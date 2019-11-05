Home » News

Yang: ‘There’s a chance’ impeachment push could reelect Trump

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 11:17 am November 5, 2019
2

File - Democrat presidential candidate entrepreneur Andrew Yang. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang said Sunday that while he supports the impeachment inquiry into President Trump, it could spell disaster if Democrats make it their sole focus going into the 2020 election.

“The entire country just gets engrossed in this impeachment process, and then we’re gonna look up and be facing Donald Trump in the general election and we will not have made a real case to the American people,” Mr. Yang told CNN’s Dana Bash.

“Is it going to hurt the Democratic nominee?” the CNN anchor asked.

“There’s a chance that it will,” Mr. Yang responded.

The Venture for America founder made similar comments during an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday.

“I am for impeachment, but the fact is when we’re talking about Donald Trump, we are not presenting a new way forward and a positive vision for the country that Americans will get excited about,” Mr. Yang said, Politico reported.

“That’s the only way we’re going to win in 2020, and that’s the only way we’re actually going to start actually solving the problems that got him elected,” he added. “Even when we’re talking about impeaching Donald Trump, we’re talking about Donald Trump and we are losing.”

2 Comments

Max daddy
Max daddy
1:04 pm November 5, 2019 at 1:04 pm

Yes! A 100% chance.
Did this guy just wake up? Seriously?
They believed all of their own publicity last time when Hillary was a shoe in, bought and paid for. Now they have a snowball’s chance in Hell of keeping what they have.
The world knows it but the Left refuse to accept what they don’t want to believe: The Reality that their policies are and have been proven to be toxic to a Republic.

jpb64usanet
jpb64usanet
2:20 pm November 5, 2019 at 2:20 pm

My oh my why did you reveal this. Pelosi and Schiff will change course. They are the cheerleaders for Trump 2020.

