician whose battlefield genius is still studied today. The war likely would have been over in one week if Gen. Lee had not sided with his home state of Virginia.
Also true is that President Lincoln was driven to distraction by all his great generals who were terrified to send their big beautiful armies into actual battles against the fearsome Gen. Lee.
That is, until he tapped Gen. Ulysses S. Grant, whom Mr. Trump sought to compliment there in his home state of Ohio. As if this is the first time a politician has ever complimented a home crowd’s favorite son.
Mr. Trump went on to say Gen. Grant was also a “great general” and that he “knocked the hell out of everyone,” referring to Gen. Lee and the Confederate Army.
Gen. Grant, Mr. Trump noted, also had a “drinking problem.” Thank goodness President Lincoln did not nominate him to the Supreme Court.
Contact Charles Hurt at churt@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter @charleshurt.
Trump Deranged Democrats of today reflect the John Wilkes Booth Lincoln Deranged Southern Democrats back in the Civil War. In both cases those who are not noble in defeat like Lee, nor magnanimous in victory like Lincoln, just go on to destroy the very thing they love most,,,,,,,themselves. Defeated Democrats of today who have not one modicum of a Robert E. Lee concept of loyalty or integrity let alone nobility in defeat, or a “Bind up the nation’s wounds” Lincoln intention, seek to divide America of today just as the Confederate Democrats did back when. They think only in socialist class warfare terms of the divisive “Haves” and “Have Not’s”, ignoring the uniting concepts of the American “Haves and Have More’s” They killed Lincoln back then in a Ford Theatre, and would destroy a Supreme Court Justice today with the same weapon,,,,a ”Ford Theatre”
“Sic Semper Migrainous” (Thus always our headache)
Well said. And of course the Marxist manipulators fan the flames of this “burn it down!” impulse to hasten their vaunted, “inevitable”, rise of Marxism out of the ashes of failed capitalism.
I Laughed at how they ‘creatively edited’ out the part, of Trump’s speech on Gen Lee, making it sound like he was a LEE lover, when in fact he was making the OTHER generals look bad till they got someone who could beat lee in.. AND he was praising THAT guy. Not lee..
Prior to the Civil War Blacks were seen as less than Whites. A view still held by many many Democrats today. Many on the left are still convinced that people of color are helpless without the intervention of whites. They believe that no one of color can take care of themselves, feed themselves, house themselves, or govern themselves without the help of liberal whites.
To the left people of color are still the childlike lower class of people they once were.
While those on the right believe that man can do anything he sets his mind to doing. That the only limits on anyone’s success is their own drive to succeed. That all men ARE equal and have the same rights and privileges under the law.
So just who is the racist here?
They hated the blacks so much proving they then and so many yet today think only of coloration. Nevertheless, it never stopped them from raping black women during those years did they? Of course not. Sad so many blacks today never want to admit they have no credits with the democrats who only want their votes. Every promise the democrats made were never fulfilled, while with our President promises made/promises kept and why thank goodness many blacks are now #walkingaway to vote republican and waking up realizing they do have the same rights as each and every real legitimate American has. Odd that in the 50’s and early 60’s I went to high school and my first university with blacks and then later working with them in law offices. But remembering the DNC published its 1963 Communist Manifesto to take over our Republic meant again denigrating blacks, especially in Arkansas and many blacks left that state to come to my state of MO. I can remember also riding the bus to work that the blacks of MO were speaking and I overhead them calling those blacks from AR ******* so there is a lot of blacks disliking blacks. Ain’t it fun? NOT! This is America with rights for all regardless of race or color.
“Every promise the democrats made were never fulfilled…” — and in fact, there is a recording of LBJ proclaiming that one particular pretence would “stitch-up the n####r vote for the next 200 years”.
SO much for MLK’s vision of a Color blind society. THE LEFT imo will never ever be color blind.
So if they do push us to another Civil War, what do we do with the losers this time? They cannot be allowed to stay.
Also Benedict Arnold was a stellar general, and was the main reason why the French decided to back us financially against Great Britain.
Though regarded as a villain today, Napoleon was known as one of the most brilliant commanders of all time.
Hitler, at least up until 1942, was a tactical genius. Evil yes, but very effective. He was right in assuming the French would do nothing in response to his first few land grabs.
Bill Clinton (along with strategist James Carville) was a political mastermind. He was able to defeat sitting President Bush Sr. who only a year before had an unprecedented 90% approval rating.
I can admire these leaders for their accomplishments without agreeing with their causes or even liking them. It would be historically inaccurate to say they were losers and idiots. If they were, they wouldn’t have gotten as far as they did.
It it would also be foolish to underestimate them or hand-wave them away. We would then keep falling into the same traps repeatedly.