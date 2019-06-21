You’ll be surprised by how many Millennials, Gen-Zers ditch deodorant

Smells like teen spirit, indeed.

A new poll finds that nearly 40 percent of young adults between 18 and 24 have not used deodorant within the past month. Even more noisome results? About 30 percent of adults between 25 and 34 said the same thing, according to a new survey conducted by the market research company YouGov.

This data is sure to cause a stink: More than 37 percent of 25-to-34-year-olds say they haven’t even purchased these products in the last year. That number goes up to 48 percent for 18 to 24-year-olds.

To be sure, it’s not that Millennials and Gen Zers lack attention to personal hygiene. They’re close to overall population percentages when it comes to washing their hair every day, researchers say. It’s just that deodorant seems to be a no go.

The question is, as You Gov reports: Does that leave an opportunity for sales or does it expose a shrinking market? Are these young people more concerned about the chemicals in these products than the consumers of yore? Or are they just into being true to their own body scents?

Schmidt’s Natural Deodorant has a theory. The company has just tapped Justin Bieber to sell its deodorant. The Biebs is launching a new line of vegan deodorant called Here+Now that is cruelty-free and plant-based, according to the company.

