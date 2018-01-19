Now reading: Biased Media Meltdown! Prev Next Cartoons Biased Media Meltdown! Gary Varvel 6:30 am January 19, 20184 comments VN:D [1.9.6_1107]Rating: 10.0/10 (4 votes cast)Biased Media Meltdown!, 10.0 out of 10 based on 4 ratings Share on: 24 Shares 21 Share on facebook 3 Share on twitter 0 Share on Google+ 0 Share on Pinterest More options Join the discussion The thing is they still do not realize just how sad, pathetic and desperate they looked during that … I’m not even sure what to call it? VN:D [1.9.6_1107]Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast) Log in to Reply I hate the fakestream media. I really do. Every last millionaire-marxist, limousine-liberal, caviar-communist and champagne socialist among them. VN:D [1.9.6_1107]Rating: 3.7/5 (3 votes cast) Log in to Reply I watched some of that briefing and couldn’t get over how much the press corpse (intentional) made themselves sound ridiculous with some of their questions. Good news for the President and the country is bad news for the press and the Democrats! VN:D [1.9.6_1107]Rating: 5.0/5 (4 votes cast) Log in to Reply Always, good news for President Trump is good news for The United States of America; but, at the same time, it’s almost always bad news for the swamp creatures. VN:F [1.9.6_1107]please wait...Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast) Log in to Reply Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. Login using one of your social media accounts or login to GOPUSA using the link above. Related posts View 1955 views6:30 am January 16, 2018 Cartoons Bad news for Democrats6:30 am January 16, 20187 commentsGary Varvel 6:30 am January 16, 2018 Continue reading 23 Shares 20 Share on facebook 3 Share on twitter 0 Share on Google+ 0 Share on Pinterest More options View 2313 views6:30 am January 12, 2018 Cartoons Out of Work!6:30 am January 12, 201810 commentsGary Varvel 6:30 am January 12, 2018 Continue reading 10 Shares 9 Share on facebook 1 Share on twitter 0 Share on Google+ 0 Share on Pinterest More options View 1955 views6:30 am January 4, 2018 Cartoons Weather!6:30 am January 4, 20184 commentsGary Varvel 6:30 am January 4, 2018 Continue reading 13 Shares 12 Share on facebook 1 Share on twitter 0 Share on Google+ 0 Share on Pinterest More options
The thing is they still do not realize just how sad, pathetic and desperate they looked during that … I’m not even sure what to call it?
I hate the fakestream media. I really do. Every last millionaire-marxist, limousine-liberal, caviar-communist and champagne socialist among them.
I watched some of that briefing and couldn’t get over how much the press corpse (intentional) made themselves sound ridiculous with some of their questions. Good news for the President and the country is bad news for the press and the Democrats!
Always, good news for President Trump is good news for The United States of America; but, at the same time, it’s almost always bad news for the swamp creatures.