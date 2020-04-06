Democrat California Governor Gavin Newsom says that President Donald Trump has been “responsive to our needs… those are the facts.” From an interview on CNN’s “The Lead with Jake Tapper” on 4/1/2020.
The Disappointment On Jake Tapper’s Face: Gavin Newsom Praises Trump’s Coronavirus Response On CNN
