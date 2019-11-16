Yovanovitch admits she has no knowledge of Trump committing a crime; Democrats have ‘no case,’ GOP says

During Friday’s public hearings, Yovanovitch told Stewart, a Utah Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, that she could supply the panel with no information regarding criminal activity or bribes that President Trump may have been involved with.

Stewart: “I would now feel compelled to ask you, Madam Ambassador, as you sit here before us, very simply and directly, do you have any information regarding the president of the United States accepting any bribes?”

Yovanovitch: “No.”

Stewart: “Do you have any information regarding any criminal activity that the president of the United States has been involved with at all?”

Yovanovitch: “No.”

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

The above is an excerpt. Read more at Fox News.

House GOP dismisses cries of Trump witness intimidation: ‘We’re not here to talk about tweets

House Republicans brushed off President Trump’s online criticism of former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, focusing instead on the substance of the diplomat’s testimony Friday at an impeachment hearing.

“We’re not here to talk about tweets, we’re here to talk about impeachable offenses,” New York Rep. Elise Stefanik told reporters after the hearing. “You can disagree or dislike the tweet but we are here to talk about impeachment and nothing in that room today and nothing in that room earlier this week rises to the level of impeachable offenses.”

House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff accused the president of witness intimidation as he tweeted criticisms of Ms. Yovanovitch as she testified Friday.

The above is an excerpt. Read more at the Washington Times.

Former Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch Appears To Contradict Herself During Testimony On Bidens, Burisma

Former United States Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch appeared to contradict herself on Friday during Democrats’ impeachment inquiry hearing, stating that the Obama administration never raised the issue of Hunter Biden and Ukrainian gas company Burisma but then later stating that the Obama administration prepped her on that exact issue.

What Amb Yovanovitch said earlier: “although I have met former Vice President Biden several times over the course of our many years in government service, neither he nor the previous administration ever raised the issue of either Burisma or Hunter Biden with me” pic.twitter.com/AWhrogxFpN — Tommy Pigott (@TCPigott) November 15, 2019

Amb. Yovanovitch says Burisma was the only company she specifically remembers being prepped on pic.twitter.com/XnRjmcM3xZ — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 15, 2019

From the Daily Wire.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 1.0/10 (1 vote cast)

, 1.0 out of 10 based on 1 rating

0 Shares









