ABC’s “The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg declared the Holocaust was “not about race” despite the systematic killing of an estimated six million Jews, leading to sharp criticism of the outspoken liberal.
Joy Behar said, “Well, they considered Jews a different race.”
“It’s not about race,” Goldberg reiterated.
“What is it about?” Behar asked.
“It’s about man’s inhumanity to man, that’s what it’s about,” Goldberg said.
– Read more at Fox News
After a good hard pounding by the ADL and those who know something about history, Goldberg issued the following statement:
— Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) February 1, 2022
I guess brain matter consisting mostly of fat does make ones ability to talk intelligently an obstacle. Hey whoops how about keeping your mouth closed and you will be doing two worthwhile things for America. Saving food resources for the actual hungry and relieving us from your stupidity.
Hitler united the German nation under the mistaken unproven guise of all belonging to “The Master Race”,,,,but Whoopie says it’s not about race? Millions of dead souls shout her down from the grave. She definitely flunked history in that Democrat run inner city school of social mind bending she was raised in, which apparently is all that is needed to be on an ABC talk show these days where the color of your skin and your imaginary oppressed gender is your ticket to 15 minutes of infamy.
Goldberg is one of the most widespread German Jewish family names. There is actually a place called Goldburgh in Silesia, where the first Goldberg lived more than six hundred years ago, and this is the source of the name. When the Ashkenazic Jews were expelled from Silesia in the fourteenth century, a number of them took Goldberg as their family name. The name meaning in German is “mountain of gold”,,,,,or in Whoopie’s case,,,mountain of Manure. She is from the Jewish lost tribe of Israel’s lost black sheep and spotted scapegoats, thought to be extinct, but apparently out-bred at least once with Jabba the Hutt.
“Jabba the hutt”, now that is hilarious.
I imagine there’s some Habsburg inbreeding in there too..
Probably would have been better had you just said nothing. You people on “The View” only wish you were the political analysts you think you are.
Whoopi is like many, many race activists who promote the myth that Blacks are victims. Racism is not the sole domain of Black people. Any race can be oppressed, persecuted, violated, or discriminated against. Any race.
Even white people are being victims of racial discrimination. People like Goldberg are privelidge and ignorant.
Very true. Black people in Africa discriminate and are racist towards other black people in Africa because they are not the right shade of black. And how does Whoops think all of the black people were captured and sold as slaves, they were captured and sold by other black people. Heck black Africans captured and enslaved well over 10 million white Europeans. Whoops and the rest of her brethren on the view are complete idiots.
The only ones allowed to moan about it is the black race..
Whoopi needs to stick to comedy and stop acting like an intellectual clown. Maybe she should read a book now and then. It is evident she has never even read the abridged version of “Mein Kampf”. If she had she would realize Hitler and those around him were racists on steroids. As for “The View”, I didn’t even realize it was still on the air. Like the left wing propagandist media, of which it is a part , they consistently lose in the ratings derby to reruns of 50’s and 60’s cartoons, which make a lot more sense and are more informative. If Boomerang ever brings back reruns of Yogi Bear, Quickdraw McGraw, and Huckleberry Hound the left wing media propagandists are sunk.
“Jewish” is not a race, it’s a religion. You could even call it an ethnicity. Jews have white skin. Does that make them “white people”? Jews will tell you that they’re not “white”….. So that makes “white” a social construct. The English considered the Irish, Scottish, Welsh, Native Americans and Africans to be nothing but savages. Skin color had nothing to do with it. In the mid-1800’s, white American Protestants referred to the Irish as “white n-words”…
The problem with Whopee is she is very limited in her thinking! When she thinks “race”, she only thinks color. There are many races within the same color.
Of course the Holocaust was about race. The fighting in Bosnia was also about race. The exploitation of the Uighurs in China is about race. Many wars have been fought and atrocities carried out due to race issues.
If Whoopi bothered to study a little she would also find that the vast majority of wars and atrocities in Africa have been based on race issues among tribes. Each group sees themselves as ‘good’ and another as ‘bad’. In fact, the slaves of African descent were sold into slavery by other blacks because they didn’t want another group around.
Our problems in America are mostly about race as the white democrats think they should do the thinking for the black voters. Sad thing is so many black voters think the same way.
Whoopi is right in part, it’s about man, not race, but race was used as a justification to do evil and to say it was right.
However, if Whoopi wasn’t blinded by her racism she would have to say the same vile evil racism is being used by her and others in Antifa, BLM and the Swamp to divide and conquer. She’s devoid to truth and will never understand how evil she is, she’s been deceived and now deceives others