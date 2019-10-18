Concern over ‘deep state’ still percolating in America

The political world continues to quake with fake news, tales of Russian collusion, liberal bias in the media, a shrill election campaign plus endless, confabulated accusations against President Trump. It is no wonder that vexed voters are filled with fatigue and frustration over it all — longing for a return to a productive and convivial Congress and a chance to enjoy the best U.S. economy in 50 years.

Yes well.

Meanwhile, one mysterious factor continues to percolate, and that is concern for the deep state — the so-called shadow government that has been working on a “silent coup” against Mr. Trump since before he even took office. Concern continues. White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow, in fact, on Thursday referred to the “deep state staff” he believed to be at work within the Federal Reserve. Several newly released books are also exploring the deep state phenomenon. And lest we forget, talk radio kingpin Rush Limbaugh recently coined the helpful term “deep media” to describe news organizations which appear to support deep state activities.

Americans haven’t forgotten about the deep state either. A new Economist/YouGov poll has asked the trillion dollar question here: “Do you think the ‘deep state’ is working to overthrow President Trump?”

The answer: 38% of all Americans agree with that statement — up three percentage points since the pollster asked the question in September. Not to be overlooked, 81% of those who voted for Mr. Trump agree that the deep state is, indeed, at work. Find more numbers in the Poll du Jour at column’s end.

A MOMENT OF CIVILITY

“My warmest condolences to the family and many friends of Congressman Elijah Cummings. I got to see first hand the strength, passion and wisdom of this highly respected political leader. His work and voice on so many fronts will be very hard, if not impossible, to replace,” said President Trump on the sudden passing of the Maryland Democrat.

“As a mark of respect for the memory and longstanding public service” of the late lawmaker, Mr. Trump has also ordered the flag of the United States to be flown at half-staff at the White House, all public buildings, military posts and naval vessels through Friday.

AOC REACHES ‘UNFAVORABLE’ TERRITORY

She was a young, outspoken, newly elected lawmaker showcased by an adoring media and featured in a documentary movie even before she set foot on Capitol Hill. Ten months later, however, and her favorability rating appears to be eroding, according to an academic source.

“AOC’s unfavorability rating now rivals Trump and Pelosi levels. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has nearly as high an unfavorable rating during her short time in office as more seasoned politicians such as President Trump, Nancy Pelosi, Mitch McConnell and Joe Biden,” writes New York Post political analyst Bob Fredericks, after reviewing the deep numbers of a new George Washington University survey.

“The freshman Queens lawmaker was rated very unfavorable by 36% of voters and somewhat unfavorable by 9% for a total unfavorability rating of 45 percent,” the analyst said.

That’s almost up there with Mr. Trump, who had an overall 52% unfavorability mark, with 44% having a very unfavorable view. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi totaled 51% with 41% with a very unfavorable view. Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden had a 49% overall unfavorable rating, with 34% with a very unfavorable view.

Sen. Bernard Sanders had an overall unfavorable rating of 48%, with 38% with a very unfavorable impression of the Vermont independent, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, meanwhile, notched an overall unfavorable mark of 44%, with 33% calling her very unfavorable.

OO-LA-LA: MADE IN THE USA

President Trump, first lady Melania Trump, several Cabinet members and dignitaries, Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner were among those who visited the Texas Hill Country on Thursday to tour a brand new Louis Vuitton handbag workshop located on 256 acres in rural Johnson County.

Vuitton chairman Bernard Arnault and top executives were there to greet them, in a moment of luxury, diplomacy and business.

The luxury handbags and totes produced at the new site will be emblazoned with four of Mr. Trump’s favorite words: ‘Made in the USA.”

The company, incidentally, will employ 1,000 local people at the stone-and-glass facility — which will provide “extensive training in leather goods craftsmanship” to all employees, according to Women’s Wear Daily. Also of note: Louis Vuitton sold $47 billion worth of merchandise last year.

MUST-SEE CONSERVATIVE TV

It looks like the media moguls are finally understanding that there is a huge audience of conservative viewers around the nation. The consistent, record-breaking ratings at Fox News is evidence of that. Here comes some competition though: Viacom has “quietly” debuted a conservative news channel on Pluto TV, a digital platform it acquired for $340 million in March, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The channel is simply called First and will feature two initial offerings: “I’m Right” with Jesse Kelly and “The Buck Sexton Show.” Mr. Kelly is a U.S. Marine Corps vet and former congressional candidate in Arizona, Mr. Sexton is a syndicated talk-radio host. Pluto TV, incidentally, is also home to Newsmax TV.

POLL DU JOUR

• 38% of Americans agree that the “deep state is working to overthrow President Trump”; 70% of Republicans, 38% of independents and 13% of Democrats agree.

• 81% of Trump voters, 12% of Hillary Clinton voters, 72% of conservatives, 30% of moderates and 15% of liberals also agree.

• 33% overall say the deep state is not trying to overthrow the president; 11% of Republicans, 26% of independents and 57% of Democrats agree.

• 8% of Trump voters, 68% of Clinton voters, 12% of conservatives, 36% of moderates and 63% of liberals also agree.

• 29% overall are not sure; 18% of Republicans, 36% of independents and 30% of Democrats agree.

• 10% of Trump voters, 20% of Clinton voters, 16% of conservatives, 34% of moderates and 22% of liberals also agree.

Source: An Economist/YouGov poll of 1,500 U.S. adults conducted Oct. 13-15.

• Kindly follow Jennifer Harper on Twitter @HarperBulletin

© Copyright (c) 2019 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 5.5/10 (2 votes cast)

, 5.5 out of 10 based on 2 ratings

0 Shares









