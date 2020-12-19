A nurse fainted during a live TV broadcast minutes after being given a newly approved coronavirus vaccine at a US hospital.

Nurse manager Tiffany Dover had been giving a press briefing from CHI Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee, about her team being among the first to be given the COVID-19 vaccinations.

Ms Dover was happily answering questions when she suddenly started trailing off.

“All of my staff, you know, we are excited to get the vaccine. We are in the COVID unit, so therefore, you know, my team will be getting first chances to get the vaccine,” Ms Dover said.

– Source – news.com.au

Advocate Condell Medical Center pauses COVID-19 vaccinations after 4 people react negatively

The four employees who reacted negatively to the vaccine make up fewer than .15% of the roughly 3,000 employees who have received vaccinations so far, the health center said.

Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville has temporarily paused coronavirus vaccinations after four of its employees reported feeling adverse reactions.

The four employees experienced “tingling and elevated heart rate” after getting their vaccinations, Advocate Aurora Health said in a statement. Three of them are doing well at home, while the other is receiving additional treatment.

Source – Chicago Sun-Times