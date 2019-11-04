Home » Fresh Ink

Cuomo claims NY never hit by hurricanes before climate change

GOPUSA StaffVarious Sources Posted On 11:45 am November 4, 2019
5

NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo File Photo - (AP Photo/Mike Groll)

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared Friday that New York had never been hit by hurricanes or other strong storms before climate change, prompting double-takes and fact-checks from those who haven’t forgotten, for example, Hurricanes Hazel, Carol and Edna.

The Democratic governor’s comments came after he toured flooding in upstate New York brought by a fierce Halloween storm that brought winds of up to 60 mph and as much as five inches of rain in some areas.

“Anyone who questions extreme weather and climate change is just delusional at this point,” Mr. Cuomo told MSNBC in an interview. “We have seen in the state of New York what everyone has seen—we see these weather patterns that we never had before. We didn’t have hurricanes. We didn’t have super storms. We didn’t have tornadoes.”

Meteorologist Ryan Maue quipped, “Um, yeah, not so much, @NYGovCuomo,” tweeting, “Cuomo has a history of making false statements about the weather and climate of New York. Hopefully he can get better informed.”

This is an excerpt. Read the rest at the Washington Times.

5 Comments

Mike Livo
Mike Livo
1:35 pm November 4, 2019 at 1:35 pm

How do you explain this one Cuomo?

A hurricane that hit Long Island on September 21, 1938. The hurricane was estimated to have killed between 682 and 800 people, damaged or destroyed over 57,000 homes, and caused property losses estimated at $306 million. Even as late as 1951, damaged trees and buildings were still seen in the affected areas. To date it remains the most powerful, costliest and deadliest hurricane in New England history.

    thedove
    thedove
    1:50 pm November 4, 2019 at 1:50 pm

    And $306 million in 1938 is slightly more than $5.5 billion today, Gov.

laserk
laserk
1:36 pm November 4, 2019 at 1:36 pm

Cuomo is proof that you don’t have to have fourteen bullets in the brain to be a deer in the headlights.

kma699
kma699
2:09 pm November 4, 2019 at 2:09 pm

Do any of these guys ever listen to what they say when they say it?
The “Duke” said it best: “Ya can’t fix stupid.”

4liberty
4liberty
2:34 pm November 4, 2019 at 2:34 pm

Anyone who cannot see at this point that any person running for governor of any state should be mandated to undergo comprehensive mental health examinations need only look at the governors of new york and of california. Not to mention the nutcases that vote them into office.

