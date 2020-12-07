If this turns out to be true in other counties across the state and nation, this may very well be the gun that is still smoking over a month after the attempted theft of the election.

A shocking Twitter thread appeared today that presented an exceptionally disturbing piece of evidence showing the extreme likelihood of massive voter fraud through Dominion Voting Systems, the company at the heart of election irregularities across the nation.

The thread, posted by Robb Hurst, claims that Ware County, Georgia, tested Dominion Voting Systems tabulators by having them count an equal number of ballots cast for former Vice President Joe Biden and President Trump. But instead of spitting out the same number of votes for each candidate, it showed Biden winning by 26%.
Bombshell: Trump Legal Team Witness Alleged That Ware County Audit Results Revealed Dominion Machine Flipped Ballots from Trump to Biden

