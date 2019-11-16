Home » Fresh Ink

Yovanovitch admits she has no knowledge of Trump committing a crime; Democrats have 'no case,' GOP says

November 16, 2019


During Friday’s public hearings, Yovanovitch told Stewart, a Utah Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, that she could supply the panel with no information regarding criminal activity or bribes that President Trump may have been involved with.

Stewart: “I would now feel compelled to ask you, Madam Ambassador, as you sit here before us, very simply and directly, do you have any information regarding the president of the United States accepting any bribes?”

Yovanovitch: “No.”

Stewart: “Do you have any information regarding any criminal activity that the president of the United States has been involved with at all?”

Yovanovitch: “No.”

The above is an excerpt. Read more at Fox News.

House GOP dismisses cries of Trump witness intimidation: ‘We’re not here to talk about tweets

House Republicans brushed off President Trump’s online criticism of former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, focusing instead on the substance of the diplomat’s testimony Friday at an impeachment hearing.

“We’re not here to talk about tweets, we’re here to talk about impeachable offenses,” New York Rep. Elise Stefanik told reporters after the hearing. “You can disagree or dislike the tweet but we are here to talk about impeachment and nothing in that room today and nothing in that room earlier this week rises to the level of impeachable offenses.”

House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff accused the president of witness intimidation as he tweeted criticisms of Ms. Yovanovitch as she testified Friday.

The above is an excerpt. Read more at the Washington Times.

Former Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch Appears To Contradict Herself During Testimony On Bidens, Burisma

Former United States Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch appeared to contradict herself on Friday during Democrats’ impeachment inquiry hearing, stating that the Obama administration never raised the issue of Hunter Biden and Ukrainian gas company Burisma but then later stating that the Obama administration prepped her on that exact issue.

From the Daily Wire.

2 Comments

DrGadget
DrGadget
7:59 am November 16, 2019

Don’t you need to actually witness something to be a “witness”?

Silly me. I thought that was a requirement.

    DrGadget
    DrGadget
    8:02 am November 16, 2019

