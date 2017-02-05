Yemeni Muslims strike in NYC, close bodegas and march in protest of travel ban

NEW YORK (AP) — Hundreds of ethnic Yemeni business owners who operate New York City corner bodegas and neighborhood delis closed shop Thursday in protest of President Donald Trump’s travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries.
The shops were locked at noon and were to remain shuttered until 8 p.m., according to organizers of a late afternoon rally in downtown Brooklyn. At least 1,000 Yemeni-run small businesses are a part of many New Yorkers’ daily lives, said Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, who planned to attend the rally.
New York City's bodega owners are bravely shutting their doors to oppose the president's shameful executive order. I stand with them. pic.twitter.com/TXT90Lrqii
— Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) February 2, 2017
Haron Zokari closed his Manhattan deli at noon, as well. He said his wife and baby are stuck in Yemen after almost completing a four-year, green-card process.
“We are trying to stay strong,” he said. “There’s people there who are refugees and who are starving and running for their lives, so thank God we don’t have it as bad as they do.”
No paid thugs here. pic.twitter.com/pVaHFtf64m
— Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) February 3, 2017
Trump’s executive order barred people from Yemen, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Syria from entering the U.S. for 90 days. Under the order, travelers have been detained, sent back from the United States or stranded in other countries.
Zaid Nagi, who owns three delis in the Bronx, said the ban disrupted plans to bring his mother to the United States, where he has lived for more than 20 years. The 36-year-old married father of four said the point of the protest was to say, “We are part of this community. We are not who this order is trying to say we are.”
He said most of his customers had expressed solidarity with the shutdown.
“They know who we are. They know we are human beings just like them,” he said. “I believe in the good people of America.”
One of the most powerful demonstrations I've ever seen #bodegastrike pic.twitter.com/NM95aN3irG
— Christopher Mathias (@letsgomathias) February 2, 2017
As night fell, a raucous but orderly crowd of at least 1,000 people including many of the shopkeepers filled a plaza in Brooklyn to protest the travel ban.
Many waved the flag of Yemen. Their cheers echoed between tall buildings to the federal courthouse a few blocks away where lawyers for the government and civil liberties groups appeared earlier before a judge hearing a legal challenge to Trump’s travel restrictions.
No matter where you came from, New York City is your home. We have resources for you through @NYCImmigrants. pic.twitter.com/3UyOmFSCoo
— NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) February 2, 2017
Thousands strong at the New York City #BodegaStrike pic.twitter.com/IAA65p5PMx
— Noah Remnick (@NoahRemnick) February 2, 2017
Yemeni #bodegastrike rally is not scheduled to start until 4:30pm EST but hundreds are already gathering in Brooklyn https://t.co/sLZKkEs3aD pic.twitter.com/yKHXmTusg4
— Circa (@Circa) February 2, 2017
Bodega workers protest Trump's refugee ban in downtown Brooklyn. @DNAinfoNY #BodegaStrike pic.twitter.com/TKmw5Io3zH
— Ben Fractenberg (@fractenberg) February 2, 2017
—
Follow Deepti Hajela at www.twitter.com/dhajela. Her work can be found at http://bigstory.ap.org/content/deepti-hajela. Follow Verena Dobnik at www.twitter.com/verenachirps and read more of her work at http://bigstory.ap.org/content/verena-dobnik.
© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Yemeni Muslims strike in NYC, close bodegas and march in protest of travel ban,
They can shut their little bodegas down permanently, as far as I’m concerned. And a bunch of Muslims waving the flag of the country they fled is a pretty good argument in SUPPORT of President Trump’s travel ban. Personally, I hope he responds by making it permanent!
And DiBlasio is cloaking himself in their flag as he supports them. Oh where or where will the criminals of NYC go to commit their crimes? How about giving them DiBlasio’s home address.
Take a good look at the second photo in article. Anything strange about how the vertical displayed flag is shown??? How many of these Yemenis can speak readily understood English? Non of them want to look like a typical American either.
GOOD!!! stay closed. We know now were their allegiance is and it is NOT in America.
Boycott them from now on if you NYers have half a spine. NO HYPHENATED AMERICANS. PERIOD.Assimilate or we will charter jets to send you back to your mother lands were they worship baal allah the moon god.
If they wanna shut down and lose business. LET THEM..
As for Deballsless, to ME any US Mayor draping himself in the flag of another country is (or should be) treasonous..
There are literally thousands of shops and eateries in NYC. When they don’t open, they’re not hurting anyone except themselves.
New York can have all of the muslims they want. AS LONG AS THEY KEEP (I REPEAT KEEP) them in New York. Read what the returning military personnel say about being “tricked” into trusting them and then they shoot you or blow you up. New York still needs more lessons.
And when the next terror attack happens in NY, don’t come crying to the fed government for MORE funds to ‘fight’ terrorism. SINCE YOU ARE THE ONE welcoming them into your town..
Maybe going back to Yemen to help their brethren would be a better way of showing their support.
Don’t worry, we will just go visit the Koreans next door.
Do the Koreans next door speak English? OK then I’ll eat there.
How can you be from Yemen and not know how much of a terrorist rats nest it is? Liberals. Even the most common sense reforms, like limiting flights from the 7 worst countries on earth, are seen as draconian measures, intolerable overstep, etc., etc.
Oh and don’t forget they will ALWAYS want to compare Trump to Hitler.
LINK
So now that they’ve cut off their source of income, I suppose they’ll expect the taxpayers of New York to support them? Wow, that’ll show everyone how sincere and desperate they are.
And unfortunately with how NYC is solidly liberal, i bet that Debrainless WILL bail them out… WITH Tax victims money.
They should shut their doors and go back to their loved one. How much money did they lose for closing. They didn’t hurt President Trump or anyone else but themselves.
Another thought….
We need to force ourselves to watch The View, once, to see who sponsors that vile, disgusting display of hate, misinformation, and prejudice. Then email and call those sponsors telling them we will stop using their products as long as the sponsor that evil show.
And boycott New York until their communist mayor steps down or gets run out of office. We can add Chicago to that boycott also. Chicago will be greatly improved by just replacing their mayor.
Will they be missed? There are plenty of other ethnic cuisine outlets, German, Polish, Italian, Russian, and my favorite of home cooking!
If the bodegas go out of business it’s no skin off my ***!
Interesting how you don’t see any mention of Jews that have been banned from traveling to muslim countries for years..!!
Or Christians in those countries being jailed jst for speaking their faith in public… BUT I keep forgetting, these days the only faith that is ‘protected’ by liberals IS islam..
Bodegas are spanish grocery stores, please don’t confuse people. Most spanish people believe in
God the Father, the Son and Holy Ghost. I don’t know what the muslims call their grocery stores but it’s definitely not a “bodega”.
I think “bodega” has become a “cool” term for small grocery stores regardless of the ethnicity of the owners. I noticed it a couple of years ago…
IMO its been that way for a while now..
If they loved America, as they say, why are they waving the flags of Yemen. When my fore-fathers come here from Europe, they didn’t wave the flags of their home country. Greeks are bad to say, “Were Greek American.” I don’t say I’m Welsch American, or English American, or Scottish American or German American, all of which are in my background, plus Cherokee Indian. I AM AN AMERICAN AND PROUD OF IT!
I agree. It wold be like me showing up to say the Uni of Alabama, saying “I am a proud roll tide fan”.. BUT i am wearing a Fl Gator shirt, flying a Gator flag and drinking a beer from a Gator cooler..
HOW can you support one thing while PROUDLY FLYING the colors of something else?
Sounds like a solid business plan close your business, don’t make any money, walk in the cold New York City! LOL!
The United States is a sovereign country, and therefore we have the right to defend our borders and our national security. If they want to whine I say make it even harder for them to come in to the USA.
We need to know who is coming in to this country and what they are coming for. We need to make sure that we do not let in any militants or radicals posing as refugees, and if you don’t like it look up the laws on this it does not break any constitutional laws of this land.
By the constitution we have a right to make sure that this country is safe for our American citizens, and people coming in from other countries should be in second place.
We had attacks on this country during the Bush admin because we didn’t care to know who the people coming to this country were. Since Obama we are the laughing stock of the world.
These people think that is they get attorneys involved that they can push our president around like they did with Obama, sorry to inform you we are going to be a secure country from now on, so like it or not you can prove who you are or simply not try to come here.
David C. Atkin
Let these people go… BACK to whatever hellhole they crawled out of to get here. They will NOT be missed.
First, closure of their bodegas only hurts their own finances. It doesn’t help your cause usually to inconvenience people. Second, with the picture showing a large group of men bowing to Mecca before a courthouse(?) – where is the ACLU and all the organizations against religion? I guess only Christianity is to be fought against. Islam gets a pass?
The ACLU, just like the FFRA whack jobs are ONLY against religion, when it happens to be Christianity doing something in relation to anything EVEN Tenuously associated with the government.. Like school kids praying on the field for a wounded player. Or someone putting up a cross marking the death of someone in a road accident on public land…
THEY HAVE NEVER gone after anything what so ever, when it comes to Islam being PUSHED and promoted by these same places.. IMO CAUSE Islam WILL fight back, unlike it seems many Christians are willing to do..
So is any of the food in those Yemeni shops made with pressure cookers?
Just askin’.
Don’t know why NYC seems to have forgotten 9-11. But many of us upstate NYers have NOT forgotten…in spite of our mayors doing STUPID things like declaring our cities to be “sanctuary cities” (Thank you Lovely Warren of Rochester 🙁 )
Crazy…..filthy Muslims pray in NY…lets have thousands Christians praying in Mecca….we are so stupid to allow it
Why are we seeing flags other than American? I agree with previous posts. I see where their loyalties are.
The flags of Yemen appear to have been flown in previous times while the flags of the United States of America have the fold marks of right out of the box. HMMM?