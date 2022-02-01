ABC’s “The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg declared the Holocaust was “not about race” despite the systematic killing of an estimated six million Jews, leading to sharp criticism of the outspoken liberal.

Joy Behar said, “Well, they considered Jews a different race.”

“It’s not about race,” Goldberg reiterated.

“What is it about?” Behar asked.

“It’s about man’s inhumanity to man, that’s what it’s about,” Goldberg said.

After a good hard pounding by the ADL and those who know something about history, Goldberg issued the following statement:

—-

