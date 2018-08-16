Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is crashing and burning

Until just weeks ago, Hillary Clinton was the face of the Democratic Party.
She was quoted ad nauseam in liberal publications, appeared regularly on MSM shows and newscasts, and, as the last Democratic nominee for president, was held up as a righteous woman wronged by the horribly wrong system. (Oh, America!)
But all that’s changed. The new face of the Democratic Party is a 28-year-old former bartender.
On June 26, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez knocked off the No. 4 Democrat in the House in a primary in New York’s 14th Congressional District, defeating Democratic Caucus Chair Joe Crowley. Since then, she’s been everywhere — far more often than Mrs. Clinton.
Don’t believe that Ms. Ocasio-Cortez is the new face of the party? Here’s what Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez had to say about her: “She represents the future of our party.” So, there you have it. Done and done.
But there’s much hand-wringing and gnashing of teeth among the party elders. Many do not think that the party can win by going socialist (and they’re right; a recent poll found 76 percent of those surveyed wouldn’t vote for an avowed socialist). And all the angst led to one very fascinating development last week: The hallowed Washington Post did a “fact check” on Ms. Ocasio-Cortez, and the outcome was hilarious.
Now, the Post usually reserves such fact checks for conservatives, shooting down their rhetoric (often by omitting facts). That the vaunted liberal paper would do such a fact check on the Democratic Party’s new darling really is telling.
The Post’s Glenn Kessler took a spin through “some of her recent eyebrow-raising claims,” and it wasn’t pretty.
“Unemployment is low because everyone has two jobs. Unemployment is low because people are working 60, 70, 80 hours a week and can barely feed their family,” Ms. Ocasio-Cortez said in a July 13 interview on PBS’s “Firing Line.”
“Poppycock,” said the Post.
⦁ On Ms. Ocasio-Cortez’s May 20 claim that Immigration and Customs Enforcement has a quota “to fill 34,000 beds with detainees every single night,” the Post dismissed that as “urban legend.”
⦁ On her Aug. 7 assertion that the “upper-middle class does not exist anymore,” the Post got fired up, citing data to declare that “the upper-middle class has actually grown.”
⦁ On her Aug. 8 claim that Medicare for all “is actually much cheaper than the current system that we pay right now,” well, the Post had previously given such a claim three Pinnochios.
The plan, first offered up by socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders, would cost $32 trillion, found the Mercatus Center at George Mason University, but that “would reduce the country’s overall level of health expenditures by $2 trillion from 2022 to 2031.” How, you ask? “That’s because the Sanders plan would slash payments to providers by 40 percent.” Oof.
Ms. Ocasio-Cortez is clearly waaaaay over her head. She can barely answer the simplest question. For instance, she was asked Aug. 9 by CNN’s Chris Cuomo if she recognized Rep. Nancy Pelosi as the leader of the Democrats.
“I think absolutely right now … she is, she is the leader of, of … no, no, she, I mean, um, um, speaker or rather leader Pelosi hopefully, y’know, we’ll see … she’s uh … she’s the current leader of the party and I think that the party absolutely does have its leadership in the House and Senate, we have our leadership in the Senate as well,” Ms. Ocasio-Cortez said.
Double oof.
The whirlwind rise of Ms. Ocasio-Cortez came crashing down Aug. 7. All of the candidates she endorsed in primaries lost — badly.
On Monday, Ms. Ocasio-Cortez finally acknowledged that she’s having a tough time.
“Alright everyone, after a wild 7 weeks since my primary election and a lot of organizing, I’m taking a few days off to rest,” she said on Twitter.
But the damage is done. Ms. Ocasio-Cortez IS the new face of a the Democratic Party, whether the party elders like it or not.
⦁ Joseph Curl covered the White House and politics for a decade for The Washington Times. He can be reached at josephcurl@gmail.com and on Twitter @josephcurl.
All this and she RUN LIKE THE WIND * AWAY * from debates of any kind.
Yup, the FACE OF THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY!
Oh, but she is sooo cuute!! I just hope Bill doesn’t bring her on as one of his ‘Interns’.
Just one more idiot that somehow thinks the democrats are ready for a new move—further to the LEFT. I heard a rumor several weeks ago, by the time Trump is through in Washington, there will be no more democratic party. The idiots that are running now pretty much confirms it. I was worried that Trump was being worn down by the libs, but I think he’s having the time of his life bringing them down one by one, showing them just how stupid they are.
IMO they’ve been socialists in the DNC, for 40+ years. Now it’s just Hip to come out as one publicly..
The truly scary part of The whole thing is that she’s going to congress!
That’s what I’VE been predicting, too, gentlemanjim. The voters in her district are largely non-English-speaking illegals who are, unfortunately, as IGNORANT of how this country works as SHE is. Moreover, they come from quasi-socialist countries and consider that the “normal” order of things. They’re not watching CNN or MSNBC, so they don’t see her HORRENDOUSLY STUPID utterances during interviews, and are sure as HELL not watching FOX News where she is regularly MOCKED for her abject ignorance on EVERY subject. And they WILL vote for her, and she likely WILL win. And don’t forget, she wants to be PRESIDENT after she gets into Congress–JUST like Obama. And she damned well could win THAT, too–using the SAME clueless illegal and other immigrant voters that gave her this primary victory. Plus she’d have the “Ooh! We’re gonna make history by electing the FIRST woman and FIRST Latina President!” thing going for her too.
Clueless liberal losers LOVE to feel like they are helping to make history. It makes them feel important. It’s one of the BIG reasons we had a COMMUNIST TRAITOR living in the White House for 8 YEARS. And since they NEVER learn from their mistakes, the Dems could pull the SAME trick again with THIS clueless Socialist TWIT. Never doubt for a SECOND they would back her, if they thought she could win them back the power and control they LOST in 2016!
Not yet. Hopefully not. But then again, that’s okay because that means we have another looney in a dem seat. She will help accelerate dem’s implosion.
I greatly fear what might happen should she not only win the seat, but run for president in 2024 or further..
With the Sheer # of morons coming out of ‘colleges’ (centers of indoctrination imo), praising socialism, and feeling IT is better than capitalism for our country, doesn’t give me great hope that common sense will prevail…
What a pair, she and Burny. Both of them have their heads in the air and overdosed on ozone…
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is the perfect poster girl for the future of the Democrats. She is perky, photogenic, and lacks a clear understanding of the policies she espouses and the negative impact they would have if implemented. When it comes to politics, Miss Ocasio-Cortez is a whole lot of style and very little substance.
I beg to differ. I think she looks like a bug-eyed hairless squirrel. Just Google “hairless squirrel” for an eyeful.
Clueless and no substance is what works for Democrats, she just needs a teleprompter and handlers.
Newspapers will treat her like Jackie Kennedy, Michelle Obama, and Hillary clinton (of 1992). They’ll rave over what she wears and how her hair is styled. Democrats may again win with empty-headed candidate.
Put a bow on this one…she’s a gift!
democrat = clueless imbecile.
The Orc of the DemORCrat Party. They deserve each other.
I hope Gulag Barbie keeps going so people can see just how awful she is.