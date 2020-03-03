Am I watching Fox News or CNN? Sometimes it’s hard to tell.

A Democrat employee of Fox News tells Ronna McDaniel to stop using Russian talking points. Really?

Again, Brazile is not a guest on Fox, she’s a paid employee making a vicious attack on a political opponent. Why?

An unhinged @donnabrazile

just told @GOPChairwoman to "Go to hell" for citing @nytimes

reporting about superdelegates lining up against Bernie. Rich coming from someone who helped Hillary cheat in the debates and went on a post-2016 book tour claiming the primary was "rigged." pic.twitter.com/5tp4LPSGsJ — Michael Ahrens (@michaelahrens) March 3, 2020

Remember this? Why would any news network hire Brazile after what she did in 2016?

Donna Brazile admits leaking debate questions to Clinton camp: ‘A mistake I will forever regret’ Stolen DNC documents that were published by Wikileaks during the 2016 U.S. election season revealed Ms. Brazile’s efforts to assist Ms. Clinton’s campaign, but she ignored or denied the charges — until now. Although she told ex-Fox News star Megyn Kelly on Oct. 19 that Wikileaks dealt in “doctored” emails, the former DNC head said Friday that the emails were “a mistake I will forever regret.” Read more at the Washington Times.

