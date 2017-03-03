Bush Daughter Proud to Stand with Abortion Mill

A former First Daughter called the country’s largest abortion mill a “one-stop shop” for women’s health in a fund-raiser speech she delivered in Texas.
“I am proud to stand with Planned Parenthood,” Barbara Bush told the pro-abortion crowd that gathered in Fort Worth on March 1.
The event, which raised $400,000, was closed to the media but a recording of Bush’s speech was obtained by a local newspaper.
Bush, 35, is the daughter of former President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush. She is also founder of nonprofit Global Health Corps, which works with Planned Parenthood branches overseas according to The Star-Telegram newspaper.
Barbara Bush’s support of Planned Parenthood shouldn’t be a surprise – her mother has ironically stated her support for abortion in the past.
Yet the abortion giant is known for its shameful history tied to founder Margaret Sanger, a racist and eugenics advocate, and pro-life groups have pointed out that Planned Parenthood lies about its non-abortion services for women, and profits from the bodies of aborted fetuses.
“We hope that in the coming months and years,” said pro-life leader Carol Tobias, “Ms. Bush will more closely follow their example, understanding that innocent unborn children are human beings that deserve respect and protection.”
Students for Life president Kristan Hawkins said there’s no amount of good done by Planned Parenthood that can make up for “taking hundreds of thousands of innocent lives every year.”
“Raising funds for this organization is like raising money to fund a Nazi death camps,” the Rev. Franklin Graham remarked in a Facebook post written before Bush’s speech.
Despite her apparent support for abortion, news stories suggest the 35-year-old Bush didn’t mention the word “abortion” during her speech but talked about “women’s health,” a familiar euphemism among abortion advocates.
—-
Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.
Hey BarBARIAN BRAINLESS, because of women’s health, what if your mother would have aborted you? You are a “fine Christian woman” like Donna Brazile. Did you vote for Hillary PARTIAL BIRTH ABORTION Clinton?
Let’s pray for this woman. She exhibits all the symptoms of the fallen man. Anyone who calls themselves a Christian and thinks that the cruel, painful, dismemberment of the preborn by Planned Parenthood is a small part of what they do are fooling themselves, and as Paul says, the truth is not in them. She and the rest of the coastal elite will have their time to tell Christ why they were part of the murder of 60 MILLION plus babies. I will pray that Jesus sends the Holy Spirit to these people to convict them of their egregious sin and that they repent and turn. Right now they are without hope and dead in their soul. This sure doesn’t say much for the training she got from Mom and Dad.
I think we can safely assume she voted for Hillary, the idol of the “nasty women” in the baby killers’ march. The Bushes have sunk too low for me to ever support them again.
Wonder how many abortions she has had, or does she not practice what she preaches and just wants to raise money to get rid of the riff raft
Well ole JEB went down in flames, and Bush one certainly fibbed over cutting taxes and Bush number two covering ole dads backside flubbed up. So now we have this brain dead Bush condoning killing babies.
I simply do NOT understand why these Bush people are so out of touch with REALITY. They are truly liberal for Republicans. I want NO more of them in high places. Jeb especially. Unfortunately, Laura was a huge disappointment. I don’t think she is the brightest.
My grandfather, God rest his soul, told me to never trust the Bush family. They were Globalist then and are Globalists now. They don’t understand the people who voted for them, and now act like spoiled kindergartners who didn’t get chocolate milk with their cookies. JEB (who calls their kid by his initials?) and even Mrs. Bush showed that they felt that JEB was mistreated by conservatives and voiced an entitlement akin to Ms. Clinton’s “I should be up by 50 points!” statement. No. We were discerning that JEB would be only a Hillary Lite. Again, those who think they are the elite of America look down on us, U.S. as just a bunch of uneducated hicks. I have no hate for these people, but a ton of disappointment. We sure don’t need to be mean back to them, but we can pray for them as Christ said, “They know not what they do.”
THIS IS NOT NEWS………………….
Why not?
This young woman is the daughter of a political dynasty. She may run for office herself. She is taking a political position on life and revealing her disregard for it.
Why don’t you want to be informed about that, mikejoc?
I keep waiting for an interviewer to ask the following question to any spokesperson who advocates for a woman’s absolute right to an abortion:
“Considering the very significant advances in neo-natal care over the last 42 years since Roe v. Wade became law, can you please tell the public at what point in the gestation period of a healthy human being in vivo that the constitutionally-enumerated and unalienable right to life of that human being supersedes a woman’s unilateral right to terminate that life?” Well?
The George W. Bush family are all New World Order liberals. All of them probably share this daughter’s opinion about PP. George funded it for eight years..!! All of them support abortion and the selling of baby parts. Horrendous..!!
It is so sad that this Barbara Bush promotes the values of Margaret Sanger to everyone. Margaret Sanger advocated voluntary motherhood an early version of the pro-choice concept. She preached subjective morality which is normalized in our schools to students as situation ethics, moral values education, and values clarification, by bad liberal Government legislation, and lib.Supreme Court decree.
Margaret Sanger advocated free love, and called marriage “the most degenerating influence in the social order.” Margaret Sanger although married spent most of her time in other men’s beds, including Sexologist Havelock Ellis’s. She began her career hoping to assist the poor through socialism, but quickly turned away from helping the poor, socialism, and from anything that came against the worldview of the educated liberal elite.
Under Havelock Ellis, she came to believe in breeding the most capable people, echoing Plato, and Hitler. She advocated the sterilization of the “feeble minded” , among whom she counted 70% of the American population. Sanger believed that all government officials should be hand-picked by Plato like philosopher kings and queens, since democracy counts a morons vote as good as a genius.
Today the Liberal Democrats are normalizing Margaret Sanger’s, and Sexologist Havelock Ellis’s values to malleable school children, creating an easy to exploit society.
I wonder what part of “Thou shalt not kill, Exodus 20:13, she does not understand. Or, “Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you, Jeremiah 1:5. God has made it very clear that He looks upon us as being a human being from the time of conception.
I do wonder how much nurturing and morality and ethics were taught by the Bush parents to their daughter? Supposedly, Methodists. I wonder. Maybe it is same Methodists that long ago departed from The Standard and the Bible and now ordain “married” sodomists as pastors and bishops?
One day, Barbara will realize, possibly too late, that “women’s health” includes spiritual and mental health, both of which she is in great need.
Regrettably, the Bushes, en masse, are internationalists, collectivists and synchretists.
Their notions of Christianity and conservatism are decidedly “liberal” ones.
Liberal baby killers, and they are proud of ripping babies apart inside and halfway out of the mothers woumb. Really a lot to be proud of, they make John Wayne’s Gasey look like a choir boy.
I wonder if she’ll still be proud of that work when standing before the throne of God?
There are just some national families that I wish would go away: Bushes, Clintons, Kennedys and soon to add Obamas.
satan comes at us in many forms especially politics!