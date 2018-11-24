Clemson University workshop: ‘What gender is this apple?’

Clemson University students were just treated to a workshop at the Harvey and Lucinda Gantt Multicultural Center, titled “Create Your Own Gender Adventure,” during which they — as the title suggests — discussed and debated how the traditional birth determinations of male versus female, girl versus boy, are out-of-touch, antiquated pooh-pooh labels, quite unnecessary in these advanced modern times.
In other words: They went down a rabbit hole from which confused minds rarely emerge.
The workshop featured a presentation from transgender activist Lara Americo who said, among other things, to the handful of students and adults in attendance: “I am going to donate my mind to science” in order to “let you create a new gender using me as a subject.”
Say what?
Indeed.
It’s one thing to challenge societal expectations based on gender. It’s another thing entirely to blur the lines between male and female to the point where sex is just something to don with each morning’s clothing selections.
“We create gender every day whether we realize it or not,” the description of the workshop read, Campus Reform reported. “When we wake up, with clothes and mannerisms, we perform and create gender.”
And that takes energy — too much energy, “so much energy,” according to Americo.
“As soon as you wake up,” Americo said, “Think about all the things you do to prepare to walk outside of the house. You have all these clothes, all these products that you bought, all these different things that you use to create your identity and by default you use to create your gender expression, your blend of masculinity and femininity. … Are there only two genders? Is it just male and female? Or are genders infinite … and we can create infinite genders based on our emotions and our feelings for today?”
Short answer: No, genders are not infinite. Clothing selections may vary, hairstyles may vary, outward expressions of masculinity versus femininity may vary — but not so the sexes.
God made man. God made woman. That was pretty much it.
The rest is all human construct.
And while Americo has a valid line of thought to make about the strict and arbitrary and sometime dubious standards that society often imposes — and truthfully, not just on sexes, but also on ethnicities, ages, geographical locations and more — fact is, reality has to start somewhere.
Sex is one of the most basic of self-identifiers. It’s a good starting point for an individual’s individual reality.
Take that away, and everything that follows becomes a question mark, a matter of debate, an endless journey of self-exploration, a philosophical circle that leads nowhere.
“What gender is this apple?” Americo asked, in a Clemson Audio clip of the workshop posted on YouTube and at Campus Reform. “I don’t know. Does it really matter?”
And that, ladies and gentlemen, is why discussions that open doors to considerations of more than two sexes ought to fall on deaf ears.
• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter, @ckchumley.
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
Was it an apple that Eve bit into? We don’t really know. We do know it was fruit from the tree of the knowledge of good and evil. If this evil liberal, lucinda gantt, wants to use a fruit to illustrate her ridiculous point, she couldn’t have picked a better one.
When she dies, what ever scientist gets her brain, should return it “UNFIT for medical research!”
Hey fish, I always said it was an Avocado. Look at the size of the pit. The poor thing is all choked up with guilt feelings.
What gender is the apple and does it matter? Of course not for the apple. Apples are genderless and have no reproductive parts. The seeds have already been made.
If he wasn’t so busy trying to fight millions of years of evolution, he would know that flowers are the reproductive parts of most plants. For people that like to eat, the male and female flowers – or parts of flowers – matter a lot.
Correct, there are 2 sexes, Male and Female. Also, there are 2 genders, Male and Female. All this other stuff of gender X and up to 100 other genders is all BS. And that is kind of that! So, all you social engineers, give us regular people who know what things are a break.
Animals more complex than slugs have male and female.
Simpler animals are either both or genderless.
Plants like an apple tree are both. They have the stamen and pistil within their own being. Bees help them pollinate.
I guess none of these college professors were awake in 3rd grade science class.
Sorry I can not comment on this today, for I am identifying as a Tree .
With or without nuts? That’s the issue at question. I think.
Out in Clemson, they are ALL nuts.
Nope, really don’t spend any time in the morning deciding ‘what am I going to be today?’ I get up, go to the bathroom, sit on the seat and do what I need to do, put on the clothes I have (usually in a rush), and go about living my life as I was born to do. I actually don’t think about it at all…I’m too busy thinking about what I need to do for others each day to think too much about myself. That is probably the main reason for these crazy ‘thinkers’ they are so focused on themselves that they need to fill their time considering themselves…the new holy (or unholy as the case may be) trinity: me, myself, and I.
Same here. No energy expended whatsoever. But I don’t have a college degree.
Maybe that’s a good thing!
“What gender is this apple?”
You’re an idiot. That’s what gender.
Good grief, what a waste of time.
And a waste of the 50K or so each parent’s paying for their sons and daughters to go TO Clemson.
I can’t wait for the answer. I would hate to eat an apple of the wrong gender for me.