Chelsea Clinton: I’d Consider a Run for Political Office ‘If It Matched My Talents’

Former First Daughter Chelsea Clinton said in a new interview she would consider running for office if she felt the position “matched” her “talents.”

“I think if someone were to step down or retire and I thought I could do a good job and it matched my talents, I’d have to think if it’s the right choice for me,” Clinton said in an interview with the Westchester Journal News.

“I don’t have any plans to run for office, but it is something I think about as I hope every young person thinks about it,” she added. “If you care about what’s happening in the world, you have to care about running for and holding elected office. I hope it’s a question that we ask ourselves. For me, I live in a neighborhood in the city and in a state where I feel my family, and what I hope for the world, is well-represented.”

Clinton said she disagrees “deeply with President Trump on, I think, everything practically.”

This is an excerpt. Read more at the Washington Examiner.

You Might Like







VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 1.3/10 (4 votes cast)