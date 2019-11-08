‘Zorro’ gets gender-swap at CBS; first-look deal signed for female-led series

Zorro will don a mask once more — as a woman.

The entertainment website Deadline announced that CBS Television Studios inked a first-look deal to modernize the avenging swordsman.

The production deal was struck with Ben Silverman and Howard Owens of Propagate.

“Ben and Howard are two of the most creative and prolific producers working in television today,” CBS Television Studios President David Stapf told the website for its exclusive story on Tuesday. “They have an uncanny ability to ferret out concepts and formats that resonate with viewers. Their unique perspective and superb taste will be a fantastic addition to the already powerful CBS Television Studios roster.”

The show will be written and executive produced by Alfredo Barrios Jr.

“‘Zorro’ is a modern-day retelling of the Zorro mythology that follows Z, a female descendant of the warrior bloodline who will go to great lengths to protect the defenseless in her community,” the website reported.

© Copyright (c) 2019 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 7.0/10 (1 vote cast)

, 7.0 out of 10 based on 1 rating

0 Shares









