First Grader Sent to Office, Investigated, for ‘Pronoun Mishap’

A first grader at a California charter school was sent to the principal’s office this week after she accidentally “mis-gendered” a transgender classmate in what’s being called a “pronoun mishap.”

Click here for a free subscription to Todd’s newsletter: a must-read for conservatives!

The incident occurred at Rocklin Academy, a school rocked by controversy after a kindergarten teacher led an in-class discussion on transgenderism that included a “gender reveal” for a little boy who was transitioning to a little girl.

For kindergartners.

Parents were furious because they were not informed in advance and were not given the chance to opt-out their five-year-old’s from the classroom transgender activity. However, school leaders informed moms and dads – they were not allowed to opt-out – and the state did not require them to notify parents.

The latest incident occurred during the first week of school when a first grader came across a classmate on the playground. She called the student by his given name – apparently unaware that the boy now identified as a girl.

READ THE FULL STORY AT TODDSTARNES.COM!

You Might Like







VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 2.0/10 (3 votes cast)