Trump supporters are reportedly planning to gather in Washington, D.C., on Saturday for a “Million MAGA March” and a “Stop the Steal” rally to show support for President Trump as his campaign spearheads lawsuits in several key battleground states alleging voter fraud connected to mail-in ballots.

Though tweets suggested caravans of Trump supporters would drive from around the country into the nation’s capital to attend the march, it was unclear how many were expected. Some social media users went a step further to criticize Bowser for implementing new COVID-19 restrictions last week meant to discourage interstate travel.

–This is an excerpt from Fox News.

🚨 CALLING ALL PATRIOTS 🚨 Millions of Trump Supporters will be marching from the Supreme Court in Washington D.C. to the White House on Saturday November 14 #MillionMAGAMarch Follow this account for updates & Info with regard to the upcoming MAGA march in Washington D.C. pic.twitter.com/btYBuS9ASi — Million Maga March (@MilionMagaMarch) November 9, 2020

Look forward to seeing you all this Saturday, November 14th, at the Freedom Plaza in DC. #StopTheSteal pic.twitter.com/UIP9EWrEMh — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) November 9, 2020

The president thanked his supporters for their loyalty.

Heartwarming to see all of the tremendous support out there, especially the organic Rallies that are springing up all over the Country, including a big one on Saturday in D.C. I may even try to stop by and say hello. This Election was Rigged, from Dominion all the way up & down! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2020

ANTIFA, Black Lives Matter and other local anti-Trump groups are expected to be present to oppose any show of support for President Trump.