You Didn’t See the Antifa Navy in Houston

How many flood victims in South Texas have been rescued by the Antifa navy?
Just asking, because on TV this week I’ve been watching the “Cajun Navy” pull one Dunkirk after another all around the Gulf Coast.
And those good old boys look like they just came off the set of “Duck Dynasty.” They could be wearing MAGA hats. Hell, I’ll bet one or two of them may have even been falsely accused of committing a fake hate crime or two since the election by some unhinged Social Justice Warrior.
They are, to coin a phrase, deplorables.
Hell, a Chick-fil-A franchise in Houston sent out a power boat to rescue a couple of elderly customers. And the old folks didn’t even ask if Chick-fil-A’s CEO is still opposed to gay marriage.
Is Michael Moore hosting an All-U-Can-Eat buffet for first responders in Harris County? If he were, surely MSNBC would be covering it, live.
Where are Elizabeth Warren, Whoopi Goldberg, Steven Colbert, etc. etc.?
Seriously, doesn’t it look like almost all of the heavy lifting in the wake of Harvey is being done by people who belong to what the Southern Poverty Law Center would describe as “hate groups?”
Speaking of which, when does the SPLC’s food drive begin? Are the non-workers of the Socialist Workers Party and the Spartacist League loading any southbound 18-wheelers with relief supplies this weekend?
Maybe everyone in “the Resistance” is worn out from wearing pink hats and black masks and tipping over statues and sucker punching passers-by with bicycle locks in Berkeley and grabbing an old lady’s flag on the Boston Common and burning it — all those wonderful manifestations of how Love Trumps Hate, as they say.
Of course, it’s the last weekend of summer, so you can’t expect the likes of Jeffrey Epstein to be scrambling his private 747 out of the Hamptons to airlift foodstuffs to Galveston and Beaumont. You can’t be asking Brooklyn hipsters or Occupy Wall Street to occupy a relief shelter when the Beautiful People are jetting into Nantucket for brunch at the Chanticleer Inn.
Besides, as assorted adjunct professors at third-rate colleges have been tweeting out all week, those are Trump voters stranded down there in the Lone Star State — bitter clingers and irredeemables.
Then there’s John Kerry — he did sell his second wife’s first husband’s trust fund’s yacht when he moved from Nantucket to the Vineyard, but he could still enlist in the Cajun Navy. America’s Gigolo has other plans this weekend, though. According to The Hill, Liveshot is busy — “Kerry races to save American cycling team.”
Well, first things first.
How about the Clinton Foundation? They have more money than God, but if you go to their website, all it has is a list of links to other organizations. For flood relief, I guess it takes a village, but not the Clinton Foundation.
Joel Osteen took a lot of grief this week, but his church is open. Which of his three mansions is Bernie Sanders opening for flood victims?
Victims of Hurricane Harvey, when the phone don’t ring, you’ll know it’s #resist.
Howie Carr, this was one of the best written columns all year. Where is antifa, Bernie the communist Sanders, Elizabeth I am a Native American liar communist Warren? Where is the Clinton communist foundation. Oh, I forgot, 93% of the money the Billy Bob foundation takes in, is given to his and Hillary’s buddies to make them richer than they already are. I guess the liberals are the evil rich, aren’t they Billy Bob and Hillary the communist? Billy Bob, give Chelsea a big kiss from me since you paid her salary at the Billy Bob Foundation and you then paid her income tax from the Billy Bob Foundation. You also paid for her wedding from the Billy Bob Foundation, didn’t you Billy Bob?
Well, you know, backpacker, they had to do SOMETHING with all that money they collected for Haitian earthquake relief!
Additionally, we have seen church group after church group doing fund drives, opening up their facility to house people.. BUT HAS ANYONE heard of a single Mosque doing the same??
You forgot to mention the BLM navy. They abandoned ship last year after the flooding started in Baton Rouge. They left it up to those racist white rednecks to help the poor black people in Baton Rouge. And now they are leaving it to those same rednecks to help the poor in Texas.
You just got to love and honor the American-Deplorables !!!
Just ignore the Liberals, until they get in your face, THEN……….. 🙂 🙂 🙂 oops
All those lefties named in the article share one common trait: they care about nothing and no one except themselves. Selfish,narcissistic cretins. I wipe them with toilet paper daily.
They are what the godless and evil look like in the flesh. By their “fruits” shall ye know them … and boy do we!
Which is why IMO IF and when any of their ‘deplorable cities’ get disastered into oblivion EVERYONE ELSE should ignore
The headline says it all. Thank you Howie!
Howie, Backpacker,Scruffy, you’ll hit the nail on the head.
Now all you need is more Hammers and Nails.
This is best we have seen ever of whats wrong in America. # MAGA
God Bless Texas and Louisiana . This should be picked up by every news paper in America.
No — because “antifa” is more like Maoists (such as JVP, Sendero Luminoso, …) in mentality, destructive only with no redeeming!
George Soros did not send any money to Antifa to go to help Houston victms.
Nor did Soros send them any hip waders or life vests. I guess getting near water or having to touch it would make them all melt!
IF anything Soros is probably trying to find a way to MILK it to earn more money..
“How many flood victims in S. Texas have been rescued by the Antifa navy?”
Zero.
“Is Michael Moore hosting an All-U-Can-Eat buffet for 1st responders?” Yes, but he ate it all himself before anyone else could get in line.
“Where are Elizabeth Warren, Whoopi Goldberg, Steven Colbert, etc.?”
Warren’s birch-bark canoe is being re-skinned – you know, to make it appear to be an authentic Indian watercraft. Goldberg & Colbert are allergic to manual labor.
“Seriously, doesn’t it look like almost all of the heavy lifting in the wake of Harvey is being done by people who belong to what the SPLC describe as “hate groups?” Yes, but the SPLC may free up some Cayman Island funds to help, PROVIDED, it can be shipped to the U.S. w/o SPLC being taxed.
“Speaking of which, when does the SPLC’s food drive begin?” On the 12th . . . . of never.
“Are the non-workers of the Socialist Workers Party & the Spartacist League loading any sb 18-wheelers with relief supplies this weekend?” Yes, but the non-workers that are more equal than others skim off their needs first. After that, it’s “From each according to his ability, to each according to his needs” so there’s nothing left for the Harvey victims.
“Which of his 3 mansions is Bernie Sanders opening for flood victims?”
The one at which people can get themselves past armed security guards & the iron entry gate.
Loved those answers!!!
U.S. Senator Ed Markey (D-MA) is too busy with trying to ban menthol cigarettes to do anything to help the Hurricane Harvey victims in Texas. U.S. Senator Elizabeth Ann Warren, the Senior Senator from Massachusetts, another Dem, is too busy with coming up with ways to funnel money to those who enrich themselves off New England drug addicts.
Then there is the billionaire leftist sport, John William Henry II (no, not the great steel-hammering man of legend!), is too busy with changing the name of YAWKEY WAY to that of a retired Boston Red Sox DH. While David Ortiz is a great man, bestowed with many honors, with more to come, only a cynical Socialist would use him as a foil to dishonor Tom and Jean Yawkey.
No, we didn’t see Antifa in Houston, or anywhere else where they could do some good. Reason why: Antifa is an evil group of people who are bent on civil unrest, rioting, and destruction. And, they should be treated as an evil hate group, a rioting gang of criminals. They should be arrested, tried, and jailed.
Indeed, it’s called “Domestic Terrorism” and should be treated as such.
Many States still have laws regarding being hooded or masked in any type of mob, SO, you Police Chiefs order your guys & gals to arrest each and every one of them. Why have you not done this already!
Cause the liberal mayors, governors and Chiefs of police are too busy telling their cops to NOT enforce the laws… that’s why.
I’m of the opinion ANTIFA should be declared a domestic terrorist group, or at least a criminal enterprise.
The DOA could easily consider ANTIFA a criminal enterprise, and outlaw participation because of the violent and destructive nature; just as they did to the Mongols MC by banning their ‘Cut’.
You’re too kind, tws500. Anybody that shows up on a public street in a black “uniform” and a mask, looking like an ISIS terrorist and carrying clubs and bags of their own WASTE to throw at cops and ANYBODY they think looks like a “Trump supporter” should be SHOT ON SIGHT for the TERRORISTS they are.
My sentiments exactly teabag. Belt fed SAW automatics, and flame throwers. Dead and cremated all in one fell swoop.
The Cajun Navy responded almost immediately and continues. Younger members of my family are in the Cajun Navy. My responsibility is cooking for these great (and big!) men and the hurting people they are rescuing in Texas and in Louisiana.
It is a huge effort of Neighbors helping Neighbors, Americans helping Americans.
I don’t see any communists/socialists/anarchists of antifa helping in any way. Nor do I see any of the rich Democrats like Pelosi, the Clintons, and others helping. Our help comes from churches and individual patriots. The same groups that will come during the relief phase to tear out flood damaged dry wall and floors.
Antifa can’t make it to Texas for two reasons. They aren’t allowed to use Mommy and Daddy’s credit cards for out of state travel and their black outfits aren’t waterproof.
God Bless all of the first responders Texas Police, National Guard, EMTs, Fire/Rescue Responders, Cajun Navy, Helpful Citizens, …) that risked their lives to help the flood victims.
Now, regarding the AntiFa thugs – You will not see AntiFa thugs anywhere near the flood areas unless they are stealing TV sets from the Living Rooms of the flood victims’s houses. That’s because AntiFa are a Communist / Anarchist group bent of the destruction our country and way of life. They deserve the chair. Each and every one of them.
AntiFa, like its sister groups (BLM and SPLC) are domestic terrorist groups and need to be treated as such. All are heavily funded by the international Sugar-Daddy of terrorism Pig Vomit George Soros.
If you are sick of AntiFa and Pig Vomit George Soros then please sign these petitions –
( https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/formally-recognize-antifa-terrorist-organization-0 )
( https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/declare-george-soros-terrorist-and-seize-all-his-related-organizations-assets-under-rico-and-ndaa-law )
Thanks for sharing those links, Tommy Tunez. I signed them both!
And what made me sick to my stomach, was i saw an advert the other day, by a # of rich holly weird idiots, trying to get people to DONATE to the SPLC.. All by using the moniker “Lets fight hate”…
Great article. In addition, another group was suspiciously underrepresented, Black Lives Matter. It was obvious on the news reports than many unfortunate victims of this disaster were persons of color yet BLM failed to mobilize there minions to assist the very people the claim to represent. I did observe many of the first responders were white Police Officers. Was their assistance not appreciated? Was anyone discriminated against by the “fascist police”? I think not. BTW I live in Houston and my place was flooded so I have skin in the game.
And as i said above. WE’ve seen christian/catholic/baptist churches all respond. YET NOT a single mosque has.. NO fund drives. No bus loads of volunteers. No opening their doors to house those who’ve lost their homes…
You didn’t see the BLM navy there, either! Like I said several days ago, these VERMIN are only interested in destruction and anarchy. You won’t see them doing anything USEFUL like helping to rescue hurricane victims, because they are “useful idiots” for the radical Left, which makes them USELESS for ANYTHING except causing trouble and dissension and attacking anybody who doesn’t adhere to the COMMUCRAT radical left Party line.
Well, GEE, you don’t expect them to get their spiffy black ISIS uniforms all WET, do you? And it’s SO hard to breathe in that mask when you’re wading chest-deep in flood water. Besides, RATS don’t swim that well!
Here is how the left spells “help”, F—y–. They are like ISIS, if you follow our exact brand of bad philosophy you are against us. And we should remember, even if they had boats they don’t know how to use them. They’re demonstrators, not physical laborers.
Timothy Toroian, I doubt if ANY of these anarchist SCUM know how to do ANYTHING useful. The ONLY thing they know how to do is disrupt and destroy.