Yes, Barack, democracy is on the ballot – just not the way you think

Both former President Barack Obama and the current DNC chairman, in an effort to scare Democrats enough to get out and vote, said last weekend that democracy itself is on the ballot in November.
Here is the former president: “You need to vote because our democracy depends on it.”
And here is Tom Perez, the DNC chair, in the exact same vein: “Frankly, our democracy is on the ballot.”
Both men are right, but not in the way they think. What is on the ballot in actuality is a choice between a democracy and a republic. A democracy – formed from the two Greek words demos(“people”) and kratos (“rule, strength, might”) – is a form of government in which the people themselves directly make every important decision. Every piece of legislation is put to a vote of the people.
A republic, on the other hand, is profoundly different. In a republic, it is the representatives of the people, not the people themselves, who make every important decision. Every piece of legislation is designed to represent the will of the elected representatives of the people.
The Founders knew that a straight-up democracy was simply a recipe for mob rule. And mob rule is simply another word for anarchy and social and civil turbulence. The Founders were so cautious about the dangers of a “democracy” that, in the form of government they established, only one major decision was placed squarely in the hands of the people: the election of representatives. That was it.
The president is not elected by the people (much to Hillary’s outrage), but by electors who have been chosen by the people to pick a president for us. Initially, senators were not elected by the people, but by the legislators in the respective states. (This provision was unfortunately scrapped by the 17th Amendment). And judges are not chosen by the people, but nominated by the president (who is chosen by electors rather than the people) and confirmed by the Senate (chosen originally not by the people but by the state legislatures).
Thus, with one lone exception, every significant public office in our central government is filled, not directly by a vote of the people, but indirectly by those the American people have elected to make such decisions for us. That is what a republic looks like, and it is the surest system of governance if the goal is stable and secure leadership.
The Founders were all too aware of how easily the people can be whipped by misinformation, demagoguery, and hype into an irrational fervor and be driven in directions that would destroy public peace if they were allowed to dictate public policy. Antifa, Black Lives Matter, violent student protests against conservative speakers, and noisy agitators disrupting hearings for Supreme Court posts (pictured) are just some examples that come immediately to mind. All of those are examples of democracy in action.
But the Founders had a better way. Allow the people the opportunity to choose wise, experienced, and mature leaders who would then be directed to deliberate together in calm environments with well-established rules in place to ensure that every view is heard and debated before votes are taken.
After the Constitutional Convention in 1787, a lady approached Dr. Benjamin Franklin with this question: “Well, Doctor, what have we got, a republic or a monarchy?” “A republic,” replied Franklin, “if you can keep it.”
Franklin was well aware that a republic can be a fragile thing if placed in the wrong hands. This is because the inevitable pull of a fallen society is in the direction of democracy, disorder, and mob rule.
Our Constitution establishes a republic, not a democracy. We’d better elect people in November who understand that and believe it, or liberty itself will soon be at stake.
Bryan Fischer hosts “Focal Point with Bryan Fischer” every weekday on AFR Talk (American Family Radio) from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. (Central).
Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.
Wrong Fischer, the Republic is on the ballot — and the vote is for a measure of orderliness (with Republicans) or complete lawless shambles (Demonrats)!
Good afternoon, Mr. Deplored. You’re exactly correct about the continuation of our Constitutional Republic being on the ballot this Nov. If the population votes for Demoncrats to run either the House or the Senate, we’ll have the most dividing force ever put forward working to destroy the remains of our Constitutional Republic. The events of the last few days regarding the hearings for the Senate to to provide “advice and consent” for judge Kavanaugh’s nomination will pale in comparison to the things the radical left will do to destroy any and all opposing viewpoints.
Too bad they have STOPPED teaching this stuff in Schools.
Allow the people the opportunity to choose wise, experienced, and mature leaders who would then be directed to deliberate together in calm environments with well-established rules in place to ensure that every view is heard and debated before votes are taken.
Unfortunately our representatives are no longer wise, experienced and mature. They are just the same idiotic, immature children of those they represent. They have given away our values and our country in an effort to obtain votes even if they are from illegal aliens, dead people and convicts in jail.
And that is the reason the 17th Amendment needs to be repealed.
When the several states’ legislatures ratified the 17th Amendment, they destroyed all the power they had given to them in the 10th Amendment.
Agreed. Repeal the 17th.
This is exactly why we need to vote these old hateful, corrupt, immoral, self-serving bums out of office. The Liberal Democrats have morphed into a hateful deranged cult and the Republicans all but Donald Trump are a bunch of scaredy wimps or RINOs.
Both muslims whelped from SWINE.
The article describes the difference between a direct democracy and a representative democracy, not between a republic and a democracy. The question posed to Benjamin Franklin, “Well, Doctor, what have we got, a republic or a monarchy?” is more to the point. The Constitution provides for an executive that is not a king. A republic has no king. A republic may or may not be a democracy. After the French Revolution removed the king, France had its first republic. The USA has a republican form of government with free, democratic elections. In the name USSR the “R” was for “Republics.” The USSR had no king and no free elections. Look around the world and see how many countries use the term republic in their names.
bath house barry did everything he could to destroy Democracy in America ! Bury obama with osama bin laden and the whole world will benefit !