Et tu Tucker?

Any American who follows the news coverage of President Trump knows that the mainstream media is completely opposed to him. Their coverage of his administration is biased, relentlessly negative and needlessly nasty. These haters could not even take a break from their Trump bashing during the funeral of former President George H. W. Bush. Liberal activists, masquerading as journalists on MSNBC and CNN, criticized the President for such trivia as folding his arms during the service and not singing from the hymnal like the other former Presidents. This pettiness is typical from a media that is afflicted with Trump Derangement Syndrome.
It is so awful that the watchdog group Media Research Center found the broadcast network news programs gave President Trump 95% negative coverage, worse than any President in the history of television news programs.
The one oasis among the major cable networks is Fox News. Some of the hosts like Sean Hannity, Judge Jeanine Pirro and Jessie Watters are unabashed supporters of the President. Others like Shep Shepard are very critical of the President, while others like Shannon Bream are objective hosts who do not offer opinions.
One of the most popular hosts is Tucker Carlson, who replaced Bill O’Reilly at the 7 p.m. Central time slot weekdays. His program is a breath of fresh air, offering topics rarely covered on other programs. Carlson is also a conservative and an advocate for the forgotten middle class. He spends plenty of time on his program focusing on the crucial issue of illegal immigration. Overall, he is doing a tremendous service to the American people with a thought-provoking show.
Unfortunately, in an interview with the Swiss weekly “Die Weltwoche,” Carlson took some gratuitous shots at President Trump. He said the President was “not capable,” and pointed to his lack of success in defunding Planned Parenthood, repealing Obamacare and building a border wall.
Sure, it would be wonderful if those promises were fulfilled; however, the President cannot wave a magic wand and accomplish those goals. He must work with a Congress that is filled with establishment politicians of both parties who are steadfastly opposed to his agenda.
It is totally unrealistic to believe that Trump can force all of this to occur on his own. He has certainly worked tirelessly to push his agenda through Congress and he needs to keep striving to accomplish those goals and much more. In contrast, he has successfully cut federal regulations, which has spurred economic growth. He was also helpful in passing large personal and corporate tax cuts that have had a very beneficial impact on the economy.
His many accomplishments are too numerous to list but they include vastly improving our trade agreement with Mexico and Canada and withdrawing the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, the Paris Climate Agreement and the Iran nuclear deal. These decisions will benefit our economy, our environment and our national security. The President successfully imposed a travel ban, despite numerous lawsuits and judicial challenges, and has fought for additional funding for our depleted military. His insistence that NATO members pay more for their security forced these wealthy nations to increase their anemic contributions. From securing the confirmation of two conservative Supreme Court Justices to supporting the construction of the Keystone Pipeline to moving the American embassy to Jerusalem, the President has taken courageous stands that more moderate Republican Presidents would never have pursued.
This is not the first time Carlson has attacked President Trump. During the frustrating tenure of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the President often criticized his recusal from the Russia investigation and his refusal to remove the partisan Democrats throughout the top echelon of the Department of Justice. Carlson called these criticisms a “useless, self-destructive act.”
In reality, Sessions deserved every bit of Trump’s ire because he was unwilling to take the kind of tough action that was essential at the Department of Justice. It was Rod Rosenstein, the Deputy Attorney General, who was overseeing the Mueller investigation and making the major decisions. Sessions willing ceded power to his deputy, while placing the President under the microscope of an adversarial prosecutor determined to destroy his presidency. No wonder the President was unhappy with Sessions!
By focusing on the negative aspects of the President’s first two years, Carlson seems to be overlooking his substantial successes. If he continues to pursue this line of criticism and completely joins the chorus of Trump detractors, Carlson will give the President’s supporters, who have helped boost his television ratings, a major incentive not to watch his program.
If viewers want to see a host engaged in Trump bashing, there are dozens of other outlets they can watch. Carlson will become just another one of the many hosts finding fault with a President, who while far from perfect, has achieved significant accomplishments in the face of intense, sustained and powerful opposition.
s/Shep Shepard/Shepard Smith/g
Tucker is a conservative, not a cheerleader for Team [Fill-in-the-blank]. Support for a President or administration is not an all-or-nothing proposition. To point out that President Trump failed to deliver (or even begin to deliver) on three key campaign promises when he had a Republican House and Senate, is in no way unreasonable or disloyal.
Perhaps those ANTIFA attacks on his front door rattled his cage. Carlson should not be condemned for stating the truths that set men free, even when ugly for a conservative, but if and when it degenerates into slanted opinion over facts, ego over enlightenment, then he deserves to be sent to the same lonely languishing Carlsbad Canyon of media oblivion, where O’Reilly now abides.
I’m not looking for any network or individual to always be 100% in agreement with Trump…or 100% opposed…as many are. If taken in totality, I would submit that Carlson is very fair to the President overall.
Just because one may occasionally express a sentiment of criticism, does not mean they aren’t supportive overall. Even Hannity has expressed frustration about lack of movement on getting the liberals investigated and charged. Perhaps not a direct criticism of Trump, but certainly of his administration.
So, no, I’m not willing to throw Carlson under the bus on this one. I watch him often enough to know that, overall, his views often reflect those of Trump. I want objectivity, not endless fawning praise from anyone.
Trump makes mistakes too….for example, like banning bump stocks. I disagree with him on that.
Anyone who is willing to overlook those mistakes is a sycophant robot. I’m not going to become one of those. I look at the bigger picture.
I say these things as someone who enthusiastically voted for Trump, absolutely supports him, and will vote for him again.
I knew going in that I wasn’t going to agree with Trump on everything. I was okay with that…because the alternative was too hideous to contemplate.
It is hard to disagree more strongly with this column. The ostensible “successes” of Trump’s Presidency are largely G.W. Bush-era GOP and U.S. Chamber of Commerce wish list items that middle class GOP voters mostly turned against between 2006 and 2008. Where this administration has failed is in doing the very things that got him elected such as stopping the employment of illegal aliens, eliminating guest worker programs (if anything Trump is going in the opposite direction there), and reducing dangerously large annual immigration numbers. Trump’s firing of Jeff Sessions is a strong indication of this failure. As an attorney, Sessions was professionally required to recuse himself from heading the investigation of a campaign he personally participated in, and he faced disbarment if he did not. As a cabinet member, however, Sessions was the only one who was actively trying to implement what Trump campaigned on. Tucker Carlson is keeping his eye on the ball. He is sticking with the issues and fairly evaluating Trump’s performance on them, and not getting caught up in personality worship.
It is amazing how much Trump has accomplished given he is fighting the entire Democrat Party, and about one quarter of the Republican Party. Throw in 99% of the MSM with their distorted and misleading reporting and it is even more amazing. Tucker needs to stop blaming Trump, and call out the obstructionists. While doing that, throw in the bulk of the “judiciary” who are now issuing orders based on ideology and emotion rather than written, ratified, and signed US LAW and it is still more amazing.
Putting Tucker’s comments of the President aside, I truly do not care for him. He comes off as arrogant and at times disrespectful to the guests he invites. He tends to laugh at their comments and seems to cut them off when he appears to be losing the battle. The other hosts are okay, but I am so tired of tuning into a Trump bashing and finger pointing hour of news. This has been going on approxmately 2 years too long.
Laura Ingram is the best. No Nonsense abided, just the facts.
“These haters could not even take a break from their Trump bashing during the funeral of former President George H. W. Bush.”
No. Much like the funeral of John McCain, Bush’s funeral was designed to be an attack against Trump. Listen to how the Media fawn over what a wonderful man and positive leader he was. None of them, no not one of them, was saying anything remotely like this when he was in office. Nor even a few years ago before Trump was their main target. GB41 was a Bush and therefore the enemy. But hey, they can get some mileage out of his death to trash Trump so they don’t mind pretending to love him. It’s passive-aggressive nonsense.
Remember when Nixon died and they made that movie trashing him?
If he died in 2017 instead of 1994 they would have pretended to love him, just to spite Trump.
And their hatred knows no bounds. Last year they sacrificed Senator Al Franken (D) to the $MeToo movement, just to get to Roy Moore, on their path to get to Trump. If his perv pictures had surfaced in 2014, the Dems would have circled the wagons to protect him. You know they would.
And he knew it too. Listen to his so-called “apology” resignation speech where he didn’t apologize.
We have to remember that Tucker is just a pundit — better than most, but still just a pundit.
He makes his living telling us how the doers of deeds could have done them better, but he has no deeds of his own. As Teddy Roosevelt said, “It’s not the critic who counts … it’s the man who is actually in the arena, who struggles, comes up short, and tries again.” (Something like that anyway)
Maybe Tucker will run for office one day(?) and other pundits can tell us how he could have done his job better. I’d like that.
Read the entire “interview” article at the Swiss weekly “Die Weltwoche” …
Fascinating … and came away with even more respect and appreciation for Tucker Carlson.
He tells it like he sees it, and that has always included defending President Trump’s actions and exposing the machinations of those lined up against him … when justified.
As for his comments on the president’s behaviors that have hamstrung some objectives, totally agree. Would be very productive if President Trump listened to Tucker Carlson’s criticisms. However, The Donald is what he is, and has still accomplished more good for America than any president or congress … in only two years, against massive opposition.
Also agree that the Democrats, their “press” and yes, our disjointed and dysfunctional Republican Congress have thwarted efforts to secure our borders. Only after secure borders can immigrantion reform and equitable solutions for the millions of illegal aliens and their children take place. We tried immigration reform, twice in my lifetime, and it failed because our our borders are not secure.
Cheap shot by Carlson. I no longer DVR his show. He is dead to me.
I agree with Inluminatuo, Laura Ingram is the best commentator on any network news program. However, I do also like watching Tucker Carlson. I believe he is fair and balanced in his reporting. He frequently points out the left’s hypocrisy and dishonesty on many political and social issues and permits progressive supporters to come on his program in an attempt to explain their views. They rarely succeed. Any criticisms he may offer up of the Trump administration is generally deserved. Donald Trump is a good president but he does occasionally make mistakes. He needs honest and reliably conservative supporters (like Tucker) to point that out from time to time when he does screw up.