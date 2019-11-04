Cuomo claims NY never hit by hurricanes before climate change

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared Friday that New York had never been hit by hurricanes or other strong storms before climate change, prompting double-takes and fact-checks from those who haven’t forgotten, for example, Hurricanes Hazel, Carol and Edna.

The Democratic governor’s comments came after he toured flooding in upstate New York brought by a fierce Halloween storm that brought winds of up to 60 mph and as much as five inches of rain in some areas.

“Anyone who questions extreme weather and climate change is just delusional at this point,” Mr. Cuomo told MSNBC in an interview. “We have seen in the state of New York what everyone has seen—we see these weather patterns that we never had before. We didn’t have hurricanes. We didn’t have super storms. We didn’t have tornadoes.”

Gov. Cuomo: “We didn’t have hurricanes or superstorms or tornadoes” before global warming pic.twitter.com/4c20RyliA5 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 1, 2019

Meteorologist Ryan Maue quipped, “Um, yeah, not so much, @NYGovCuomo,” tweeting, “Cuomo has a history of making false statements about the weather and climate of New York. Hopefully he can get better informed.”

