President Trump announced that he plans to hold a press conference Friday afternoon to address the coronavirus crisis, as concerns over the spreading outbreak wreak havoc on the economy and American life.

Fox News is told the president is expected to declare a national emergency.

“I will be having a news conference today at 3:00 P.M., The White House. Topic: CoronaVirus!” he tweeted.

