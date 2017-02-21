You went to the protest instead of work? You’re Fired!

(UPI) — Employers fired more than 100 people in the United States for skipping work for the “A Day Without Immigrants” protest.
Organizers of the protest said its goal was to demonstrate the role immigrants play in society and persuade lawmakers to push back against President Donald Trump’s hard-line stance on immigration. Some immigrants in Baltimore, Washington, D.C., New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Austin, Texas, and Albuquerque, as well as in other cities, stayed home from work and school, and did not spend money on Wednesday.
In Tennessee, the Bradley Coatings Inc. on Thursday told 18 employees they no longer had jobs at the company after they participated in the protest.
“We are the team leaders directly under the supervisors, and they informed us last night that we could not go back to work and the boss said we were fired,” one employee told WTVF. “I would tell him that he was unfair, after working for them for so many years.”
The employees who skipped work said they told their employer they would make up for the lost day on a Sunday.
In a statement, Bradley Coatings Inc. said it fired the employees because they were previously warned to show up for work or be fired because the company “provides commercial painting services to its clients on a very demanding schedule.”
“Because of the time-sensitive nature of the jobs these employees were assigned to, all employees were told that they would need to show up for work or they would be terminated,” Bradley Coatings Inc. said in a statement. “On Thursday, the majority of BCI’s employees fulfilled their obligations to our clients, but eighteen employees did not. Regretfully, and consistent with its prior communication to all its employees, BCI had no choice but to terminate these individuals. The reason these employees missed work — to engage in peaceful demonstrations — had nothing to do with BCI’s decision to terminate them. BCI regrets this situation, but it has contracted with its clients to complete work on a schedule set by the client’s general contractor.”
At Ben’s Kosher Delicatessen Restaurant & Caterers in Long Island, N.Y., 25 employees were fired on Friday when they returned to work. Many of the employees were undocumented immigrants who worked there for years. Police escorted the former employees out of the facility.
In South Carolina, 21 employees were fired from a boat manufacturing company. In Florida, six day care workers were fired after failing to report to work.
In Oklahoma, 12 workers were fired from a restaurant, which already posted job listings seeking replacements. Bill McNally, the owner of the I Don’t Care Bar and Grill, said the workers were fired because they did not call ahead of time to say they would not attend.
“I’m on their side but we have rules,” McNally said. “If you’re going to be late call in. If you’re not coming to work call us. That’s the American way.”
In Denver, 30 workers for JVS Masonry were fired.
“I have no view on immigration laws or anything going on with that. All I know is I have a business to run,” JVS Masonry owner Jim Serowski told KDVR.
No you have it backwards. It was unfair of you to not show up for work after your employer provided you with a job for so many years! After all there are plenty more people looking for a job that are willing to show up and work every day they are scheduled.
EXACTLY… these fools protesting tells me that they have NO RESPECT FOR OUR LAWS AND ARE OKAY WITH ILLEGAL ALIENS BREAKING OUR LAWS!!! This is OUTRAGEOUS!! I’m fed up with people holding the illegal aliens above the laws..
You know how to communicate with fellow protestors, but can’t communicate with your employer, then you deserve to be terminated. And, by the way, telling you employer that you will make up the time another day just isn’t the way things are done. As for parents who decided to pull their children out of school just to protest and have their 15 minutes of fame with the TV reporters covering these protests….SHAME ON YOU!. NO CALL – NO SHOW – NO JOB!!!
Correct. You don’t show up and call in that you are sick or personal business you are fired. That is the way every employer that I have had works it. If you want to protest you take vacation you don’t protest because you have a job that you are lucky to have. You are not entitled to a job you earn that right.
You notice how the COMMUCRATS and their LYING media lapdogs just lumped all the legal immigrants and ILLEGAL INVADERS together in this “protest”, as if they were the SAME THING? THAT was the main purpose of this little charade–to conflate those two things in the minds of the public and send the message that they all have the same “rights”, etc. This is a PRIME example of how the COMMUCRATS and their media cohorts MANIPULATE public perception and opinion.
However, their little charade had several unintended consequences, which was to HIGHLIGHT how MANY jobs these people take from actual Americans, how HUGE a burden it is on the taxpayer funded public schools to educate the HORDES of illegals’ offspring, etc.
WRONG!! That boss as well as ANY boss has the right to fire you when you do not show up to work…ANYONE who didn’t want to go to work, had the right to take a vacation day (IF the boss approved that vacation day)… but when you work for someone, you fools DON’T have the right to just not show up because you want to protest!!!
The people protesting are people who have NO RESPECT FOR THE LAWS OF OUR COUNTRY… and are okay with the illegal aliens breaking our laws….
If you have illegals working for you, you are part of the problem.
You are so very right! But what we need to do is to push our representatives to move on E-Verification to make it impossible to hire illegals! It’ll even make it impossible for illegals to get any government programs! Thus making them wanting to go back home! This is the only way to control illegal immigration! If they can’t get anything here they won’t come here!
Speaking of illegals, danielspickard, I’ve heard it said that OBAMA was not able to pass an “e-verify” check, and therefore, should NEVER have been “hired” for the job he held for 8 years!
And those with jobs are only PART of the problem! How about the ones who come in with their HANDS OUT and IMMEDIATELY get on WELFARE, with no intention of working? THESE parasites are a big drain on US resources, too! Not to MENTION the BILLIONS of dollars they siphon out of our economy and send back to family in Mexico. I think a stiff TAX on all those wire transfers is called for to keep at least SOME of that money here in the US. Make Western Union and all the companies making a FORTUNE off wire transfer fees responsible for collecting and remitting the tax.
It is too easy for illegals to get fake Social Security cards. A neighbor saw Hispanic-looking people coming and going from a white van in the parking lot of the local DMV. Someone told him there was equipment in that van to make fake Social Security cards that would be good enough to allow the person to get a driver’s license. Those two documents would be good enough to get most jobs, see a doctor, buy prescription medicine, get on an airplane, and vote (in states where election officials are allowed to check photo ID).
You better believe it!!
dark, I understand your feelings BUT is it fair to expect a business to hire only legals when their competitors are hiring illegals for less money? The business that wants to do the right hiring is given two choices – hire illegals so they can complete or go out of business because their costs are higher than their competition. Until the gov levels the playing field, they have little choice. If they go out of business, those companies that hire illegals will just get larger and still continue hiring illegals. Time for e verify to be enforced bigely
I would suspect that most of these folks were legal….but support illegal immigration for one reason or another.
You ask for time off and get it approved. You don’t just assume you can take off any time unless it’s an emergency.
Good riddance, all of them!
You WORK you get PAID, you DON’T WORK you get FIRED!!! That’s the way it works for Everybody! DUH!!!
YOU ARE FIRED! Keep protesting>>>>>
Apparently, useful idiots aren’t always that useful.
I wonder how many women were fired for not showing up for work and participating in the Women’s March for Someone Else to Pay for Me Killing My Baby! (subtitled, I AM A NASTY WOMAN march” by gross Ashley Judd.
How many will be fired today for not showing up to work and participating in Trump’s Not My President! march, subtitled, “I hate America now!” march?
There will be other marches by the anarchists, violent demented Democrats, the Soros paid rioters, who should either lose their jobs, or probably don’t have any.
Since it’s been established that something like 91 PERCENT of the women’s marchers, anarchy protesters and others still live with their parents and don’t work, I don’t think that is an issue with them, southernpatriot.
This way an outstanding way to take out the garbage!! Thanks for helping to Make America Great Again!!
Sad that even the businesses that did the right thing by firing the illegal maggots copped out on which side it is that they stand.
On the bright side, it opened up some jobs for American citizens.
The first step is to contact your representative and press them on making E-Verify a federal law that prosecutes businesses, state programs, and federal programs that knowingly gives favors to illegals! I’ve already started the push, but fellow Americans telling how they feel to their reps could make this the law of the land!
Calling your rep is a good idea, BUT I found they ignore … if they send a response to you, it’s there usual form letter.. letting you know that they understand, but then nothing gets done… I’ve complained to congressmen, senators and the white house about illegal immigration … but I find they don’t care…. I’ve already sent several messages to the white house on their contact form for the President.. don’t know who gets them to read, but I sent them…
Dang, it sounds like people are really listening to Trump! YOU’RE FIRED!!!
damn glad to see this… damn glad
enough of this PC and libbie ****…. time to fight back and save this country
we love immigrants who play by rules and contribute but…..
I would have to give the boss his kudos for, if you what to take time off to be an idiot, you can be treated as one.
This type of behavior is very common among Mexican migrants in my experience as an adult ESL teacher for years. During the hotel workers’ Day without an Immigrant strike in L.A. a few years ago only the most responsible showed up for class, bless their hearts. Students had frequent and diverse reasons for attendance problems, including kids, religious holidays, holidays, family celebrations, etc. etc.- all culturally-based. In other words, their priorities don’t align with the general U.S. work ethic, i.e. you show up for work or school unless you have a really valid reason (accident, serious illness, etc.) or you’ll be written up, fired, or dropped (school). Sheesh. I’m really happy to see logical consequences at work here. They CHOSE to come here; it’s time to assimilate or leave.
An interesting sidelight on this…. The companies that laid off the absentees all have replacements ready to work, or at least are confident that they’ll be hiring replacements right away. So what happens to the argument that the illegals are “doing work that Americans won’t do”? Apparently, there are lots of Americans (including LEGAL immigrants) waiting to take these jobs.
Correct that shoots holes in the liberal media stating Americans would not take the jobs. If you are a real American you will be more than happy to have a job if you can find one.
A lot of “undocumented” immigrants in the wing to replace them, of course.
“They’re only taking the jobs that Americans won’t do” is ANOTHER bold-faced liberal LIE. Do you really believe Americans “refused” to do the MILLIONS of construction jobs sucked up by the illegals? They virtually took OVER the construction industry that used to employ millions of Americans who are now unable to find work.
Oleteabag, that’s because contractors don’t have to pay union rates and benefits- some of my former illegal migrant students were in construction. They were happy to have the work because it far exceeded any wages in Mexico. No problem with benefits; they don’t marry so girlfriends and kids can get Medicaid. Cute, isn’t it? It’s contractors that must be nailed for this. There are plenty of able-bodied men (and women) who’d love those jobs.
First of all, this “protest” was a Commucrat attempt to merge LEGAL immigrants and ILLEGAL invaders as “all one thing”. But it seems to have backfired in a BIG way, as two of the main things it accomplished was (a) showing how MANY jobs “immigrants” are taking away from Americans,and (b) what a HUGE BURDEN it is on the taxpaying public to educate their children in the public schools at OUR EXPENSE. Subtract all the illegals’ children from the equation, and a LOT of those pricey schools would not even have needed to be built, nor teachers hired to teach them, nor translators hired to teach them in SPANISH, etc.
Some teachers were even SUSPENDED for observing how much more ORDERLY and PRODUCTIVE their classrooms were, without the disruptive influence of the “immigrants'” children.
The ones who got FIRED for participating in this Commucrat CHARADE at least helped open up a few jobs for actual CITIZENS of this country.
@danielspickard
Here’s a bill to support on E-verify:
S. 179 Accountability Through Electronic Verification Act
Sen. Grassley introduced it 1/20/17.
g8rangie, during my years teaching ESL to Hispanic and Asian migrants, here’s why that will be difficult unless serious oversight is implemented. In L.A. suburbs illegal migrants are hired not only by Hispanic businesses but by Chinese businesses because they’re cheap- paid under the table with no benefits or Work Comp. Someone would have to monitor each and every Chinese (and Vietnamese and Japanese) restaurant, factory, and construction business or owners will carry on as usual. Visits couldn’t be announced or it wouldn’t work. I frequent a Japanese lunch place where I’ve never ever seen a Japanese person, owner or otherwise; everyone’s Hispanic. It’s time to get real about this. Perhaps then folks will go home and return the right way, learn English, and get real jobs where they’re not exploited and we’re not ripped off.
meredit, what we need to do is also fine employers who hire and illegal, stop ALL free benefits to ALL illegal aliens and STOP ALL anchor babies.. do this along with E-Verify and many will self deport.. if they can’t get the freebies, they will have no reason to stay…today, many of them come for the free handouts and the anchor babies for free citizenship of them.. time to that we stop that
illegal aliens should get NOTHING but free Emergency Medical ONLY and IMMEDIATELY DEPORTED!!!
Very glad to see employers exercising their rights as employers – and being able to. How long, however, before the ACLU takes up this case and attempts to abrogate those rights?
Thank the good Lord that the liberals are no longer running the show, or they would have been reinstated with back pay!!!
we need unfortunately some of these liberals to have some of their family killed by extremest views, maybe then they will wake up and realize we have to protect our country by not letting those who want to change & destroy our Christian / Judea founding to have their totally unflappable views that all have to become Muslims and accept Allah or die. Yes there maybe some, that would fit in but this but is the call of their religion to make it supreme and convert or kill all others who do not beleive. The USA is about choice, even if you choose not to beleive in any god at all.
I applaud the coating company Bravo Finally a boss wit BALLS
They tried to prove how irreplaceable they are, only to discover they are easily replaceable. It perfectly demonstrates the arrogant cluelessness and self-absorption of liberals.
Well, this proof is immigrants do work, anyhow.
And what is Ben’s Deli in NY doing hiring a bunch of “undocumented” immigrants? That should be illegal.
Immigrants might have just shot themselves in the foot. Exactly how did the country suffer during the “day without immigrants”. Did not effect my life and I will bet we, the people, could survive just fine without the protestors who think their demands are more important than their jobs.
On a day without ILLEGALS did the crime rate go down ???
I seriously doubt if the criminal element took the day off, Harold!