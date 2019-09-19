Dick Durbin to fellow Democrats: Enough impeachment already

Sen. Dick Durbin, speaking about the impeach, impeach, impeach mentality of his fellow Democrats, said it’s high time his fellow Democrats stepped away from the impeach, impeach, impeach mentality.

Finally. A Democrat who can see the 2020 writing on the wall.

“We’ve got to get beyond this ‘impeachment is the answer to every problem,'” Durbin said, Politico reported. “It’s not realistic. If that’s how we are identified in Congress, as the impeachment Congress, we run the risk that people will feel we’re ignoring the issues that means a lot to them as families.”

Umm — that’s ’cause they are.

Since Trump Won the White House days, the Democrats in office have done nothing but call for his impeachment.

First Russia collusion. Then Russia obstruction. Then Sharpie-gate. Then Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Now Rep. Jerry Nadler and his House Judiciary Committee inquiry into the inquiring of the possibility of impeachment, or something like that. Even Nadler admits that it’s bogus.

Yet on he goes.

On go all the Democrats.

Impeachment: It’s become the Democrats’ go-to political strategy to fight policy disagreements.

Now it’s become troublesome and ridiculous for even Durbin.

“Get real,” he said, when asked about the calls to impeach Kavanaugh.

If only fellow Dems would take his advice. Maybe then the country could actually lose some of the hyperpartisan divisiveness and start to move forward as a nation. Out of many, one. Right?

• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter, @ckchumley.

© Copyright (c) 2019 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 5.5/10 (2 votes cast)

, 5.5 out of 10 based on 2 ratings

0 Shares









