Wow! Media sink to new low covering Trump’s ‘Sharpie Gate’! Barack and Michelle did what??

The leftwing media apparently have nothing better to do while covering Hurricane Dorian than to create their next anti-Trump controversy, and this one is “Sharpie Gate.” Hong Kong protestors achieved a small victory in their fight against China, and Barack and Michelle Obama take being lame to a whole new level.

President Trump is under fire for a partial circle written with a Sharpie. Yes, that’s right! The media are in a meltdown, because the president said Alabama might get some hurricane damage and followed up his statement with a map that featured Alabama highlighted with a Sharpie. This is NOT a story, but for the left, it’s just their latest attack on President Trump.

Barack and Michelle Obama have sunk to a new low in trying to pressure a publishing company to change its name. Why? Because the Obamas want the name for themselves. Jim Carrey compares Mitch McConnell to Osama bin Laden, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez blames climate change for Hurricane Dorian. Check out today’s show for all the details.

