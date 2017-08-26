First Grader Sent to Office, Investigated, for ‘Pronoun Mishap’

A first grader at a California charter school was sent to the principal’s office this week after she accidentally “mis-gendered” a transgender classmate in what’s being called a “pronoun mishap.”
The incident occurred at Rocklin Academy, a school rocked by controversy after a kindergarten teacher led an in-class discussion on transgenderism that included a “gender reveal” for a little boy who was transitioning to a little girl.
For kindergartners.
Parents were furious because they were not informed in advance and were not given the chance to opt-out their five-year-old’s from the classroom transgender activity. However, school leaders informed moms and dads – they were not allowed to opt-out – and the state did not require them to notify parents.
The latest incident occurred during the first week of school when a first grader came across a classmate on the playground. She called the student by his given name – apparently unaware that the boy now identified as a girl.
This “teacher”, and the “school leaders” who support her/him, need to experience a good old fashioned tar and feathering party.
The State of California is not called the land of FRUITS AND NUTS without a reason. It would appear that all perversions, insanity and immorality starts in California.
FRUIT, NUTS, and FLAKES, i.e., a the Granola State. 😉
They have the market on fruits and nuts – their total is more than the other 49 states added together.
They all should be FIRED. What is in the water in California that whole state has gone crazy??????????
INSANE!!! . THIS IS INSANITY… That child should NOT have been punished for something like this… I don’t care what that kid THOUGHT he was.. That child who called him what he was born, was correct…
this transgender garbage should be UNACCEPTABLE with these kids… Parents should be OUTRAGED and should go after these schools… They are going to TOTALLY confuse a young mind and that is NOT right…
INSANITY IS RUNNING RAMPANT IN THIS COUNTRY… GETTING WORSE AND WORSE…
I would be in prison after I got through with the principal and teacher of that school. Of course if I had any children, they would not be going to public schools. Where is Attorney General Sessions? These so called “schools” are nothing more than indoctrination centers. Federal Funds need to be cut off and these indoctrination principals and teachers need to be arrested and thrown in prison, so they can rot there!
It’s time to start locking up these “parents” for child abuse. A five year old is still approaching “the age of reason” and cannot be expected to differentiate between right from wrong, but evil adults can. This child or infant, as it is know as legally, is being groomed and coerced to enter into a degenerate lifestyle. The school administrators and teachers who condone this should be co-defendants.
Exactly right! We can blame teachers, activists, California, or society as a whole… but, with a child this young, the buck stops with the parents. If the “trans” child’s parents were unaware of what was happening with their child in school, they have been negligent. If they are using the child to make their personal social statement, they have been abusive.
As for the school, punishing a child for telling the truth is also abusive. Pretty soon, the kid won’t talk with anyone, for fear of using the wrong name or pronoun.
I can’t comprehend why a school would teach about transgenderism in first grade (are “D1ck and Jane” now the same person?). From other articles on the Web, it appears that most parents of kids in the school are outraged at this. Let’s watch and see what they do about it… if they don’t take their kids out of the school, or at least demand changes and keep a close watch on what they are doing to their children, they are all to blame.
The queers and degenerates are pushing their agendas. Misery loves company.
This whole trans thing is idiotic!
The people that are supposed to educate our children should be held accountable for misinformation and making our kids pay for liberal stupidity. Enough already! Male is male and female is female. Fred is Fred and Frieda is Frieda. Let kids grow up and don’t stress them to say something that is anatomically incorrect. Punishment leads to uncertainty and sends kids young minds to stress needlessly. Fire the teachers who try to trash young kids minds with something they know is wrong. Life is confusing enough these days without having it forced on these kids. Insanity breeds insanity.
What does one do when the child has both sexual organs, or a female has closed vagina?
Such rare instances have traditionally been handled surgically, or are you unaware of that?
It may be something in the water, as insanity is rapidly replacing common sense in California!
“…..all politics is local”. These local,liberal, cesspools are making up these degenerate laws and the other local, libs copy them nationwide. Like the removal of statues in the middle of the night.
Who holds the teacher and administration accountable?
At some point in the not too distant future, a leftist court will decide that trannies are covered under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), or some other federal program and grant them special privileges, set aside programs of college entry, job programs, and new restrooms in every government school and facility.
How does anyone in first grade know if they are gay strait trans or anything else?????? Mexifornia is the ******* of the earth ….. I’m suprised Charles Manson isn’t govenor….. actually Manson would be better
When it comes to morality, Mexicans and other Hispanics tend to be more traditional due to their Catholic faith. It’s their support of the welfare system and democratic socialism that’s troubling.
But to your point, many young children often go through some sexual confusion, but the vast majority grow out of it. For adults to contribute to their confusion is unexcusable.
A Heinz 57 Hispanic conservative.
Another reason the liberals have pushed so hard to keep control of the entire education system. This has been going on for years and will continue to get worse unless drastic changes are made. My son and his wife pulled their 3 kids out of the “Liberal Public Indoctrination System” years ago and home school their kids. My daughter in law tests those kids like crazy and they are much smarter that kids twice their age. And they also know the difference between male and female and why………….
The parents of this poor, misdirected child need to be held criminally for felony child abuse. The school needs to be audited and all those responsible for this nonsense should be fired and never allowed to work in education again. Shame on them all! They have already poisoned this child and that will never be fixed. We know that transgender identification is a serious mental illness, so why accept it as anything normal? If a person becomes an adult and wants to indulge in this fantasy in private, so be it, but no one should force it on a minor or any other non-consenting adult!
There are TWO, count em, TWO genders, everything else is mental illness that needs treatment!
Thee are a horrible child. Thee are making the pervs, misfiots and mentally deranged feel out of place. Shame on thee!
A 23 year old was recently butchered here in Chicago by his gay lover. The kid was raised by two lesbians and was said to be mixed up about his sexual identity! REALLY? You wonder why? This 5 year in California I am sure are being raised by two mixed up people who should not have even had kids! But this is what you have now and the Democratic Party is 100%
behind this in a state that is 80% Democrat!!!!
Studies have shown that “spousal” abuse is more common in gay relationships.
The lunacy in Libtard, USA knows no bounds
One kid does not know what gender he is and is glorified, the other kids are now being punished because they don’t know either
Please return all our taxes paid for education, stupidity can finance itself
I was 5 in first grade and was just worried that I didn’t color out of the lines. I didn’t know what being homosexual was until I was 16. Of coarse that was when our country was innocent and not so corrupt.
Shazam , I can see what I bee’s by Howz I pee’s.
The above example of the English language is an example of how stupid this TEE TEE POO POO has become.
# Make America Smart Again
Sue them for forcing their anti-science, mystery gender religion on your child. Show up at every school meeting they hold to denounce their child abuse.
Talk is cheap. What needs to happen is they must be flooded with lawsuits. They should sue the teacher first, the school board, the schools and anyone else involved. That is the only way they will learn when it hits them in the pocketbook.
This entire trans-gender chapter in the book of Lefty-Loony madness, is the epitome of absurdity, and on multiple levels. It, like “diversity,” and “multi-culturalism,” have become for them, substitutes for religious dogma. It doesn’t matter to them that these doctrines are primarily responsible for the profound unsettling, to put it mildly, of Western Civilization and individual, national cultures, including our own. What fanatics do is ignore the facts, deny the obvious, double-down on their delusions, and continue their efforts to fundamentally alter reality and human nature to fit those delusions…no matter the consequences, no matter the cost. One might presume that among the group-think mob of Lefty-Loonies, at least one would be startled and shocked into consciousness by the destruction, the perversion, their mindless and relentless campaign to normalize that perversion, causes. But, no. It’s as though they were all in some psychotropic drug-induced hallucinatory fantasy where all things are just as they wish them to be. Mass psychosis is what it really is.
“…However, school leaders informed moms and dads – they were not allowed to opt-out – and the state did not require them to notify parents…”
Umm, charter schools are completely by choice, and the parents absolutely can “opt out” by unenrolling their child.
Seems to me the school administrators need to be reminded “who butters their bread”