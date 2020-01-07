Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: ‘In any other country, Joe Biden and I would not be in the same party’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez isn’t thrilled to be sharing a political party with Democratic 2020 front-runner Joseph R. Biden, the congresswoman revealed in a new interview.

When asked by New York magazine what her role in Congress would be under a possible Biden administration, Ms. Ocasio-Cortez groaned.

“Oh God,” she said. “In any other country, Joe Biden and I would not be in the same party, but in America, we are.”

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez also lamented that the “Democrats can be too big of a tent” and that a good start would be for the Congressional Progressive Caucus, of which she is a member, to start kicking people out if they aren’t deemed progressive enough.

“They let anybody who the cat dragged in call themselves a progressive. There’s no standard,” she said.

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez, a democratic socialist of New York who has endorsed Sen. Bernard Sanders in the party’s nominating race, also slammed congressional Democrats for being too acquiescent to the demands of its more conservative and moderate members.

“For so long, when I first got in, people were like, ‘Oh, are you going to basically be a tea party of the left?’ And what people don’t realize is that there is a tea party of the left, but it’s on the right edges, the most conservative parts of the Democratic Party,” she said. “So the Democratic Party has a role to play in this problem, and it’s like we’re not allowed to talk about it. We’re not allowed to talk about anything wrong the Democratic Party does.

“I think I have created more room for dissent, and we’re learning to stretch our wings a little bit on the left,” she added.

