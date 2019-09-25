Brainwashed and Programmed

This picture is 100% accurate. The schools these days don’t teach. They pump children’s brains full of Socialism and other Leftist nonsense like gender fluidity.
At least they still push the three R’s concerning Trump.
Russia
Recession
Racism
