Chelsea Clinton: I’d Consider a Run for Political Office ‘If It Matched My Talents’

Former First Daughter Chelsea Clinton said in a new interview she would consider running for office if she felt the position “matched” her “talents.”
“I think if someone were to step down or retire and I thought I could do a good job and it matched my talents, I’d have to think if it’s the right choice for me,” Clinton said in an interview with the Westchester Journal News.
“I don’t have any plans to run for office, but it is something I think about as I hope every young person thinks about it,” she added. “If you care about what’s happening in the world, you have to care about running for and holding elected office. I hope it’s a question that we ask ourselves. For me, I live in a neighborhood in the city and in a state where I feel my family, and what I hope for the world, is well-represented.”
Clinton said she disagrees “deeply with President Trump on, I think, everything practically.”
This is an excerpt. Read more at the Washington Examiner.
Join the discussion
Little horse face is talentless, unless you call being the dumbest one in the room a talent. Oh, wait, I guess that does make her qualified to run for political office in any democrap stronghold.
What talents is she talking about? She has not held a position where she contributed anything substantive. Always arrived there by virtue of her parents’ visibility. God help us if she runs for anything. Can we please retire the Clintons?
I am sure she hired good mother for her children.
She could be Ocasio-Cortez’s running mate when she runs for POTUS–they could run on the MORON Party, or to be politicall correct, the MCP — the Mentally Challeneged Party. Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha!
Hell, has she worked a single day in her life? NOT LIKELY.
baitfish – More like the south end of a jackass facing north. Her face mirrors Alfred E. Neuman in the 1950’s MAD magazine. I think he escaped from a mental institution.
Hey Chelsea, wanna explain your “talents” to us baskets of deplorables? As Clint said: “Go ahead punk, make my day.”
Baitfish, don’t forget horse teeth, too.
She looks a lot like DONKEY in the “Shrek” movies! Especially when she does that “buggy-eyed smile” thing! Ha ha ha ha ha ha!
How come Chelsea always seem to have this constipated quixotic quizzical look on her face that just bemoans aloof oblivion or is it oblivious aloofness LOL? In any event it you can see what I’m talking about here with the Great Contemptible Pantsuit herself: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eeZQ5VROfBE
Her limited talents of horse face or Webster Hubble look-alike eliminates every office to represent the public.
I wonder how many times Hillary has looked at Chelsea and had flashbacks about murdering her biological father.
Are dog catchers still elected?
She would be more likely to win if she ran as the dog.
Elections are not necessary; she is entitled. Plus she still has access to all the Haitian Relief Funds the Clinton Foundation collected and ‘lost’.
In the words of her over-entitled MOTHER, wga8888, “But, but, it’s MY TURN!”
And she is STILL crying because nobody would elect her President just because “it was HER TURN!”
IRC only one state still has elected dog catchers.. Massachusetts.
Uh, Chelsea, what talents?
Is hating everything Trump a talent? If so, she makes a talented democrat.
The job of Dog Catcher is open in Washington D.C. but she might find herself locked up in her own kennel. Adds a whole new meaning to the Pedigree family tradition of “Locker Her Up”
Why does the term “conceited idiot” come to mind??
Can’t wait to see the humor that reflects her campaigning mother, running for office in a Lewinsky imaged blue dress, receiving the nomination in an “Immaculate Deception” white one.
Your only talents are to get high paying jobs you are totally unqualified for & undeserving of!
Is there an opening for Sanitary Engineer Apprentice?
She could be the chief toilet flusher–that would match her “talents!” Given how her entire family is “full of it,” that would be a FITTING position for her!
I don’t think she still has clearance to her old IT department. Does she?
She would certainly feel at home in the sewer!
Better not give them too big a piece of your mind there, Chelsea. There’s a good chance you might be needing it later on.
I can’t type a response as I am laughing too hard.
She was integral part of the Clinton Foundation which donated 4% to Haiti and kept the rest as administrative expenses. Obama’s best accomplish was to run the US so far into the ground and bury the Clintons from any further political aspirations after the 2016 loss . She has learned from the “best” on how to lie, cheat and steal so her resume is complete. Hopefully no one will take her seriously. She is as qualified as a warthog.
What do you have against warthogs? Haven’t you seen The Lion King?
You are degrading a Warthog.
President Trump already used the term “horse face” for someone else.
cgretired, well, if the long face fits . . .
Pres. Trump to Stormy Daniels:
Why the long face? Ha ha ha ha ha!
Hmm. Well, let’s consider her “trial balloon” remark; if EVERY politician currently holding office died, or retired, and Chelsea Clinton was the only one willing to assume an office “if it matched my (her) talents,” then her singular talent would have to be that…willingness. Otherwise, as she’s demonstrated multiple times, other than channeling her fatally corrupt parents, though lacking her father’s cleverness, but mirroring her mother’s ineptitude, she has NO talent any sane society needs, nor wants, BUT that, evidently, is no barrier to the political succession of so-called Democrats.
“BUT that, evidently, is no barrier to the political succession of so-called Democrats.”
If it WERE a barrier, doced, most–if not ALL–of the current Democrat Congressional delegation would not be there! And “so-called” Democrats is right, too! The “Democrat” Party is DEAD! It has been totally co-opted by a bunch of COMMUNISTS and other radical Leftist LOONS, and there is nothing REMOTELY “democratic” about it!
God help us, another Clinton on the rise.
The Clintons keep pushing poor, intellectually-challenged Chelsea to run for office, because unless they can get SOMEBODY elected to SOMETHING, they have no more influence to sell! And it costs a LOT of money to maintain their lavish lifestyle and pay the property taxes on that lavish New York state “estate” they have acquired through their influence peddling.
Harry Truman was right–if you are getting RICH while in public service, then you are a CROOK.
Maybe a marionette, always ,like her mother, reminded me as Howdy Doody!
So if a corrupt government position came open, you would run for office??????
Do we really need another political dynasty?
What talent?? Parroting her parents, that is taking money that is suppose to go to those who need it and putting in family coffers, Clintons are no longer welcome in Haiti and other places, this is 21st century CRIME FAMILY
Please do not bother. We have had enough Clintons, Bushes, Obamas
In other words, she has no talents and no imagination. She has to simply take over someone else’s job and ideas with none of her own. Just get by in auto pilot.
“For me, I live in a neighborhood in the city and in a state where I feel my family, and what I hope for the world, is well-represented.”
That comment from a child that has known nothing but wealth and opulence her entire life.. Match her talent/s indeed!!
Is village idiot a talent?? Cause she has a solid lock on that title no matter what village or neighborhood she lives in..
But she attended STAMFORD University. Did they teach Stupidity or was she born a Hillary and (Billy?) stupid?
Careful what you wish for Chelsea. You’ve just declared yourself open season.
And you are seriously flawed to think abortion is a Christian thing to do. That’s blatant blasphemy.
You have proven that “Every day is opposite day for liberals.”
It takes a village of loonie liberals to warp a child’s mind as Chelsea’s has been.
She has all of the talent of a pencil eraser. But it only requires an IQ of 2 to become a Democrat politician ie: Alexandia Occasio-Cortez!
“If it matched my talents”.
So we can rest assured that unless being ugly, stupid, and an illegitimate child become recognized as talents that we are safe from her seeking political office.
True. My wife’s Democrat uncle proves that democrats are low I.Q. on a regular basis by spouting “facts” that appear to have been pulled right out of his a$$, then doubling down by calling me stupid for not believing his mythical facts, only to have to have me prove him wrong. Thing is he will not capitulate if the topic is political, no matter how much evidence I put in front of him because according to him “if it isn’t on CNN it isn’t true”, and “I suppose you got that info from.the Internet?”, but if the topic is not political he will often concede that he was wrong. However theirs one non-political thing that sticks out that he will not waiver on and that’s his archaic belief that the sole source of crude oil came from dead dinosaurs, regardless of how many articles i present him with which say that if any oil came from dinosaurs it is so minute that it isn’t even worth mentioning. I even enter the google search in his presence using the words he gives me for the search and never have found an article that supports his belief of dinosaur oil, have shown him that it was a hoax perpetrated by Sinclair Oil in 1933 to create a sense of false scarcity, but he still will not admit he is wrong on that issue.
And by the way if ever in his presence as the stars move across the night sky i can never make him understand that the stars aren’t really moving, that it’s just our perception because as the earth spins they naturally change position relative to our being on a spinning ball…one particular star he always focuses on he seems to think it’s an alien ship that has us under surveillance because it darts and blinks due to atmospheric distortion, but I just can’t get here to understand it….he thinks I’m stupid for suggesting it!!!
If you really want to blow his mind tell him that the starlight he is currently looking at isn’t in real time but has been traveling for light years just to reach our eyes here on earth and have already died out. Let that one roll around in his brain pan for awhile! Had the same trouble with some relatives who are/were completely fixated on CNN. Had to explain to them that CNN is no longer in the business of reporting actual news but is just spouting liberal propaganda. Encourage them to change the channel to OAN (One America News), Newsmax. and if you’re really brave tell them to watch some Fox News. Fortunately some of my relatives are subscribed to a foreign news channel that is in their European language and alot of times reports things with a pretty fair spin for the most part unlike what you’ll ever get on CNN.
They are not “news” people at ALL, Jack Alope. They are Democrat Party propaganda SCRIPT READERS. They get their scripts straight from DNC headquarters each day. It’s obvious from the way they are ALL saying the EXACT same things, in the EXACT same words!
And by the way if ever in his presence as the stars move across the night sky i can never make him understand that the stars aren’t really moving, that it’s just our perception because as the earth spins they naturally change position relative to our being on a spinning ball…one particular star he always focuses on he seems to think it’s an alien ship that has us under surveillance because it dartseems and blinks due to atmospheric distortion, but I just can’t get him to understand it….he thinks I’m stupid for suggesting it!!!
Don’t ever take him out to sea for fear of falling off the edge of this old flat earth 😉
That’s no stupider than that guy in Congress who was afraid Samoa would tip over if everybody went to one side of it!
Did not realize Dog Walkers are elected positions!!?