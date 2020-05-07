Texas’ top leaders urged a state district judge to reconsider the week-long jail sentence of a Dallas salon owner who reopened her salon in the face of coronavirus-related restrictions on nonessential businesses.
In a Wednesday letter to state District Judge Eric Moyé, Attorney General Ken Paxton wrote that Shelley Luther, the owner of Salon … la Mode in Dallas, should be immediately released.
“The trial judge did not need to lock up Shelley Luther. His order is a shameful abuse of judicial discretion, which seems like another political stunt in Dallas,” Paxton said in a statement.
It was a point Gov. Greg Abbott echoed in a statement of his own shortly after, calling Moyé’s ruling “excessive.”
“As I have made clear through prior pronouncements, jailing Texans for non-compliance with executive orders should always be the last available option,” Abbott said in a statement Wednesday. “Compliance with executive orders during this pandemic is important to ensure public safety; however, surely there are less restrictive means to achieving that goal than jailing a Texas mother.”
Luther was sentenced Tuesday after she refused to admit she was wrong for reopening her salon and for not apologizing for doing so. In addition to spending a week in jail for being found in contempt of court, Luther was also fined $7,000 for violating a temporary restraining order against reopening her business.
In his letter, Paxton pointed to Dallas County officials reducing the county’s jail population due to COVID-19 related concerns.
“A community that released all those people, some of whom committed serious crimes, can certainly stand to release one more — a mother whose only crime was operating a small business in an effort to feed her children,” Paxton wrote.
Abbott also announced Tuesday that hair salons would be allowed to reopen in a limited capacity starting Friday — provided they follow strict rules, like limiting one customer per stylist and maintaining at least six feet of separation between stations.
In light of Abbott’s announcement, Paxton said Moyé’s ruling is “significantly overbroad” since Luther will be legally allowed to reopen in two days.
“Confining Ms. Luther for seven days, well after she could be operating her business and providing for her children, is unjustifiable,” Paxton wrote.
Luther had reopened her salon April 24, defying Dallas County’s stay-at-home order and going as far as tearing up a cease-and-desist letter from Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, according to the Dallas Morning News.
Last Friday, the first phase of Texas’ “nonessential” businesses were allowed to open their doors to in-person customers at a limited capacity. At the time, Abbott had made clear that salons were not one of the businesses permitted to reopen.
In the past, Abbott has repeatedly stressed that violating his executive orders related to the coronavirus outbreak could result in fines up to $1,000, jail time up to 180 days, or both.
Had this cowardly Judge been at the Alamo, when Travis drew the line in the sand, and freedom loving Americans like Shelley Luther were invited to cross over and stay and fight for their freedoms, this weasel of a Judge would have stayed behind hidden in the cellars with the slaves and the women. Oh he might just have survived the battle, but the rest of his days would not reflect anything of a HUMAN condition. Shelley defied and fought to feed and keep her kids healthy, just like the Texans defied tyranny and fought to feed and create a prosperous healthy nation. Submission to tyrants, socialist or otherwise only encourages them more. When all is said and done it will be the Judge, not Shelley who gets the financial haircut, hopefully in an electoral exercise in the very unemployment he sought to inflict upon Shelly.
Shelley’s attorney had it right from the beginning. The judge is a Mini-tyrant. Good for her. Behind her all the way. She was on the horns of a dllemma.
This judge along with other judges all across the USA have usurped their authority, along with the mayors and some law enforcement have had draconian tactics used against the American people. Forbidding them to fish, to buy plants to grow food, taking down license plate numbers, tasering them, forbidding them to return to work, forbidding them to worship, fining preachers and on I could go.
Meanwhile back at the prisons, oh that’s right, they let loose hardened and dangerous criminals to perpetrate more crimes on the USA people.
Does any of this make sense? No, it doesn’t, and it is up to us, the citizens of this country to put a stop to these egregious practices from these tyrants. And please people, the next time you vote, examine, vet everyone of these people before you give them power.
God bless America and God bless President Trump!
A question, IF the government oversteps it’s bounds and good citizens do nothing, the government then sees that good citizens are willing to kowtow to said government and there is no longer a line the government will not cross. I do not know about Texas, but in Colo there is an organization that tracks judicial overstepping, it is called ‘Clear the Bench Colorado” Colorado does not vote on judges but they vote to “retain” or not to retain, this sounds like a situation where someone needs to not be retained. I do not know anything about this particular judge or what his political affiliation is, but I do know there is a creeping propensity for judges to be more activist than jurist, this coming primarily from left leaning democrat affiliated judges.