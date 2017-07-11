Wounded soldier: Trudeau guilty of treason

A Special Forces soldier who was blinded in an attack by an Al Qaeda terrorist slammed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s agreement to pay $8 million to the terrorist who wounded him.
Layne Morris was wounded and another soldier was killed when Omar Khadr, then 15 years old, threw a grenade at them. Khadr was arrested and imprisoned in Guantanamo Bay prison. In 2010 he pleaded guilty to murder, attempted murder, providing material support for terrorism, spying, and conspiracy, under the condition that his imprisonment be in Canada.
In 2015 Khadr appealed his conviction and stated that his admission of guilt was made under duress. He sued the Canadian government for allegedly using illegal methods and abuse to obtain intelligence from him and to extract his confession. His lawyers sought $20 million in compensation.
Last week, Prime Minister Trudeau announced that the government had reached an agreement with Khadr’s lawyers in which he would be given $8 million and receive a formal apology from the Canadian government.
Morris, who was blinded in one eye in the attack, said that he was blindsided by the deal.
Learning of the deal with the man who wounded him and killed his fellow soldier “felt like a punch in the face,” Morris told the Toronto Sun.
“We didn’t understand the deal but we didn’t think that the government would do a behind-the-scenes move like that,” he said.
“I don’t see this as anything but treason,” added Morris. “It’s something a traitor would do. As far as I am concerned, Prime Minister Trudeau should be charged.”
He warned that the money could end up in the hands of Islamist terrorists.
“As a general rule… you keep money out of the hands of people who build bombs or would throw hand grenades at our soldiers,” said Morris.
I want to know why these soldiers or families did not receive $8 million! Oh right the Canadian Government has no Respect for their own Soldiers…just Terrorists. Trudeau is guilty of Treason because he just gave $8 million to Terrorist Organizations throughout the world and I hope the Canadian People kick him out of office. Maybe we should offer a nice Prison Cell in Guantanamo for him as a peace gesture.
I wouldn’t be so fast in saying the Canadian government has no respect for its military. Perhaps you could say that about Leftist politicians like Trudeau, but not necessarily Canada’s government generally. After all, they did help us in the Middle East.
Only because of public pressure from the international community to do so Geo..
Sad that the stuipid Canadians voted for this joker ….Canadians are socialists by (no) heart…silly nation
why is anyone surprised that a PC, liberal apologist would make this decision? It is completely in line with the Progressive, Communist agenda of we know better than you, and your money is actually our money……
Liberalism = Have sympathy toward Muslim terrorists and give the terrorists money after they have killed our soldiers. The Canadians who elected Trudeau are as stupid and ignorant as the idiots who voted for Hillary.
What would really be ironic is if it was found out these soldiers voted FOR trudeau..
Trudeau is the Canadian version of Obama. A traitor to his own country simply by being a liberal.
Just more evidence that liberalism is for stupid people. Never trust a liberal/progressive !
IMO its more proof liberalism is a brain rotting disease..
Trudeau is guilty of treason..!! I agree with the soldier..!!
Pity we all know, that just like obama OUR traitor, that Trudeau won’t face one lick of justice that he so richly deserves to suffer..
Unfortunately, as erstwhile Canuck (naturalised in 1982, denaturalised 2008), I have to agree — it never tried his dad (whose “birding” of the country while incumbent PM I simply can’t see as any other than treason) nor Mulroney (his 1990 Mooch Lake Accord attempt) at all for treason (Mulroney did get tried for corruption in 1995, but RCMP botched their case — so Mulroney also managed to pilfer more from the Canuck taxpayer after).
gay and liberal=stupid! trudeau’s just another example of the “feel good and don’t offend the minorities” including terrorists!
the soldiers right, trudeau is guilty of treason by supporting terrorism!
Some friends of mine immigrated from Canada. They told me that if you want to see the US’s future, look at Canada, noting that Canada had gay marriage, gay indoctrination in schools, socialized medicine, etc. years ago.
Which is why i feel we need a wall on BOTH the north and southern borders..
The Canadian government is wrong here. The convicted murderer should be put to death and the money paid to the family of the deceased soldier and the soldier who survived. Kill this friggin little ****! And kill his friggen lawyers! He should never have been let out of Gitmo, he should have been executed there!
And all the dimwit politicians and judges that agreed with said lawyer also need to hang..
What malevolent bureaucracy gave prisoners of war legal standing to sue?
The infiltration of jihadists into western governments is appalling.
Every muslim must be deported from Christian countries and every mosque must be razed.
And every politician, lawyer and activist who supports the giving of CITIZENS rights to these terrorist scumbags, should lose THEIR citizenship.. Cause they by their actions, are giving aid and comfort to the enemy..
I am a 70 year old Canadian who was in the armed forces in the late sixties and am appalled that this piece of **** Trudeau is doing this….but he comes from his ******* father’s loins so what did Canadians think was going to happen….only Canadians are stupid enough politically to vote in a donkey like this….he is a spoon fed left-wing clown with absolutely no redeeming qualities and now he has pissed off our best friends and he is so disgusting he made the announcement on July 4th….Canada is over-run with these left wing donkeys and we are paying the price…I personally apologize to my American friends for this disgrace called Trudeau….
Your country isn’t the only one filled with loonies who vote these idiots into power.. Just look at Pelosi, Obama, Clinton, Mccant, Graham and co.
I suspect Morris is not familiar with what the PM’s late anal father did in 1982 while incumbent as PM (he held the post until 1984 when he resigned, and appointed a waste-candidate “fallguy” successor as the party-leader, and by default PM — just shortly before the election that year, which predictably ousted the Grits) — specifically PET “birded” Canada from Mt. Robson.
It doesn’t surprise me in the least that petit-pet is just as treasonous as his dad — sh!te don’t fall far from the rat!