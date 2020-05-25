Allen West, a former U.S. House member from Florida, was in stable condition at a hospital in Texas after being injured in a motorcycle crash.

The accident occurred around 5 p.m. on the northbound side of Interstate 35 outside Waco, the Texas Department of Public Safety told KWTX-TV of Central Texas. He was transported to Baylor Scott and White — Hillcrest in Waco.

West, 59, served in the U.S. House from January 2011 to January 2013, representing Southern Florida. He later moved to Texas. He was defeated by Democratic nominee Patrick Murphy.

He later moved to Texas and is a candidate for chairman for the Republican Party of Texas.

West led a “Texas Freedom Rally” at the Statehouse in Austin. Earlier Saturday, he led a motorcycle group there from Dallas, The Dallas Morning News reported.

West and others were returning to Dallas when the crash occurred, former state Sen. Don Huffines, R-Dallas, told the newspaper.

“Team West” reported on his Twitter feed that a car had cut off West while he was riding his motorcycle, causing West to collide with another motorcyclist.

“According to law enforcement on the scene, a car cut LTC West off, resulting in two motorcycles colliding, one of which was his,” the post read. “He was transported by helicopter to the hospital, where he is currently in stable condition and undergoing assessment.

Later, a post said that family and members of Team West were at the hospital.

The extent of his injuries was not disclosed.

