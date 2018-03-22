YouTube tightens gun policies, bans firearms demos

YouTube will start banning videos that promote websites selling guns and accessories, as well as videos that provide instructions on how to assemble firearms, the company announced Wednesday.
“We routinely make updates and adjustments to our enforcement guidelines across all of our policies,” a YouTube spokeswoman said in a statement to Bloomberg. “While we’ve long prohibited the sale of firearms, we recently notified creators of updates we will be making around content promoting the sale or manufacture of firearms and their accessories.”
The new YouTube policies will be enforced starting in April, but pro-gun vloggers are already responding to the move. InRange TV, a YouTube channel devoted to firearms, announced on its Facebook page that it was moving to PornHub, the web’s largest porn site, Bloomberg reported.
“YouTube’s newly released vague and one-sided firearms policy makes it abundantly clear that YouTube cannot be counted upon to be a safe harbor for a wide variety of views and subject matter,” InRange TV said. “PornHub has a history of being a proactive voice in the online community, as well as operating a resilient and robust video streaming platform.”
YouTube’s decision comes more than a month after a mass school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that took the lives of 17 students and teachers renewed the country’s gun-control debate. After the shooting, anti-gun activists set their sights on the National Rifle Association, causing several major companies, including United Airlines, Enterprise, and SimpliSafe, to sever ties with the organization.
Join the discussion
They have patience…. They figure in a few generations Americans will not know what it meant to be an American… And, America will cease being a pain in the _ss to the the one world order power cravers. It will happen someday. I just do not want to be living when it does.
Neither do i. You tube is now a banned site in my house.
Oh what a great idea. Let’s see, they are going to ban all the videos that explain how to safely use and take care of different LEGAL weapons if they are sponsored by a manufacturer. Wow, that makes great sense. This is par for the course for the uniformed idiots that proliferate the world of media.
And what’s the bet, PRO ISLAM terror videos won’t be treated the same, they will be left up.. OR THose selfies crooks seem to love posting of them perpetrating crimes will also be left up.
You Tube practicing censorship. What else is new from liberal sites. However, I do not agree that the gun proponents should go to a porn site.
That’s the really great thing about both the internet and freedom of speech; YouTube may ban the videos from its site; but some enterprising individual will open a site that permits and will re-host all the old videos of gun reviews, demonstrations, and gun safety tips. Maybe they could advertise themselves as “YouTube without the elitist liberal virtue-signaling.” I presume that religion and pro-life videos will shortly get the same treatment.
But we’ve been seeing this sort of thing for a solid 4+ years from youtube, censoring out Conservative speech/videos etc, i STILL don’t see a conservative opposing site to it yet.. OR at least i’ve not heard of one.
you can believe this or not people.
the leftist commies are winning the day on all fronts to kill america as we know it.
they have brainwashed several generations of children and they own the news media and most of what you watch on television.
the indoctrinated idiots who have no clue about what america is and why we have the 2nd ammendment and why its neccessary.
god help us.
That sir is the solution. God will help us if, and only if, we turn to Him.
Wish I was tech savvy enough to create a platform that actually believed in the Constitution. I’d call it FreedomView. Anyone’s posts would be welcome, even the libtards who regurgitate whatever their overlords tell them to.
If i was tech savy enough, i’d make one that’s a HAVEN only for constitutionalists/conservatives.. NO LIBERALS allowed.
While they leave jihadi terrorist sites intact.
Banning gun safety videos, how to clean guns, reviews of guns is going overboard. But guaranteed these kids that caused this will still be able to show themselves eating tide pods, lighting themselves on fire. You will still show acts of violence. You will show Criminole on cop violance. Guess what your advertisers will lose money and stop using you as a marketing channel. Any business that advertises on here I will not buy from nor promote. Good by YouTube.