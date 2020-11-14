President Donald J Trump just drove by at the Million Maga March!!! pic.twitter.com/kAb7p7t7is
— Million Maga March (@MilionMagaMarch) November 14, 2020
Live video:
Trump supporters are reportedly planning to gather in Washington, D.C., on Saturday for a “Million MAGA March” and a “Stop the Steal” rally to show support for President Trump as his campaign spearheads lawsuits in several key battleground states alleging voter fraud connected to mail-in ballots.
Though tweets suggested caravans of Trump supporters would drive from around the country into the nation’s capital to attend the march, it was unclear how many were expected. Some social media users went a step further to criticize Bowser for implementing new COVID-19 restrictions last week meant to discourage interstate travel.
–This is an excerpt from Fox News.
🚨 CALLING ALL PATRIOTS 🚨
Millions of Trump Supporters will be marching from the Supreme Court in Washington D.C. to the White House on Saturday November 14 #MillionMAGAMarch
Follow this account for updates & Info with regard to the upcoming MAGA march in Washington D.C. pic.twitter.com/btYBuS9ASi
— Million Maga March (@MilionMagaMarch) November 9, 2020
Look forward to seeing you all this Saturday, November 14th,
at the Freedom Plaza in DC. #StopTheSteal pic.twitter.com/UIP9EWrEMh
— #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) November 9, 2020
The president thanked his supporters for their loyalty.
Heartwarming to see all of the tremendous support out there, especially the organic Rallies that are springing up all over the Country, including a big one on Saturday in D.C. I may even try to stop by and say hello. This Election was Rigged, from Dominion all the way up & down!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2020
ANTIFA, Black Lives Matter and other local anti-Trump groups are expected to be present to oppose any show of support for President Trump.
Have you ever wondered why the Democrat Party was not concerned that the demented, corrupt Lyin Biden was hiding in his basement while President Trump was holding campaign rallies with thousands of people attending?
And when demented, corrupt Lyin Biden did hold a campaign rally, very few people showed up.
Do you think that if the Democrat Party mail multiple ballots out to everyone and there is no requirement for identification, no requirement for citizenship, or being a registered voter that the Democrat Party intended to fraudulently steal the election??
Have you ever wondered why the Democrat Party encourages, protects and support the millions of illegal immigrants??
Illegal immigrants even get more support money than a elderly citizen drawing social security that they paid into their entire working life.
Interesting how this is never considered racist, yet protesting against black Lies Matter is.
Jug Ears is now saying those who opposed him were racist. Could it be Jug, that they opposed your Radical Leftist views ? Your Lies ? Your Commie agenda ?
We can only hope that the million MAGA march dwarfs the size of the BLM Democrat planned million MAGGOT march to counter protest in the Capitol. Right is right and left gets left, when West meets East and our Beast meets Pest,,,,on the D.C. streets, all hell could break loose and it won’t be THE PEOPLE of organized, mobilized, men of individual Strength and self-governance that lose that contest. We should storm the House of Representatives like the Peasants with pitchforks stormed the Bastille, and our Trump man with the Iron will, should arrest all the vote stealing Biden Men and convert the man with the COVID Mask into the man with the Iron Mask, and arrest him for election fraud along with all Clintons, Obamas and others who profited while in office and left richer, unlike Trump who gave his salary away. Now is the time for molested Lady Liberty to step aside for a time, and heal, and let lady Justice step into the frey and weigh each American party in her scales. Our American Justice cannot sleep forever.
Rallies all over the US at most, if not all, state capitols.
Trump just drove by to greet and thank his supporters in a motorcade in DC. Democrats will be screaming like mashed ducks!!
You gotta love this guy!
Well, you do unless you’re one of those fake Trump supporters like yesterday’s creep.