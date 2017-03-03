Bush Daughter Proud to Stand with Abortion Mill

A former First Daughter called the country’s largest abortion mill a “one-stop shop” for women’s health in a fund-raiser speech she delivered in Texas.

“I am proud to stand with Planned Parenthood,” Barbara Bush told the pro-abortion crowd that gathered in Fort Worth on March 1.

The event, which raised $400,000, was closed to the media but a recording of Bush’s speech was obtained by a local newspaper.

Bush, 35, is the daughter of former President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush. She is also founder of nonprofit Global Health Corps, which works with Planned Parenthood branches overseas according to The Star-Telegram newspaper.

Barbara Bush’s support of Planned Parenthood shouldn’t be a surprise – her mother has ironically stated her support for abortion in the past.

Yet the abortion giant is known for its shameful history tied to founder Margaret Sanger, a racist and eugenics advocate, and pro-life groups have pointed out that Planned Parenthood lies about its non-abortion services for women, and profits from the bodies of aborted fetuses.

“We hope that in the coming months and years,” said pro-life leader Carol Tobias, “Ms. Bush will more closely follow their example, understanding that innocent unborn children are human beings that deserve respect and protection.”

Students for Life president Kristan Hawkins said there’s no amount of good done by Planned Parenthood that can make up for “taking hundreds of thousands of innocent lives every year.”

“Raising funds for this organization is like raising money to fund a Nazi death camps,” the Rev. Franklin Graham remarked in a Facebook post written before Bush’s speech.

Despite her apparent support for abortion, news stories suggest the 35-year-old Bush didn’t mention the word “abortion” during her speech but talked about “women’s health,” a familiar euphemism among abortion advocates.

—-

Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 7.8/10 (4 votes cast)

, 7.8 out of 10 based on 4 ratings