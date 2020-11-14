It was a great day at the Million MAGA March but when it got dark ANTIFA and Black Lives Matter went on a hunt for Trump Supporters.

Whether the DC Police couldn’t protect Trump supporters or were told to stand down, there were beatings, intimidation and thefts by the pro-Biden groups. Children were terrified and even the elderly were intimidated and attacked.

Trump supporters harassed, attacked at MAGA march in DC amid clashes with counter-protesters; arrests made

In scenes captured on video, small groups of Trump supporters who attempted to enter the area around Black Lives Matter Plaza, about a block from the White House, were confronted by several hundred anti-Trump demonstrators who had gathered there.

Trump supporters who approached the area were harassed, doused with water, and saw their MAGA hats and pro-Trump flags snatched and burned, while counter-protesters cheered. – This is an excerpt from Fox News.

The original story of the huge Maga March and pictures are below near the bottom. Scroll down to see the amazing crowds who were peaceful all day until they were attacked as the day ended by anti-Trump Biden supporters.

Following the old adage that a picture (or a video) is worth 1000 words, we’ll just show you some of what happened.

a family is visbly in tears as they’re threatened and assaulted while being forced away from #BlackLivesMatterPlaza #MillionMAGAMarch2020 #MillionMAGAMarch #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/j5jMNu5dOx — eric thomas (@justericthomas) November 14, 2020

BLM groups threaten elderly couple and attempts to steal their Trump Flag #MillionMAGAMarch pic.twitter.com/1kIYO2mg4e — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) November 14, 2020

DC: Trump supporters attacked by Antifa and BLM Antifa and BLM hit, throw eggs and unknown liquids at Trump Supporters walking through BLM Plaza You can hear see and hear the female Trump Supporter cry in fear pic.twitter.com/No1QDp4KLd — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) November 14, 2020

Warning – graphic video

One of the Trump supporters was just assaulted by a man in black bloc at a counter-protest march. DC Police immediately came in #DCProtests #MarchForTrump #MillionMAGAMarch pic.twitter.com/Ra1L8ykpsT — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) November 14, 2020

A protester rushes up and punches a Trump supporter from behind as they chase her away from Black Lives Matter Plaza #DCProtests #MarchForTrump #BLM pic.twitter.com/UywPGPbO05 — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) November 14, 2020

DC: Antifa and BLM throw explosive projectiles at Trump Supporters eating dinner Trump supporters can be seen fleeing into the building for their safety There seems to be strategic attacks by Antifa on Trump Supporter occupied buildings pic.twitter.com/BxBOXnVfj3 — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) November 15, 2020

DC: BLM and Antifa threaten and intimidate an elderly Trump Supporter out of BLM Plaza Unknown liquids can be seen being thrown on the elderly man, also attempts to hit him with an American flag pic.twitter.com/RU9hXGzmD2 — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) November 14, 2020

Never forget who Joe Biden’s supporters are.

These are Joe Biden's supporters. pic.twitter.com/PUdjQiyDNz — Team Trump (@TeamTrump) November 15, 2020

The following is the original story of the Maga March as the day began and Trump supporters, peacefully gathered, marched and had a great day supporting President Trump.

Trump supporters are reportedly planning to gather in Washington, D.C., on Saturday for a “Million MAGA March” and a “Stop the Steal” rally to show support for President Trump as his campaign spearheads lawsuits in several key battleground states alleging voter fraud connected to mail-in ballots.

Though tweets suggested caravans of Trump supporters would drive from around the country into the nation’s capital to attend the march, it was unclear how many were expected. Some social media users went a step further to criticize Bowser for implementing new COVID-19 restrictions last week meant to discourage interstate travel.

President Donald J Trump just drove by at the Million Maga March!!! pic.twitter.com/kAb7p7t7is — Million Maga March (@MilionMagaMarch) November 14, 2020

#MarchForTrump marches past the Capitol building. A sea of Trump flags and chants of “Stop the Steal” pic.twitter.com/xeZDgwQboW — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) November 14, 2020

The media is LYING to you about this election. Joe Biden Donald J Trump pic.twitter.com/Svn8E4upzh — Million Maga March (@MilionMagaMarch) November 14, 2020

AMAZING! Can hear you all from the West Wing Colonnade. A beautiful day in Washington, D.C. THANK YOU, PATRIOTS!! #MAGA🇺🇸🦅 pic.twitter.com/RJJ8bvYlfr — Dan Scavino🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) November 14, 2020

AFTER THE MILLION MAGA MARCH IN D.C. … WE ARE GOING HOME TO PROTEST AT ALL OF OUR STATE CAPITALS UNTIL THE OUR OFFICIALS CONDUCT AN OPEN & HONEST AUDIT OF THIS CORRUPT ELECTION! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 RT AND TELL A FRIEND — THIS IS NOT OVER!!! pic.twitter.com/c2ID2wJxCv — Million Maga March (@MilionMagaMarch) November 14, 2020

MASSIVE CROWD CHANTING "FOX NEWS SUCKS!" If FOX news want's to report like CNN, they will get ratings like CNN. pic.twitter.com/enV336Rzu0 — Million Maga March (@MilionMagaMarch) November 14, 2020

The president thanked his supporters for their loyalty.

Heartwarming to see all of the tremendous support out there, especially the organic Rallies that are springing up all over the Country, including a big one on Saturday in D.C. I may even try to stop by and say hello. This Election was Rigged, from Dominion all the way up & down! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2020

ANTIFA, Black Lives Matter and other local anti-Trump groups are expected to be present to oppose any show of support for President Trump.

It’s not just DC:

HAPPENING NOW: Another #defendyourvote rally in Milwaukee. After the health department showed up and asked everyone to sit down this happened: pic.twitter.com/OiJnVC4xUK — Cassidy Williams (@CassidyWtv) November 14, 2020