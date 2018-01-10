Would MLK be kneeling on a football field if he were around today?

The Jan. 15 cover of The New Yorker will feature a familiar face in a powerful way. Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett will be featured in an illustration kneeling alongside Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.
The cover’s illustrator, Mark Ulriksen, said his inspiration for the piece stemmed from the question: “What would King be doing if he were around today?”
The cover’s title “In Creative Battle,” draws from King Jr.’s Nobel Peace Prize acceptance speech in 1964, when he opened by saying: “I accept the Nobel Prize for Peace at a moment when 22 million Negroes of the United States of America are engaged in a creative battle to end the long night of racial injustice.”
Ulriksen lives in San Francisco, where Kaepernick played quarterback for six seasons. In 2016 Kaepernick sparked a national conversation about racial injustice in America by sitting, and later kneeling, during the national anthem before games. Kaepernick was not signed by an NFL team for the 2017 season, and some players, including Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin, speculated it was a concerted effort by NFL owners to “send a message of ‘stay in between the lines.”
Ulriksen wrote about the message he wanted to send with the illustration. “This is 49er country, and my mom and I have been going back and forth–she’s upset that players have brought politics into sports, but I say, ‘How would you feel if you had to show up at work every day and salute a country that treats black people like second-class citizens?’ I’m glad that Colin Kaepernick and Michael Bennett are making it political. I’m sure that if King were around today, he’d be disappointed at the slow pace of progress: two steps forward, twenty steps back. Or ten yards back, as the metaphor may be.”
Kaepernick is no longer in the league, but Bennett and other NFL players have carried the conversation forward this season, leading to widespread player activism.
Bennett began sitting on the Seahawks’ bench during the anthem in the preseason and continued to do so through most of the season. Bennett, when asked about why he began sitting, said: “First of all, I want to make sure that people understand I love the military. My father was in the military. I love hot dogs, like any other American. I love football like any other American. But I don’t love segregation. I don’t love riots. I don’t love oppression. I don’t love gender slander. And I just want to see people have equality that they deserve.”‘
Who knows for sure, his file was sealed for 50 years after the national holiday was established. Ask his family if you really want to know.
I feel, he would have stood up proudly and Slapped the back of the heads of those who DID kneel.. but that’s me.
Only a fool would ask or answer a Hypothetical question about someone who has been Deceased over 50 years. And try to drag them through the mud or make them a hero or villain depending on an individual’s thought on the question.
First of all blacks are not treated like second class citizens. The ones that want to work and be part of society by obeying the law (just like I have to) seem to do just fine. And I really doubt that Dr King would do that. I believe that he respected this country and I just don’t think that type of behavior would be acceptable to him. I could be totally wrong but that is just my opinion.
It is also MY opinion ! I have respect for the work of Dr. Martin Luther King, and I don’t believe for ONE MINUTE, that he would approve of this disgusting kneeling !
Especially with his whole “JUDGE by the content of their character, not the color of their skin” mantra..
Here’s the situation: There will never be a perfect world where everyone is pleased. So, if the Black NFL players are going to protest until their elusive goal is achieved, they will never stand for the National Anthem again. Their disparagement is not just of the flag but the America for which it represents.
It is sad, because so much progress has been made toward racial equality and racial healing. Much of the advances in dispelling our society’s past racial prejudices were made in the sports world.
Sensing the great strides American has made since the 1960s, Martin Luther King, Jr. would proudly support the flag as he did then. He would distance himself from this agitating protest as he did the Black Panther movement of his day. The same goes for the violence fostered against police by the Black Lives Matter movement.
As a Black man, and as an American, I’m appalled at the attitudes of people that believe people of color is treated like ‘second class’ citizens; and dragging one of the pillars of social equality into the fray..,
I have the pleasure of traveling all over our fantastic country. I have felt more ‘invisible barriers’ from people of color. As a ‘Baby Boomer’, I can remember when people of color would ‘speak’ to each other; whether they knew each other or not. It was a gesture of respect. ‘Now’, some people of color will speak, and some will not. It may be many factors that contribute to this phenomena, however, people must learn from past issues, use the benefits our country offer and move FORWARD for social unity in this great country.
Colin said that this protest was about police and police brutality towards Blacks.
Right now, if you ask 20 NFL protesters what the point of their protest is…you’re apt to get 20 different explanations. The quoted spokesperson, Michael Bennett, cites, “…segregation, riots [?], oppression, and gender slander.”
I’m not sure that there’s even a popular definition of what “gender slander” is. A Goggle search comes up with a “San Francisco Bay-view: National Black Newspaper” article…quoting Michael Bennett.
I find myself in agreement with the virtue of the cited grievances; but, the “kneeling protest” is even less organized and less focused than was the “Occupy Wall Street” crowd. Nobody can get behind a protest if the message is fungible.
Maybe these are all rightful subjects for protest; but, certainly this is wrong venue and approach if the rallying-cry alienates the intended audience, instead of unifying them behind a cause…or causes as the case may be.
Like, “What would Jesus do?”, the question is ludicrous. No one has the answer, no one can really look into the mind of another. What I do know of MLK was he was an activist in the sense he would be on his feet and articulating his position; he would not be sitting passively with only vague hints of what he is about. Not one of these millionaires suffered physical harm or jail for their ‘protest’, only the loss of support by the fans interested in sport not political commentary!