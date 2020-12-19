A nurse fainted during a live TV broadcast minutes after being given a newly approved coronavirus vaccine at a US hospital.
Nurse manager Tiffany Dover had been giving a press briefing from CHI Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee, about her team being among the first to be given the COVID-19 vaccinations.
Ms Dover was happily answering questions when she suddenly started trailing off.
“All of my staff, you know, we are excited to get the vaccine. We are in the COVID unit, so therefore, you know, my team will be getting first chances to get the vaccine,” Ms Dover said.
– Source – news.com.au
Advocate Condell Medical Center pauses COVID-19 vaccinations after 4 people react negatively
The four employees who reacted negatively to the vaccine make up fewer than .15% of the roughly 3,000 employees who have received vaccinations so far, the health center said.
Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville has temporarily paused coronavirus vaccinations after four of its employees reported feeling adverse reactions.
The four employees experienced “tingling and elevated heart rate” after getting their vaccinations, Advocate Aurora Health said in a statement. Three of them are doing well at home, while the other is receiving additional treatment.
Source – Chicago Sun-Times
Vaccines are not foolproof. The problem is, the government is going to shove this vaccine down our throats.
Listen up people. If you are healthy, you are much better off getting the virus and allowing it to run its course so you develop natural immunity, than you are risking an EXPERIMENTAL vaccine. But, if you trust big pharma and the government more than your own common sense, by all means, roll up your sleeve and say baaaaa.
This one/fifteenth of one % figure will be ridiculed as collateral damage.. But the same percentage of covid deaths is being exploited as basis for the panic-epidemic. Figures never lie…….. It is the ones doing the figuring that lie.
NOW, imagine for a moment, IF that had not happened on LIVE TV, would you have ever heard about it, remember it is hard to find information on those who have actually died from the shot. I for one, will not get the vaccine, I find it difficult to put any faith in the words, “tested” and proven “95% effective” the biggest test for any new drug is LONG TERM TRIALS, that in this case is an impossibility, I also have a very serious problem with the producers of these vaccines, big pharma, who have been given immunity from any liability and stand to make billions, given those facts, from their prospective, what’s to loose?