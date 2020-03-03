Am I watching Fox News or CNN? Sometimes it’s hard to tell.
A Democrat employee of Fox News tells Ronna McDaniel to stop using Russian talking points. Really?
Again, Brazile is not a guest on Fox, she’s a paid employee making a vicious attack on a political opponent. Why?
An unhinged @donnabrazile
just told @GOPChairwoman to "Go to hell" for citing @nytimes
reporting about superdelegates lining up against Bernie.
Rich coming from someone who helped Hillary cheat in the debates and went on a post-2016 book tour claiming the primary was "rigged." pic.twitter.com/5tp4LPSGsJ
Remember this? Why would any news network hire Brazile after what she did in 2016?
Donna Brazile admits leaking debate questions to Clinton camp: ‘A mistake I will forever regret’
Stolen DNC documents that were published by Wikileaks during the 2016 U.S. election season revealed Ms. Brazile’s efforts to assist Ms. Clinton’s campaign, but she ignored or denied the charges — until now. Although she told ex-Fox News star Megyn Kelly on Oct. 19 that Wikileaks dealt in “doctored” emails, the former DNC head said Friday that the emails were “a mistake I will forever regret.”
Ya know… I like Donna as a person. From what I’ve seen she’s honest… owns up to her mistake’s and short comings holding to her convictions. Not to mention she’s a very attractive seasoned citizen… but… she’s just on the wrong side of history.
What you said about Donna really wants to make me Barf…..Honest ?? At least part of it made me laugh..
expecting reasonable well thought comments should not be expected from Brazille she is a Democrat therefore a Socialist supporter and only a garden variety Democrat so she should be ignored ! ! !
Hillary’s organ grinder strikes again.
Brazile’s outburst surprised me, because she’s usually pretty thoughtful and measured in her comments. But the comment about “Russian talking points” followed by telling Ronna McDaniel where to go were over the top. I think it’s a sign of how desperate Democrats are getting. I hope Fox News takes appropriate action against Brazile.
When your political party is in serious turmoil and your pathetic presidential candidates have nothing worthwhile to offer to informed, independent-thinking voters, all you have left is to curse at your political opposition and hope your crude comments will somehow score points with the viewing audience. I understand why Donna Brazile would become so frustrated that she would resort to embarrassing herself like this but it does not compensate for her party’s failure to appeal to the majority of voters.
Wow, the more Donna try’s to defend no bias, the more the DNC looks guilty.
Of course they do not want the Burn, he is as dangerous to the deep state’s power as DJT. Problem is, he is dangerous to freedom loving patriot Americans as well.
Brazile cheated for the Dems and for toxic incompetent candidate Hillary by leaking questions to her before a debate. Why would Fox hire such a person of no integrity? What credibility could she possibly have reporting on either political party?
Agreed !
Could there be frustration in the Democrat establishment ranks? Donna Brazile is a political hack, so what would you expect? Fox News is worse for having her as a commentator. That outlet has lost my viewership for most of the day anymore.
Funny when someone like her preaches to others! She is nothing more than a mouthpiece for unscrupulous Dem pols who are not doing anything positive for this country.
I got sick when Brazile showed up on FOX news. She has the typical nerve of a liberal/socialist when attacking people who do not speak their version of the truth. God help us if they win anything. Fox News has got to stop hiring these racist people.
Donna can get away with telling a white women to go to H^e l l, but if the white women had said that to her, we would be hearing RACIST all over the place. Double standard of the hypocrites.
I am really disgusted by Donna Brazile. While I do not agree with her politics, I always admired her sense of dignity and fairness. Well she just threw that away for me. I cannot believe that she would stoop so low as to tell Rona to “Go to Hell!”. This from a lady who helped Hillary by leaking questions to her in advance of a debate. Fox should rethink keeping DB on their network. They came down on Judge Jeanine for speaking the truth about Ilhan Omar. Lets see if they will be “fair and balanced” when it comes to holding DB’s feet to the fire.
Like most things democrat…..ugly…..so without grace.