Xhale City employee fired after berating Trump supporter, refusing service

A Georgia vape shop employee was fired over the weekend after a video showing him berating a Trump supporter and refusing him service went viral.

A video shared on Facebook by Ian Furgeson showed an unnamed employee at Xhale City in Tucker screaming at Mr. Furgeson, who was wearing a “Trump” T-shirt and “Make America Great Again” hat.

“F— off! F— off! Get the f—- out of here!” the employee yelled before appearing to swat the man’s camera, according to the video.

The employee, still screaming, then appeared to call his supervisor and complained about Mr. Furgeson’s “racist” Trump gear.

“He’s wearing some Trump bulls—, got some racist bulls—-,” he said. “I’m not f—ing serving anyone that has anything to do with that f—.”

Mr. Furgeson defended himself as not being racist to another customer in the store, who was black.

“I just want good health care for my kids, I don’t have a problem with the color of your skin,” he said to the customer, who stayed out of the altercation.

Mr. Furgeson then offered the employee a deal that he wouldn’t call the police about the alleged “assault” when he swatted the camera if only he would sell him the items he went there to purchase.

“What you did was assaulted me, what I need is [vape juice] for my wife!” Mr. Furgeson yelled. “If you sell it to me, I won’t call the f—ing cops and press charges for assault.”

After screaming “no” several times, the employee relented, gathering the items Mr. Furgeson requested.

“God bless America,” Mr. Furgeson said into the camera. “Capitalism wins again.”

“F— your capitalism!” the employee erupted. “F—- your f—ing president! He’s a racist, stupid piece of s—. You’re a racist, stupid piece of s—.”

The employee then refused to sell the items to Mr. Ferguson.

“Get out! F— off!” he screamed.

Mr. Fergeson told a local Fox affiliate that Xhale City’s corporate office has since reached out to him to apologize. In a statement posted to Facebook, Xhale City said the employee in the video had been fired.

“Tonight, we had an employee act improperly toward a customer,” the company said. “Xhale City does not tolerate this kind of behavior from its employees. When we identified the employee at fault, we fired him immediately. We’ve also spoken to the customer and apologized. We value our clients and treat them with respect and dignity, regardless of their political views.”

WARNING: Video contains graphic language.

© Copyright (c) 2019 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 9.6/10 (5 votes cast)