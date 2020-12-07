If this turns out to be true in other counties across the state and nation, this may very well be the gun that is still smoking over a month after the attempted theft of the election.

A shocking Twitter thread appeared today that presented an exceptionally disturbing piece of evidence showing the extreme likelihood of massive voter fraud through Dominion Voting Systems, the company at the heart of election irregularities across the nation.

The thread, posted by Robb Hurst, claims that Ware County, Georgia, tested Dominion Voting Systems tabulators by having them count an equal number of ballots cast for former Vice President Joe Biden and President Trump. But instead of spitting out the same number of votes for each candidate, it showed Biden winning by 26%.

Yesterday we learned a forensics examination of a Ware County, GA #DominionVotingSystems machine found votes were switched from @realDonaldTrump to @JoeBiden. This is one machine in one county in one state. Did this happen elsewhere? We need to know! EXAMINE ALL THE MACHINES! — Rep. Jody Hice (@CongressmanHice) December 4, 2020

Those conducting the test were so shocked that they ran the same ballots again. The same results appeared. ONE PIECE OF THE PUZZLE SOLVED. (It is worth noting that this was one County, and on one Tabulator alone. — Robb Hurst, CPA 🐸 (@robbhurstCPA) December 6, 2020

The use of illegal and/or fabricated ballots is an additional issue altogether, but this is sufficient evidence to question the validity of the ENTIRE Election in the 28 states that used Dominion software. Source: Debbie Browning Tift Co Republican Party — Robb Hurst, CPA 🐸 (@robbhurstCPA) December 6, 2020

Found this related article by Corinne Murdock of Georgia Star News. @GeorgiaStarNews @CorinneMurdock https://t.co/vS04Hrzyvz — Robb Hurst, CPA 🐸 (@robbhurstCPA) December 6, 2020